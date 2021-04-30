Not enjoying it at all.



Nothing to do with us winning or losing. Nothing to do with the Cup Finalists. Nothing to do with the media or shite.







I'm not enjoying it because, as sad as it sounds, I set my body clock for football.



I know when all the games are on, I know when we play, I know when exciting games come up, I arrange to meet my mates and we have a laugh, we agree, we shout, we argue, we laugh and we enjoy shit.



I know when I go to the game I meet my mates at the pub and we chat shit, I know when I get to the ground I see my other mates there and afterwards I meet with my mates and we talk shite and laugh and moan and laugh again then go to town.



We meet up in the pubs for away games (All too lazy/old now to go to all od them though we could) and we laugh and shout and cry again.







I don't enjoy it now because a bunch of lads kicking the ball about on the pitch is such a small part of football. This is what Sky don't get this is what the media now don't get.





You see it when I have been friends with people on Facebook for 20 years and they FINALLY get to Anfield and they FINALLY meet their mates and they see the game and see the City and they see the love and they feel the togetherness.



That's what I miss.



Sounds mad, but football is just a small part of being a fan of being there of loving it.





I hope we get back there soon.



My body clock stopped. I have no idea of who is where when because without my friends making it tick, it's nothing