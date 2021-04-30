« previous next »
Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
im 30 been a fan since I was 6.

It is the hardest season I have watched for a number of reasons people have mentioned.
We all know the circumstances.
But in crucial moments this team this season has let itself down.
City at home.Everton at home,Leicester away, Real 1st leg after you think they are coming back,Newcastle at home.

This is the complete opposite of the past 3 seasons.

I hope a fresh start next season we can improve quite a bit. But it so hard to call what will happen.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:12:34 pm
It has been a terrible season but last year was one of the worst years we experienced and may ever experience but the Reds were always a joy to watch, and VAR, Man City and no fans existed in that context as well.

I think a lot of people talking about packing it in are allowing a shite situation to be compounded because frankly our mood is determined by the team. People even talked about Hodgson and Rafas final year not being as bad which doesnt really compared.

Rafas final year was the absolute worst, the feeling that we were at the end of an era with the added bonus of an underlying issue of the club going bust is hard to top.

Still there was no VAR so I guess its much of muchness.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm
Think Im very close to be doing with this whole charade. The games become a joke
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 30, 2021, 11:58:26 am
:D

Its not. Been a tough one though hasnt it Rich? The only bright note is seeing a worthy champion like Man City, who I'm sure we all respect ;)


 ::)

 ;)
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:53:58 pm
Rafas final year was the absolute worst, the feeling that we were at the end of an era with the added bonus of an underlying issue of the club going bust is hard to top.

Still there was no VAR so I guess its much of muchness.

It was hard going more for the shit going on off the pitch.

Even that season we had a derby win at Goodison, the United win at Anfield with the N'Gog goal at the end (shades of Salah last season).  The last second Torres winner at Villa Park (scenes). The welcome the players/Rafa got before Spurs for a night game, before we  battered them. Come backs at Anfield to beat Lille and Benfica and reach the EL semi. Very similar bittersweet night at Anfield to the Atleti game last season in the semi.

In a shit season there was still enjoyable games and moments. When we scored you could still celebrate. It's nothing like this now.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
It was hard going more for the shit going on off the pitch.

Even that season we had a derby win at Goodison, the United win at Anfield with the N'Gog goal at the end (shades of Salah last season).  The last second Torres winner at Villa Park (scenes). The welcome the players/Rafa got before Spurs for a night game, before we  battered them. Come backs at Anfield to beat Lille and Benfica and reach the EL semi. Very similar bittersweet night at Anfield to the Atleti game last season.

In a shit season there was still enjoyable games and moments. When we scored you could still celebrate. It's nothing like this now.

The club was in a mess. Rafa was struggling, issues off the field, players left and wanted to leave, it was bleak. For all the issues we have, we have an amazing squad, won the league last year, even with the owners being c*nts we are still healthy off the field and have the best manager we have had since Kenny.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Not enjoying it at all.

Nothing to do with us winning or losing. Nothing to do with the Cup Finalists. Nothing to do with the media or shite.



I'm not enjoying it because, as sad as it sounds, I set my body clock for football.

I know when all the games are on, I know when we play, I know when exciting games come up, I arrange to meet my mates and we have a laugh, we agree, we shout, we argue, we laugh and we enjoy shit.

I know when I go to the game I meet my mates at the pub and we chat shit, I know when I get to the ground I see my other mates there and afterwards I meet with my mates and we talk shite and laugh and moan and laugh again then go to town.

We meet up in the pubs for away games (All too lazy/old now to go to all od them though we could) and we laugh and shout and cry again.



I don't enjoy it now because a bunch of lads kicking the ball about on the pitch is such a small part of football. This is what Sky don't get this is what the media now don't get.


You see it when I have been friends with people on Facebook for 20 years and they FINALLY get to Anfield and they FINALLY meet their mates and they see the game and see the City and they see the love and they feel the togetherness.

That's what I miss.

Sounds mad, but football is just a small part of being a fan of being there of loving it.


I hope we get back there soon.

My body clock stopped. I have no idea of who is where when because without my friends making it tick, it's nothing
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:40:06 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Not enjoying it at all.

Nothing to do with us winning or losing. Nothing to do with the Cup Finalists. Nothing to do with the media or shite.



I'm not enjoying it because, as sad as it sounds, I set my body clock for football.

I know when all the games are on, I know when we play, I know when exciting games come up, I arrange to meet my mates and we have a laugh, we agree, we shout, we argue, we laugh and we enjoy shit.

I know when I go to the game I meet my mates at the pub and we chat shit, I know when I get to the ground I see my other mates there and afterwards I meet with my mates and we talk shite and laugh and moan and laugh again then go to town.

We meet up in the pubs for away games (All too lazy/old now to go to all od them though we could) and we laugh and shout and cry again.



I don't enjoy it now because a bunch of lads kicking the ball about on the pitch is such a small part of football. This is what Sky don't get this is what the media now don't get.


You see it when I have been friends with people on Facebook for 20 years and they FINALLY get to Anfield and they FINALLY meet their mates and they see the game and see the City and they see the love and they feel the togetherness.

That's what I miss.

Sounds mad, but football is just a small part of being a fan of being there of loving it.


I hope we get back there soon.

My body clock stopped. I have no idea of who is where when because without my friends making it tick, it's nothing

It's a good point that the match itself is just one part of it and the rest has been taken away with Covid this season. And the match part of it has been taken away from us with VAR.

At least fans are starting to mobilise.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
A lot of that is because of the on field stuff. VAR was here in 19/20 and it didnt make most pack it in.

Maybe. We'll see next year I guess. Maybe.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm
You'd have to be insane to enjoy this season.

Says a lot for me that the best bit was the 48 hours when we got Thiago and Jota. Felt that was us adding quality to an already title winning squad and we'd go from strength to strength.

Then Villa happened. Then Everton happened. And even then we fought on despite massive setbacks only to crumble at the turn of the year. Everything went to shit scarily quick.

Sounds downbeat but I'm not optimistic we'll recover to our previous levels next season even with some of our best returning. Think it will take another monumental effort to displace Man City. With Klopp we'll always have a chance but I fear due to the massive psychological beating we've taken the last 8 months.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
No I feel like getting a season ticket for Chester.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
I am not enjoying it but just sucking it up. It is seasons like this that make the last two so special.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm
No I feel like getting a season ticket for Chester.

Don't blame you. When you see things like this.

Chester FC and Bury AFC will come together later this year for a special fundraising match for both fan-owned clubs.

The Blues are in their 10th year since reforming as a phoenix club under fan ownership with today, March 10, marking a decade since Chester City FC was wound up in the High Court.

A special club event will take place at the 1885 Arena on Friday, May 15 (kick off 7.30pm) which will see a Chester All Star side take on a Bury Legends team for a clash that will raise funds for both clubs.

The event will be a celebration of Chester's decade since reformation alongside their support of Bury fans' attempts to secure football for next season after the Shakers were expelled from the EFL at the start of this season owing to financial difficulties under owner Steve Dale.

While the original Bury has yet to be wound up Shakers fans have already thrown their support behind a phoenix club, the hope being they will be able to start the season in August.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:25:11 am
Yes  ;D
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Today at 02:26:23 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:25:11 am
Yes  ;D
You've been drinking, haven't you?  ;D
