Are you enjoying it?

Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:04:00 pm
im 30 been a fan since I was 6.

It is the hardest season I have watched for a number of reasons people have mentioned.
We all know the circumstances.
But in crucial moments this team this season has let itself down.
City at home.Everton at home,Leicester away, Real 1st leg after you think they are coming back,Newcastle at home.

This is the complete opposite of the past 3 seasons.

I hope a fresh start next season we can improve quite a bit. But it so hard to call what will happen.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1281 on: Today at 09:53:58 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:12:34 pm
It has been a terrible season but last year was one of the worst years we experienced and may ever experience but the Reds were always a joy to watch, and VAR, Man City and no fans existed in that context as well.

I think a lot of people talking about packing it in are allowing a shite situation to be compounded because frankly our mood is determined by the team. People even talked about Hodgson and Rafas final year not being as bad which doesnt really compared.

Rafas final year was the absolute worst, the feeling that we were at the end of an era with the added bonus of an underlying issue of the club going bust is hard to top.

Still there was no VAR so I guess its much of muchness.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1282 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm
Think Im very close to be doing with this whole charade. The games become a joke
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1283 on: Today at 09:56:54 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 30, 2021, 11:58:26 am
:D

Its not. Been a tough one though hasnt it Rich? The only bright note is seeing a worthy champion like Man City, who I'm sure we all respect ;)


 ::)

 ;)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1284 on: Today at 10:23:35 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:53:58 pm
Rafas final year was the absolute worst, the feeling that we were at the end of an era with the added bonus of an underlying issue of the club going bust is hard to top.

Still there was no VAR so I guess its much of muchness.

It was hard going more for the shit going on off the pitch.

Even that season we had a derby win at Goodison, the United win at Anfield with the N'Gog goal at the end (shades of Salah last season).  The last second Torres winner at Villa Park (scenes). The welcome the players/Rafa got before Spurs for a night game, before we  battered them. Come backs at Anfield to beat Lille and Benfica and reach the EL semi. Very similar bittersweet night at Anfield to the Atleti game last season in the semi.

In a shit season there was still enjoyable games and moments. When we scored you could still celebrate. It's nothing like this now.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1285 on: Today at 10:26:20 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:35 pm
It was hard going more for the shit going on off the pitch.

Even that season we had a derby win at Goodison, the United win at Anfield with the N'Gog goal at the end (shades of Salah last season).  The last second Torres winner at Villa Park (scenes). The welcome the players/Rafa got before Spurs for a night game, before we  battered them. Come backs at Anfield to beat Lille and Benfica and reach the EL semi. Very similar bittersweet night at Anfield to the Atleti game last season.

In a shit season there was still enjoyable games and moments. When we scored you could still celebrate. It's nothing like this now.

The club was in a mess. Rafa was struggling, issues off the field, players left and wanted to leave, it was bleak. For all the issues we have, we have an amazing squad, won the league last year, even with the owners being c*nts we are still healthy off the field and have the best manager we have had since Kenny.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1286 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm
Not enjoying it at all.

Nothing to do with us winning or losing. Nothing to do with the Cup Finalists. Nothing to do with the media or shite.



I'm not enjoying it because, as sad as it sounds, I set my body clock for football.

I know when all the games are on, I know when we play, I know when exciting games come up, I arrange to meet my mates and we have a laugh, we agree, we shout, we argue, we laugh and we enjoy shit.

I know when I go to the game I meet my mates at the pub and we chat shit, I know when I get to the ground I see my other mates there and afterwards I meet with my mates and we talk shite and laugh and moan and laugh again then go to town.

We meet up in the pubs for away games (All too lazy/old now to go to all od them though we could) and we laugh and shout and cry again.



I don't enjoy it now because a bunch of lads kicking the ball about on the pitch is such a small part of football. This is what Sky don't get this is what the media now don't get.


You see it when I have been friends with people on Facebook for 20 years and they FINALLY get to Anfield and they FINALLY meet their mates and they see the game and see the City and they see the love and they feel the togetherness.

That's what I miss.

Sounds mad, but football is just a small part of being a fan of being there of loving it.


I hope we get back there soon.

My body clock stopped. I have no idea of who is where when because without my friends making it tick, it's nothing
Re: Are you enjoying it?
Reply #1287 on: Today at 10:40:06 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:32:06 pm
Not enjoying it at all.

Nothing to do with us winning or losing. Nothing to do with the Cup Finalists. Nothing to do with the media or shite.



I'm not enjoying it because, as sad as it sounds, I set my body clock for football.

I know when all the games are on, I know when we play, I know when exciting games come up, I arrange to meet my mates and we have a laugh, we agree, we shout, we argue, we laugh and we enjoy shit.

I know when I go to the game I meet my mates at the pub and we chat shit, I know when I get to the ground I see my other mates there and afterwards I meet with my mates and we talk shite and laugh and moan and laugh again then go to town.

We meet up in the pubs for away games (All too lazy/old now to go to all od them though we could) and we laugh and shout and cry again.



I don't enjoy it now because a bunch of lads kicking the ball about on the pitch is such a small part of football. This is what Sky don't get this is what the media now don't get.


You see it when I have been friends with people on Facebook for 20 years and they FINALLY get to Anfield and they FINALLY meet their mates and they see the game and see the City and they see the love and they feel the togetherness.

That's what I miss.

Sounds mad, but football is just a small part of being a fan of being there of loving it.


I hope we get back there soon.

My body clock stopped. I have no idea of who is where when because without my friends making it tick, it's nothing

It's a good point that the match itself is just one part of it and the rest has been taken away with Covid this season. And the match part of it has been taken away from us with VAR.

At least fans are starting to mobilise.
