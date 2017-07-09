It has been a terrible season but last year was one of the worst years we experienced and may ever experience but the Reds were always a joy to watch, and VAR, Man City and no fans existed in that context as well.



I think a lot of people talking about packing it in are allowing a shite situation to be compounded because frankly our mood is determined by the team. People even talked about Hodgson and Rafas final year not being as bad which doesnt really compared.



But all of it can be true, can't it? The fact is this type of football is stripped of pretty much everything bar the result. So if results are a bit tepid - and they have been - you can't even enjoy a pint with your mates for most of the season. But then added to that there's stuff like VAR which has been an absolute shit show from the off, the sense of comedown from such a huge few years, the injuries, the fatigue in the players and - latterly - the fans...it all ebbs away at whatever the fuck this season is.But for me it came to a head with the ESL stuff because I just don't even know what elite football is anymore. Like I'm not really sure what I feel liverpool football club are as a concept. Like that lad said years ago to some extent all the big clubs are just a tourist attraction now. City being top of the pile, the 4 champions league semi finalists being who they were....none of it really feels right anymore.Hopefully next year we get back to being good, I get back in the ground and it all drops off and I can ignore all the obvious shite that's deeply ingrained into football now. But it's felt a bit of a precipice at times this season. For example, I didn't really celebrate bobby scoring a last minute winner v spurs to put us top of the league. Because I thought VAR would disallow it, and because rather than being surrounded by tens of thousands of like minded people I was in the house on my own.So it's not just that we're shite. It's more....does it change when we're all back in the ground? I dunno at this stage. It just all feels a bit broken and I couldn't tell you for sure it'll all just come back. And that applies to our squad, klopp and football as a whole.