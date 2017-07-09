It has been a terrible season but last year was one of the worst years we experienced and may ever experience but the Reds were always a joy to watch, and VAR, Man City and no fans existed in that context as well.
I think a lot of people talking about packing it in are allowing a shite situation to be compounded because frankly our mood is determined by the team. People even talked about Hodgson and Rafas final year not being as bad which doesnt really compared.
All fair points, of course.
We have so many fans though, and we are all going to perceive things differently. I think the last year outside of football may well have a lot to do with it too. It's changed so many people's outlooks on life, it's altered perceptions and priorities. In the face of all that, the current shambolic state of football can be, for some, something they no longer want any part of. I can understand that too.
I think we all already knew the game had big problems even before Covid hit but, yes, the football was amazing. We, unknowingly at the time, had the title wrapped up before Covid hit and fans were excluded. VAR had been bad, but nothing close to the VAR horror show of this season. This season has been the perfect storm though, and hard on the heels of the worst year to be alive in most people's living memory. I can genuinely see why some would walk away now. If the past year doesn't highlight just how much more important other aspects of life are than the football shit show, then nothing will. Maybe current disillusion reflects that?
As I said though, we all see it slightly differently. I'm sure there are people who have dealt with the rest ok, but just feel down because we have been so poor this season. I suppose it all comes down to where we are as individuals currently.