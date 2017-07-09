« previous next »
Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 96950 times)

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1240 on: April 30, 2021, 10:44:25 am »
Funny thing is the sentiment here was pretty much the same when we were top of the league before January and were expected to retain the title with City struggling. Therefore, can't just be put down to sulking or sour grapes at our fall since Christmas, although it's just made it all worse.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1241 on: April 30, 2021, 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on April 29, 2021, 06:33:32 pm
It's now rightfully up there with Hodgson's season and Brendan's last full one.

Not felt this low as a Liverpool fan since the H&G days.


If crowds aren't let back in fully next season, then I can only see it being much of the same.

:D

Its not. Been a tough one though hasnt it Rich? The only bright note is seeing a worthy champion like Man City, who I'm sure we all respect ;)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1242 on: April 30, 2021, 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on April 29, 2021, 06:33:32 pm
It's now rightfully up there with Hodgson's season and Brendan's last full one.

Not felt this low as a Liverpool fan since the H&G days.


If crowds aren't let back in fully next season, then I can only see it being much of the same.

The season it feels most like to me is 2003-04. Not quite sure why since we are terrible that season and got 4th. We did still have some decent players.

This season we are still a much better team than the dirge the 2003/04 team was. I think the frustration feels the same. A season where everything felt like much more of a struggle than it should have done.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1243 on: April 30, 2021, 12:24:27 pm »
I think this is the worst season I've experienced since I started following footy. I just don't care very much, and this began at the tail end of last season, even when we were strolling to the title. Every dropped point just comes with a shrug of the shoulders. Watching this Klopp team fall to pieces this season, the end of an era, the injuries, VAR, but most of all the fucking dead stadiums. This game is just a bit shite without the fans there.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1244 on: April 30, 2021, 12:31:46 pm »
I wasn't enjoying it before christmas that much given no fans and VAR but this drop off has been really hard to take. It's made me really angry and frustrated at points watching us. Think it's just the dizzying heights we've dropped from. The same coaching staff and players got us to those heights in the first place which I need to keep remembering.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1245 on: April 30, 2021, 02:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 30, 2021, 12:08:13 pm
The season it feels most like to me is 2003-04. Not quite sure why since we are terrible that season and got 4th. We did still have some decent players.

This season we are still a much better team than the dirge the 2003/04 team was. I think the frustration feels the same. A season where everything felt like much more of a struggle than it should have done.

The fact we finished 4th that season goes some way to explaining how Arsenal went unbeaten. We were terrible. Bad enough for Houllier to get the sack despite Moores not being a sacking manager by any stretch and CL being the aim at the start.

Yet people going on about how weak the league was last season when it looked like we might go unbeaten.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1246 on: April 30, 2021, 02:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April 30, 2021, 12:31:46 pm
I wasn't enjoying it before christmas that much given no fans and VAR but this drop off has been really hard to take. It's made me really angry and frustrated at points watching us. Think it's just the dizzying heights we've dropped from. The same coaching staff and players got us to those heights in the first place which I need to keep remembering.
Also, quite a lot of people seem to have forgotten we were top of the league before Christmas.

You keep reading about how we need a clearout and there probably are some players that need to be moved on but that is natural any season.

Get everyone fit, bring a few new lads in, get us back in the grounds and we can all judge this team then. Absolutely no doubt in my mind we are right back up there next season.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1247 on: April 30, 2021, 06:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 30, 2021, 10:44:25 am
Funny thing is the sentiment here was pretty much the same when we were top of the league before January and were expected to retain the title with City struggling. Therefore, can't just be put down to sulking or sour grapes at our fall since Christmas, although it's just made it all worse.
Oh definitely. The sentiment has been there pretty much all season. To be honest, I can't take anything about the game seriously this season. It's a train wreck of monumental proportions and, to me, feels like a null and void season in all but name. A season played out simply to fulfill contracts with TV etc. It's been comic capers on the field of play. VAR and officialdom as a whole have brought the entire league into disrepute, and some club owners betrayed their own clubs with the ill-conceived and ill-fated ESL shambles.

This is without doubt the worst football season in the history of the game. I'd say that if we were cruising at the top today too. It was a mess when we were top around Christmas, and it's still a horrible mess now. The whole season has been rushed and forced. None of it feels in the slightest bit real. It all feels a bit like the head of the football chicken was cut off at the start of the first lockdown last year but the corpse is still running around the garden pretending it isn't really dead. The whole thing is bizarre on multiple levels, and feels just as meaningless.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1248 on: April 30, 2021, 08:21:06 pm »
Easily the least enjoyable season I've ever known. Ged, Rafa and Rodgers' final seasons and the Hodgson year don't even come close for me. It's just been a never ending cascade of shite with almost no redeeming features.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1249 on: April 30, 2021, 08:50:19 pm »
Tell ya what, this thread doesnt half put some of us in a bad light, talk about shit supporters :lmao

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1250 on: April 30, 2021, 08:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on April 30, 2021, 12:24:27 pm
I think this is the worst season I've experienced since I started following footy. I just don't care very much, and this began at the tail end of last season, even when we were strolling to the title. Every dropped point just comes with a shrug of the shoulders. Watching this Klopp team fall to pieces this season, the end of an era, the injuries, VAR, but most of all the fucking dead stadiums. This game is just a bit shite without the fans there.

Fucking hell, cant tell if you are serious, you usually arent so Ill give you the benefit.

Something a bit mad at people having this attitude cos things are going badly.

How can people give up or turn on this team and talk of ends of eras and the like, and be this indifferent.

Be mad at football, be mad at thugs injuring the players, be mad at the owners making stupid decisions, be mad at the league and at VAR etc, but all the indifference towards this club thats given us so much very reacently, basically giving up on them at a time of adversity, makes me sad quite frankly.   
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1251 on: April 30, 2021, 09:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 30, 2021, 08:53:58 pm
Fucking hell, cant tell if you are serious, you usually arent so Ill give you the benefit.

Something a bit mad at people having this attitude cos things are going badly.

How can people give up or turn on this team and talk of ends of eras and the like, and be this indifferent.

Be mad at football, be mad at thugs injuring the players, be mad at the owners making stupid decisions, be mad at the league and at VAR etc, but all the indifference towards this club thats given us so much very reacently, basically giving up on them at a time of adversity, makes me sad quite frankly.   

Very strange post and a complete misunderstanding of what most people in this thread are saying if you think the current disillusionment is just because the team is doing badly.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1252 on: April 30, 2021, 09:09:17 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 30, 2021, 09:01:55 pm
Very strange post and a complete misunderstanding of what most people in this thread are saying if you think the current disillusionment is just because the team is doing badly.

Yeah, Im just not particularly fond of the utter fucking circus that is football at the moment and havent been for a while. Love the team and Jurgen more than ever. Pretty sure that what most are saying.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1253 on: April 30, 2021, 11:05:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April 30, 2021, 09:09:17 pm
Yeah, Im just not particularly fond of the utter fucking circus that is football at the moment and havent been for a while. Love the team and Jurgen more than ever. Pretty sure that what most are saying.
Same here. The lack of enjoyment is, for the overwhelming majority, about the circus football is these days. It's about the shambolic implementation of  VAR. It's about officials being so inexplicably inept they leave themselves open to accusations of corruption. It's about this being a Covid season, with all that entails. About the collapse of FFP and now also about the horror show that was the ESL proposal. I'm sure there are many other things too. Of course, Liverpool's form could only be enjoyed by a rival or a masochist, so a lot of people are going to be on a downer with that too.

Despite all the above, I love Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp even more because of it all, not less. It's been a hard season to love, and I'd not be loving it even if we were picking up a trophy or two. To be honest, I don't think there are many in the game who are actually enjoying it.

For me, the manager and the squad have run flat-out for three seasons and are mentally and physically knackered. If they had to have a bad season, then this is the one for it to happen. They get a free pass as far as I'm concerned. I don't even see this season as a title defence. More a case of going through the motions when far more important things are happening in the lives of so many at the club.

Love for the game and all the tedious shite that goes along with it waned some time ago for me. LFC and Klopp keep me in there. The love for those will never die within me. Ever.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1254 on: May 1, 2021, 12:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 30, 2021, 08:53:58 pm
Fucking hell, cant tell if you are serious, you usually arent so Ill give you the benefit.

Something a bit mad at people having this attitude cos things are going badly.

How can people give up or turn on this team and talk of ends of eras and the like, and be this indifferent.

Be mad at football, be mad at thugs injuring the players, be mad at the owners making stupid decisions, be mad at the league and at VAR etc, but all the indifference towards this club thats given us so much very reacently, basically giving up on them at a time of adversity, makes me sad quite frankly.

I was very much putting the emphasis on the lack of fans for the reason I'm apathetic this season, and our performances/injuries/VAR/the ESL as secondary.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1255 on: May 2, 2021, 11:09:16 am »
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 10:09:50 pm »
Didnt watch the match but Ruben Dias is getting a lot of praise for City tonight. Which means that one of the top trending things on Twitter is obviously... Van Dijk.

Van Dijk has never produced a better display in the CL than Dias has tonight.
Ruben Dias actually turned into what Liverpool fans think Van Dijk is in the space of 8 months
Dias > Van Dijk

WHY is it that EVERYTHING nowadays is always about the fckin rivalries and sticking it to your opponent? Its fuckin boring. Its apparently now more important to prove you hate other teams rather than supporting your own
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 10:19:52 pm »
Its not even true is it (didnt watch City tonight). Virg scored one and set one up away in Munich for example, on top of doing his main job very well.

Dias was up against a side missing one of its two superstars.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 10:30:39 pm »
Makes it even worse. If your first thought after reaching a Champions League final is to be spouting drivel like that then I feel genuinely sorry for you.

Im glad of our success in the last few years because everything thats happened since September has just put me more and more off footy as a whole.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 10:34:23 pm »
Think tonight was the ultimate evidence that, after the Neville/Carragher protests and the Super League etc, weve GOT OUR GAME BACK.

This is what we wanted to save right? Two nothing clubs funded by laundered money from sovereign wealth funds going head to head in an empty stadium? Wonderful stuff.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 11:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  7, 2021, 08:48:36 am
No, it's become a real struggle. I didn't get the chance to get tickets much pre-lockdown but I'd usually watch with a supporters group, or just in the pub, and there'd be an atmosphere. Now, in constant isolation it feels like a slog even when we win and horrible when we lose, and games where we aren't playing are just interminable.

I can't imagine not watching but it's gone from a stress reliever to just another source of stress for me, another symptom of everything shit in the world. I'm guessing some other people feel that way too to some extent?

I really don't recognise the game. I don't think I've enjoyed a game of football since United at home in 2020 when Mo slotted it. Felt like the title was clinched that day.

The lonely nature of football these days has really affected me and I feel so disenfranchised from the club right now.

I never loved VAR but it is darn right sucking the fun out of the game. I feel like I never celebrate a goal now. And with all the greed bubbling to the surface recently I really am very close to ending my association with top level football.

Really sad because this club has been so much of an outlet for me and helped me so many times. Even in the bad days with the Hodge and the doldrums of the Europa League I still felt way more invested in the on the pitch stuff.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 11:21:08 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 30, 2021, 08:21:06 pm
Easily the least enjoyable season I've ever known. Ged, Rafa and Rodgers' final seasons and the Hodgson year don't even come close for me. It's just been a never ending cascade of shite with almost no redeeming features.

I agree. Feels absolutely without soul. There is very little that resembles the game I love.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 11:39:33 pm »
