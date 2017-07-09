Yeah, Im just not particularly fond of the utter fucking circus that is football at the moment and havent been for a while. Love the team and Jurgen more than ever. Pretty sure that what most are saying.



Same here. The lack of enjoyment is, for the overwhelming majority, about the circus football is these days. It's about the shambolic implementation of VAR. It's about officials being so inexplicably inept they leave themselves open to accusations of corruption. It's about this being a Covid season, with all that entails. About the collapse of FFP and now also about the horror show that was the ESL proposal. I'm sure there are many other things too. Of course, Liverpool's form could only be enjoyed by a rival or a masochist, so a lot of people are going to be on a downer with that too.Despite all the above, I love Liverpool FC and Jurgen Klopp even more because of it all, not less. It's been a hard season to love, and I'd not be loving it even if we were picking up a trophy or two. To be honest, I don't think there are many in the game who are actually enjoying it.For me, the manager and the squad have run flat-out for three seasons and are mentally and physically knackered. If they had to have a bad season, then this is the one for it to happen. They get a free pass as far as I'm concerned. I don't even see this season as a title defence. More a case of going through the motions when far more important things are happening in the lives of so many at the club.Love for the game and all the tedious shite that goes along with it waned some time ago for me. LFC and Klopp keep me in there. The love for those will never die within me. Ever.