Funny thing is the sentiment here was pretty much the same when we were top of the league before January and were expected to retain the title with City struggling. Therefore, can't just be put down to sulking or sour grapes at our fall since Christmas, although it's just made it all worse.



Oh definitely. The sentiment has been there pretty much all season. To be honest, I can't take anything about the game seriously this season. It's a train wreck of monumental proportions and, to me, feels like a null and void season in all but name. A season played out simply to fulfill contracts with TV etc. It's been comic capers on the field of play. VAR and officialdom as a whole have brought the entire league into disrepute, and some club owners betrayed their own clubs with the ill-conceived and ill-fated ESL shambles.This is without doubt the worst football season in the history of the game. I'd say that if we were cruising at the top today too. It was a mess when we were top around Christmas, and it's still a horrible mess now. The whole season has been rushed and forced. None of it feels in the slightest bit real. It all feels a bit like the head of the football chicken was cut off at the start of the first lockdown last year but the corpse is still running around the garden pretending it isn't really dead. The whole thing is bizarre on multiple levels, and feels just as meaningless.