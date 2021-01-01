A collection of a lot of things, but genuinely can't wait for this season to be behind us. I'm sure our form comes into it somewhat as well, but not being able to attend, no fans in grounds, VAR, the bad luck we've had at times, the slow build we made up until March 2020 with Klopp only for the pandemic to stifle much of the gains we had made and potentially send us back into the pack. The ridiculous injuries to our centre halves and the debilitating bad fortune week in and week out. The team going from great to awful during a nationwide lockdown with little to look forward to bar the actual football. I'm not sure I'm entirely done, but it's been a long, long slog of a season. Made worse by smatterings of hope at times immediately stamped on a week or two later. Winning three in a row and then drawing to Leeds and Newcastle another one of those - but I appreciate that is a part of football in any 'normal' time as well. But it is compounding of everything else I guess.



Like others have mentioned, I started going to non league at the start of the season as a way to get my football fix as I couldn't attend Liverpool games. I picked the team my boss is chairman of locally and one that a few people I know play for in the same division. Only about 12 miles apart. Depending on when Liverpool were playing at the weekend, I would choose to go home or away as they play alternately most weeks. If we were on at 12:30pm or 5:30pm on a Saturday I'd go the home game so I could get back in time, if we were playing Friday/Sunday/Monday or Saturday 8pm, I'd take a trip to the away game to see somewhere new and record it on Groundhopper. A new league to follow, no VAR, pint in your hand whilst watching the match, no need to worry about sorting tickets weeks in advance, can decide last minute if you want to go, can hear the shouts of the players and the officials on the pitch itself. Realistically the one thing it is missing is that mass of people at a pub for an away game/end with songs, banners and flags, you won't get that itch scratched, but it does for everything else. Absolutely can't wait for it to come back and was gutted when it was pulled.