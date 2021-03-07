One year since the Atlético game on Thursday which was also the last game I watched from start to finish (well until 2-2 happened)... feels like an eternity ago doesn't it?



For me like I said before it doesn't matter, no fans just VAR = no emotion = not interested. The problem is that the team seems to adopted that mindset too...



Like I mentioned in the post-game thread maybe it's good that professional football's insulated bubble has burst royally and that might actually lead to some positive change in the future. Seems unlikely I'll find my way back for now but who knows? Ditch VAR and we're talking!