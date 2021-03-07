No, it's become a real struggle. I didn't get the chance to get tickets much pre-lockdown but I'd usually watch with a supporters group, or just in the pub, and there'd be an atmosphere. Now, in constant isolation it feels like a slog even when we win and horrible when we lose, and games where we aren't playing are just interminable.
I can't imagine not watching but it's gone from a stress reliever to just another source of stress for me, another symptom of everything shit in the world. I'm guessing some other people feel that way too to some extent?