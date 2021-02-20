The thing that annoys me the most is people making a big deal of the fact that so and so have just won at Anfield for the first time in X years.



Geez, I wonder if there is anything different for those teams playing there this season compared to previous years? Anyone think of a reason, or maybe 50,000 of them?



It is a big deal - crowd or no crowd. We made it a big deal by being so good for so long, and turning Anfield into a real fortress again. It's a big deal we lost our first league game at home in almost 4 years against Burnley, as it was the 2nd longest unbeaten streak ever. It's a big deal losing 3 or 4 in a row at home for the same reason - because under Klopp we've barely even lost two in a row in five seasons.What's funny is how many people revel in us losing any of these records, when those records are a sign of strength - not weakness. Everton will make a DVD of their win and delight in it all, forgetting its their first win in about 300 years and that in the whole scheme of things they're still shit and won't win anything. We'll create new records again and those will also be broken, but for many clubs they've never even set any records except the bad ones.For me its best to see other people's delight this season a sign of how relieved they are that we've not walked the league again. They know we'll be back stronger next season so let them enjoy their time in the sun. Like the old saying goes - 'There's only one thing worse than being talked about......and that's not being talked about'. The media will always make headlines out of this season as expectations were so high. They are not going to analyse the impact of all our injuries, or the impact of no crowds on our home form, as most viewers don't care except us. It's the same reason that selective viewpoints such as 'Only 1 win in their last 4' are used more often than '7 wins in their last 10'. Both could be true for any team, but bad news sells better than good news - even in a global shitshow of a year like 2020/21.