Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 85491 times)

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1120 on: February 20, 2021, 11:53:46 pm »
Switch TV on
Tyler and Carragher
Everton score
Everton players falling over at every opportunity
We attack..full of blue shirts behind the ball..not many forward options to pass too
I've seen this game before..
Don't fancy us to score already
Switch TV off in the 9th minute
rely on goal alerts on phone..
It's becoming a pattern for me...




Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1121 on: February 20, 2021, 11:54:42 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on February 20, 2021, 11:48:12 pm
yeah, I think I'm done with this now.

I switched off after the VAR penalty decision and I can't see me watching any games again until VAR is ditched.  That's not going to happen though. The genie is out of the bottle now.

Really though, VAR is the stinky cherry on top of the steaming turd that is modern elite football. Boring matches played out in soulless empty stadiums. Clubs sponsored by betting companies that literally ruin peoples lives and run by autocratic states with terrible human rights records or used by the Russian mafia to launder money. The inane banter culture of Sky and Talksport.  A corrupt old boys network running the game with zero accountability.

Today was the final straw for me.
I've just said something very similar to a mate.

Football in it's current state is rotten and completely devoid of anything that made me love it growing up.

Then there is the international game. The fucking absolute state of it.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1122 on: February 21, 2021, 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 20, 2021, 11:11:05 pm
It is an Internet forum...
Ok.
Apart from the multiple threads about why shite opinions are just that.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1123 on: February 21, 2021, 12:21:52 am »
The thing that annoys me the most is people making a big deal of the fact that so and so have just won at Anfield for the first time in X years. 

Geez, I wonder if there is anything different for those teams playing there this season compared to previous years?  Anyone think of a reason, or maybe 50,000 of them?
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 12:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 21, 2021, 12:21:52 am
The thing that annoys me the most is people making a big deal of the fact that so and so have just won at Anfield for the first time in X years. 

Geez, I wonder if there is anything different for those teams playing there this season compared to previous years?  Anyone think of a reason, or maybe 50,000 of them?
I know people have to take their feelgood where they can find it, especially in the current climate, but yes, I find the furore all quite bizarre.

This is a freak season full of freak results, yet we see the likes of Everton believing in power shifts just because they have achieved the same as Brighton and Burnley have in recent weeks.

As far as enjoying it goes, apart from enjoying some individual results from time to time, I don't think anyone, anywhere is genuinely enjoying this season at all. There is so much wrong with it that it's barely watchable. For me, who has been watching for 58 years, it's actually completely unwatchable now for numerous reasons. I've never known so many football fans, of many clubs, walking away from it as there are now.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 12:28:42 pm »
I'm doing okay with my ignoring football plan, but it's hard to avoid. Even 6 music mention the results.

 :no
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm »
my tele went off when the pen was given - I've had enough

I'll watch the champions league and thats about it.

till this bunch of officials is sorted out its no prem league for me

so many games decided by penalties being given / not given - fouls being given / not given and cards given  / not given all for similar offences that its unwatchable

its like the refs have decided the score before the game and then try their best to make it happen
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 12:37:36 pm »
Enjoying it? Not exactly. Can I keep supporting? Yes.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 12:50:51 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm
my tele went off when the pen was given - I've had enough

I'll watch the champions league and thats about it.

till this bunch of officials is sorted out its no prem league for me

so many games decided by penalties being given / not given - fouls being given / not given and cards given  / not given all for similar offences that its unwatchable

its like the refs have decided the score before the game and then try their best to make it happen
The Premier League is the new WWE.

The only difference being that in the PL the audience aren't in on the joke.

The entire 'product' is nothing but a pantomime now, with court jesters in the TV studios, the commentary boxes, in the VAR studio and officiating on the pitch. We also have performing seels flouncing and flopping all over the pitch in increasingly bizarre fashion to 'win' a penalty, which is then awarded by an official with less professionalism and less quality than a Sunday League referee.

All we need now are crowds back, so we can get right into the panto spirit ourselves after Mo or Sadio have been dragged to the ground in the box. We can shout "foul" and the officials can shout "oh no it isn't". We can shout "he's behind you" as another clogger goes through the back of one of our players like a train with studs up, and the officials can then shout "oh no he isn't".

At least with a panto you know what you are getting. You know what you are paying to see. With the PL, we are being sold something as a premium product, yet we are being served up a fake.

To quote Johnny Rotten at the end of the Sex Pistols final ever gig. Ever had the feeling you've been cheated?

To also quote Johnny from the song 'Bodies' ... Well, fuck this, and fuck that...
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 06:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 21, 2021, 12:21:52 am
The thing that annoys me the most is people making a big deal of the fact that so and so have just won at Anfield for the first time in X years. 

Geez, I wonder if there is anything different for those teams playing there this season compared to previous years?  Anyone think of a reason, or maybe 50,000 of them?
It is a big deal - crowd or no crowd. We made it a big deal by being so good for so long, and turning Anfield into a real fortress again. It's a big deal we lost our first league game at home in almost 4 years against Burnley, as it was the 2nd longest unbeaten streak ever. It's a big deal losing 3 or 4 in a row at home for the same reason - because under Klopp we've barely even lost two in a row in five seasons.

What's funny is how many people revel in us losing any of these records, when those records are a sign of strength - not weakness. Everton will make a DVD of their win and delight in it all, forgetting its their first win in about 300 years and that in the whole scheme of things they're still shit and won't win anything. We'll create new records again and those will also be broken, but for many clubs they've never even set any records except the bad ones.

For me its best to see other people's delight this season a sign of how relieved they are that we've not walked the league again. They know we'll be back stronger next season so let them enjoy their time in the sun. Like the old saying goes - 'There's only one thing worse than being talked about......and that's not being talked about'. The media will always make headlines out of this season as expectations were so high. They are not going to analyse the impact of all our injuries, or the impact of no crowds on our home form, as most viewers don't care except us. It's the same reason that selective viewpoints such as 'Only 1 win in their last 4' are used more often than '7 wins in their last 10'. Both could be true for any team, but bad news sells better than good news - even in a global shitshow of a year like 2020/21. 
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm »
Its not a big deal though. Beating an injury ravaged Liverpool at an empty Anfield is no big deal compared to winning with a full house. Without the crowds, every stadium in the league is exactly the same, fuck the season could have been played in a single stadium and it wouldn't have made a difference.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Yesterday at 12:32:30 pm
my tele went off when the pen was given - I've had enough

I'll watch the champions league and thats about it.

till this bunch of officials is sorted out its no prem league for me

so many games decided by penalties being given / not given - fouls being given / not given and cards given  / not given all for similar offences that its unwatchable

its like the refs have decided the score before the game and then try their best to make it happen

 I'll watch the games on a stream with no sound and i don't listen to any of the pre or post match bollox anymore. Let the league turn into the French or German leagues where one team with the most money wins everything and our club should lead in setting up a European Super League. Fuck Sky, fuck BT, fuck the FA and the corrupt officials, fuck their WWE type pantomine football and let us lead the way.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm
Its not a big deal though. Beating an injury ravaged Liverpool at an empty Anfield is no big deal compared to winning with a full house. Without the crowds, every stadium in the league is exactly the same, fuck the season could have been played in a single stadium and it wouldn't have made a difference.
That's partly the point I was making. We all know it's not an achievement or a sign other teams are superior, but other teams and their fans and the media don't care. Records aren't preserved until you're full strength again, and beating us at Anfield is a big deal to them as it's happended so rarely under Klopp.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 07:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
I'll watch the games on a stream with no sound and i don't listen to any of the pre or post match bollox anymore. Let the league turn into the French or German leagues where one team with the most money wins everything and our club should lead in setting up a European Super League. Fuck Sky, fuck BT, fuck the FA and the corrupt officials, fuck their WWE type pantomine football and let us lead the way.
I relented on my 'no live football anymore' policy and got a stream to watch the Derby. I won't make the same mistake again. I lasted a few minutes with the sound on before muting it. Off it went altogether when the farcical 'penalty' was awarded. The whole thing insults the intelligence now.

Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm »
I pretty much tune in at the exact moment the game starts. Instantly mute it completely and watch it in silence. Once the game is over I instantly turn it off and I actively avoid all and any football related forums/shows etc. other than RAWK.

I don't think I have ever enjoyed a season less than this honestly. At least with other shite seasons we at least had crowds and we did not have VAR.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm
I pretty much tune in at the exact moment the game starts. Instantly mute it completely and watch it in silence. Once the game is over I instantly turn it off and I actively avoid all and any football related forums/shows etc. other than RAWK.

I don't think I have ever enjoyed a season less than this honestly. At least with other shite seasons we at least had crowds and we did not have VAR.

I do same as well. Can't stand the biased/crap commentary. Only watch highlights on Youtube in some other language if I missed the game.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 11:43:17 pm »
We have just popped off the perch for a while, let's just fly around the cage for 6 months and get back on again next year, no problem. It will be just like starting over again, much more enjoyable than City's torrid and relentless borefest of spending, passing and boring the arse off everyone who watches them.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm
I pretty much tune in at the exact moment the game starts. Instantly mute it completely and watch it in silence. Once the game is over I instantly turn it off and I actively avoid all and any football related forums/shows etc. other than RAWK.

I don't think I have ever enjoyed a season less than this honestly. At least with other shite seasons we at least had crowds and we did not have VAR.
It's by far the worst season in my lifetime, and I'm no spring chicken anymore. It's dire on so many levels. I don't think many football fans in general are enjoying it either, regardless of who they support.

Up until this season I'd watch our games, but I binned watching other matches off ages ago. Even then, I'd tune in for YNWA if it was a European match, I'd watch the game then turn over at full time. Now, I don't watch any game live at all.

Another sad thing for me is that I always loved hearing the Anfield crowd. I grew up with the old Spion Kop. Being part of it was magical. If I wasn't at a game in person, i loved listening to the crowd on TV or the radio. In more recent times even hearing the crowd has been ruined by the endless, mindless drivel spewed out by an overly mic'd up away end droning on about poverty, crime and human tragedy.

It's come to something when a lifelong football fan now only watches the goals on YouTube with the sound off rather than tune in to the endless garbage put out by commentators, pundits and opposition 'fans', alongside the unprofessional, biased shambles that passes for refereeing in the modern game. I'm far from the only one who feels this way too.
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 01:16:35 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm
I pretty much tune in at the exact moment the game starts. Instantly mute it completely and watch it in silence. Once the game is over I instantly turn it off and I actively avoid all and any football related forums/shows etc. other than RAWK.

I don't think I have ever enjoyed a season less than this honestly. At least with other shite seasons we at least had crowds and we did not have VAR.

Likewise, something disappeared, you can almost date it to that Atletico game. I was in town that day and to see the authorities let all those people from one of the epicentres wander round the city made you just wonder about how much football mattered. I think that was the last full football stadium in England and when things came back we fulfilled our duty as a procession that was complete and the team celebrated like someone was there in the ground.

Compare what we have had since march 11th last year with Barca at home or the City games at anfield, the fake crowd noise, the bizarre results, the injuries, the general emptiness of it all on top of all the strife and pain that people have had this last year. I don't see it being the same for some time and, whilst I have watched every match and even enjoyed some of it, it's just felt a bit crap, not just because we have been poor and have gone backwards, but because football has lost it's place in the world now. I will continue to watch and hope something comes back but this season is now filler. I hope City win the league if Brendan cannot and I hope we salvage enough to go into next season with a fresh start and I hope those who run VAR learn some lessons about consistency and reality (no chance)
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 02:04:20 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on February 21, 2021, 12:21:52 am
The thing that annoys me the most is people making a big deal of the fact that so and so have just won at Anfield for the first time in X years. 

Geez, I wonder if there is anything different for those teams playing there this season compared to previous years?  Anyone think of a reason, or maybe 50,000 of them?

i stupidly got on twitter where i never go when rawk was down for a day and i thought elequently and quite mildly attempted to refute  some blue manc who was crowing loudly about our general crapness and saying "nobody said anything about crowds at christmas" and i said nonsense, many of us myself included said that a defense would be very difficult without the fans at Anfield before the season even began, and our form tailed off right from day one of the return without crowds and again at the second shutdown this year.

so the son of a bitch goes off about Heysel. I kid you not.

My reply was short and very rude and involved fellatio and his mother and i left and never looked back.  what a cesspool that place is. im still seething that pissed me off in a big way.
