my tele went off when the pen was given - I've had enough
I'll watch the champions league and thats about it.
till this bunch of officials is sorted out its no prem league for me
so many games decided by penalties being given / not given - fouls being given / not given and cards given / not given all for similar offences that its unwatchable
its like the refs have decided the score before the game and then try their best to make it happen
The Premier League is the new WWE.
The only difference being that in the PL the audience aren't in on the joke.
The entire 'product' is nothing but a pantomime now, with court jesters in the TV studios, the commentary boxes, in the VAR studio and officiating on the pitch. We also have performing seels flouncing and flopping all over the pitch in increasingly bizarre fashion to 'win' a penalty, which is then awarded by an official with less professionalism and less quality than a Sunday League referee.
All we need now are crowds back, so we can get right into the panto spirit ourselves after Mo or Sadio have been dragged to the ground in the box. We can shout "foul" and the officials can shout "oh no it isn't". We can shout "he's behind you" as another clogger goes through the back of one of our players like a train with studs up, and the officials can then shout "oh no he isn't".
At least with a panto you know what you are getting. You know what you are paying to see. With the PL, we are being sold something as a premium product, yet we are being served up a fake.
To quote Johnny Rotten at the end of the Sex Pistols final ever gig. Ever had the feeling you've been cheated?
To also quote Johnny from the song 'Bodies' ... Well, fuck this, and fuck that...