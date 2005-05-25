« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Are you enjoying it?  (Read 40748 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 12:17:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  1, 2020, 07:57:11 PM
Maybe it's because for the vast majority of my life I've had a ST, but I honestly don't really notice the lack of a crowd.

I'm often too engrossed with what's going on on the pitch to even notice the stands have banners on them or to notice the sound isn't live - it's just background noise that I don't pay too much attention to.

Might be totally different for those not used to going to Anfield I guess and who are used to watching us on TV with an Anfield crowd, but just think those properly moaning about it are just be a tad dramatic.

I don't notice the lack of a crowd much from a TV perspective because I watch our games with the sound off anyway and put the radio on or something. a) because of how annoying commentators are and b) because of how annoying opposition fans are. I'd actually rather listen to the piped in crowd noise than the shit other fans come out with all game. Alas, i'd still have to listen to Tyler and Carragher.

It does make me less inclined to watch other games though. It was the Milan derby the other week, which i'd normally enjoy, but the empty stadium takes the spectacle away so I didn't bother.

I find VAR more of a negative than the lack of a crowd to be honest. Even with a crowd last season I was reluctant to celebrate goals because of the VAR factor.
VAR has taken a lot away from the fans enjoyment in the ground anyway, so if it wasn't for the financial hit i'd take the trade off of no fans if it meant no VAR.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:20:43 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 12:24:34 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November  1, 2020, 09:56:33 PM
Bloody hell, I watched some games  on Teletext when I was a kid. People saying they can't enjoy the game because VAR is taking the spontaneity of celebrations away from them.

As for VAR's wrong decisions ruining the enjoyment, the refs have always made shite decisions.

Maybe watch something else and follow a different sport, like quidditch.

My stream died in the derby so I followed the last minutes on the live score app. It came through 3-2 only to go back to 2-2 a few minutes later.

Even the joy of following the game like that has gone because if a goal comes through you spend the next few minutes hoping it won't be taken off. It's farcical how VAR has taken the simple pleasures away from the game.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,834
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 PM »
How about now?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:09:25 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:24:34 PM
My stream died in the derby so I followed the last minutes on the live score app. It came through 3-2 only to go back to 2-2 a few minutes later.

Even the joy of following the game like that has gone because if a goal comes through you spend the next few minutes hoping it won't be taken off. It's farcical how VAR has taken the simple pleasures away from the game.
Hasn't taken the pleasure away for me.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 10:09:25 PM
Hasn't taken the pleasure away for me.

It's fine on the whole, just VAR takes the enjoyment out of it at times.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 PM »
Salright.
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 PM »
First time in my adult life that I'm a truly happy, contented, chilled out Liverpool supporter.

Am I enjoying it? I am LOVING IT!!
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Abin465

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Are you enjoying it?
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:34:16 AM »
Absolutely enjoying it. Incredible to see that we have put together a team like this. 10 years ago, I could not even dream of having a team so good.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 