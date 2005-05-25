Maybe it's because for the vast majority of my life I've had a ST, but I honestly don't really notice the lack of a crowd.



I'm often too engrossed with what's going on on the pitch to even notice the stands have banners on them or to notice the sound isn't live - it's just background noise that I don't pay too much attention to.



Might be totally different for those not used to going to Anfield I guess and who are used to watching us on TV with an Anfield crowd, but just think those properly moaning about it are just be a tad dramatic.



I don't notice the lack of a crowd much from a TV perspective because I watch our games with the sound off anyway and put the radio on or something. a) because of how annoying commentators are and b) because of how annoying opposition fans are. I'd actually rather listen to the piped in crowd noise than the shit other fans come out with all game. Alas, i'd still have to listen to Tyler and Carragher.It does make me less inclined to watch other games though. It was the Milan derby the other week, which i'd normally enjoy, but the empty stadium takes the spectacle away so I didn't bother.I find VAR more of a negative than the lack of a crowd to be honest. Even with a crowd last season I was reluctant to celebrate goals because of the VAR factor.VAR has taken a lot away from the fans enjoyment in the ground anyway, so if it wasn't for the financial hit i'd take the trade off of no fans if it meant no VAR.