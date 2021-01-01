Please
Author
Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes (Read 718309 times)
farawayred
Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 27,880
Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
«
Reply #7520 on:
Yesterday
at 05:58:11 pm »
Not getting on FSG's side until they appoint a big name in the coaching staff...
Vennegoor of Hesselink
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
robertobaggio37
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,468
But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
«
Reply #7521 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on
Yesterday
at 02:35:10 pm
Since November, old news. He just couldn't get the work permit in time.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.
Coolie High
bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,582
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
«
Reply #7522 on:
Today
at 04:31:50 pm »
I keep seeing stupid articles trying to almost undermine the work Klopp done at this club, really hope its not coming from the nerds because its happening quite often now.
Logged
