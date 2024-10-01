« previous next »
i mistook that that was your opinion sorry. hope you're right and it plays out that we spend more on wages (for squad improvements and renewals). thought Slots post match comments about having same squad as Klopp with great foundations but no record yet of being able to play twice a week (with much less rotation as it's Champions League level now) were quite pointed. hopefully he asserts himself more and manages to convince his bosses to support him with squad improvements at the second time of asking

We should have money for improved contracts and to buy a couple of top quality players over the next few windows (caveated what happens with the "big 3"), around a 60-62% wage to revenue ratio is what we've maintained for a long time so with that in mind and revenue going to spike upwards with CL footie we have a lot of flexibility.

Slot doesn't mince his words, I get why we didn't push in the summer gone but there aren't any reasons why now we shouldn't be continuing to strengthen as we need going forward.

It was very obvious that wages had dropped and I'm not sure why Draex was so insistently pushing back on it with multiple people in this thread. I'm glad he's now admitted he was wrong.
We should have money for improved contracts and to buy a couple of top quality players over the next few windows (caveated what happens with the "big 3"), around a 60-62% wage to revenue ratio is what we've maintained for a long time so with that in mind and revenue going to spike upwards with CL footie we have a lot of flexibility.

Slot doesn't mince his words, I get why we didn't push in the summer gone but there aren't any reasons why now we shouldn't be continuing to strengthen as we need going forward.
I think Knight's problem was his mum telling her little soldier that he's always right. "Of course, son, you could be King of the world one day if everyone listened."

I think Knight's problem was his mum telling her little soldier that he's always right. "Of course, son, you could be King of the world one day if everyone listened."

Its been very hard for me.

the reds have got no money but we'll still win the league
Dont you have a bag of dried lavender to munch on? ;)

Could be FSG related as they've been rumoured to buy a second club and 2 of them from this list.

Quote
777 Partners has collapsed, leaving behind seven football clubs in a desperate financial position. With insurmountable debts, will anyone acquire any of these clubs?

777 own:

Standard Liège
Genoa 
Red Star FC
Hertha Berlin
Sevilla
Vasco da Gama
Could be FSG related as they've been rumoured to buy a second club and 2 of them from this list.

777 own:

Standard Liège
Genoa 
Red Star FC
Hertha Berlin
Sevilla
Vasco da Gama

We were interested in Red Star FC and Standard Liège before, right?
Liege and Vasco were the rumours mate. Not heard about the Berlin club.
Strange that we haven't heard any big moves yet to proceed with more clubs, apart from the Bordeaux opportunity.
Strange that we haven't heard any big moves yet to proceed with more clubs, apart from the Bordeaux opportunity.

They take ages to sign footballers. It will be decades before they sign another football club. Thats good news to be honest.
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal

Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpools kit supplier when Nikes five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpools kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.

The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

Liverpool receive £30m a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20% royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to £60m a season.

The Premier League record is the £90m a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/22/liverpool-leipzig-slot-adidas-kit-deal
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal

Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpools kit supplier when Nikes five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpools kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.

The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

Liverpool receive £30m a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20% royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to £60m a season.

The Premier League record is the £90m a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/oct/22/liverpool-leipzig-slot-adidas-kit-deal

It'll surely be above that of Arsenal, City and Chelsea. If not the commercial dept have done a fucking shite job.
Why is it so much less than Utd?
It'll surely be above that of Arsenal, City and Chelsea. If not the commercial dept have done a fucking shite job.

Wouldnt underestimate Arsenals ability to earn from gear. They make a lot of stuff that appeal to casuals and non football fans. Theyve had some Stella McCartney and Maharishi collaborations.
Wouldnt underestimate Arsenals ability to earn from gear. They make a lot of stuff that appeal to casuals and non football fans. Theyve had some Stella McCartney and Maharishi collaborations.

Those aren't anything to do with Adidas though :D

Most places online seem to think Arsenal signed a new £75m deal in Oct 22, so that's surely the benchmark at a min.
Those aren't anything to do with Adidas though :D

Of course they are, they were sold via the adidas website.
Arsenal must have the grown man kit market well under control. Swear to god whenever they play at the Emirates most adult supporters seem to be wearing a replica top, it's not just the kids like you get at other clubs. Just an observation.
Wtf we should be receiving more than UTD. Big fail.
Of course they are, they were sold via the adidas website.

Most the casual stuff, going by what's on the Arsenal website, isn't Adidas stuff.
Most the casual stuff, going by what's on the Arsenal website, isn't Adidas stuff.

Dont know about that stuff, but the ones that I was on about were collaborations with adidas that were clearly aimed at non Arsenal fans.
Just give us some decent training gear without that shitty AXA logo on. Preferably in that green shade for the supposed 3rd kit with the Trefoil logo on, ta  :wave :wanker
Wouldn’t underestimate Arsenal’s ability to earn from gear. They make a lot of stuff that appeal to casuals and non football fans. They’ve had some Stella McCartney and Maharishi collaborations.

That would be something that Adidas arrange rather than what Arsenal arrange though. So not sure their kit deal should be inflated for that reason are Adidas are doing all the work.

Could just be a London exposure tax whacked on there.
United fleeced Adidas on that kit deal.
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal

Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit deal
Liverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.

The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpools kit supplier when Nikes five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpools kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.

The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.

Liverpool receive £30m a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20% royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to £60m a season.

The Premier League record is the £90m a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.

It might be commission-based like the Nike deal because the wording of "over" £60m indicates that. We were coy about how much we really earned from Nike for some reason. The same probably applies here.

If it's a flat rate then I'd expect them to report the actual figure.  I just don't see the club changing suppliers for less than what we really earned from Nike.
Arsenal must have the grown man kit market well under control. Swear to god whenever they play at the Emirates most adult supporters seem to be wearing a replica top, it's not just the kids like you get at other clubs. Just an observation.
I think 60% of their revenue comes from this bellend.  He always seems to be wearing half the club shop.

I think 60% of their revenue comes from this bellend.  He always seems to be wearing half the club shop.



Hahaha, walked past him on Anfield Road years ago, official club headphones and all. If you can buy Arsenal boxer shorts I'd wager he has several pairs.
