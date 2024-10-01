German company to replace Nike from 2025-26 seasonAdidas beat Nike and Puma to sign five-year contract dealLiverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from new Adidas kit dealGerman company to replace Nike from 2025-26 seasonAdidas beat Nike and Puma to sign five-year contract dealLiverpool expect to make more than £60m a year from a new kit deal with Adidas that will come into effect from the start of the 2025-26 season.The German sports company is to replace Nike as Liverpools kit supplier when Nikes five-year contract expires. Adidas, which last supplied Liverpools kit between 2006 and 2012, won a tender process for a five-year contract against Nike and Puma.The club believe it will bring their kit earnings into line with Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea, who all receive about £60m-£65m from deals with Adidas, Puma and Nike respectively.Liverpool receive £30m a year from Nike as a guaranteed base figure. With commercial tie-ins, performance-related bonuses and 20% royalty payments on net sales of replica sportswear, promoted by people such as the basketball star and Liverpool shareholder LeBron James, the total can be closer to £60m a season.The Premier League record is the £90m a season that Manchester United receive from Adidas.