Just curious.

We do sign some good players who come on for us, say 7-8 years. Sometimes they are free like Milner and sometimes they are world record prices, like Virgil. But in both cases, we are able to extract the maximum out of both ends of the spectrum. I am not necessarily a big fan of big money signings, but I think I should make peace with it given the way financial doping is getting rampant and thats one of the ways to compete.

But my curiosity is not about that.

With us relying on data since 2010-ish, our emphasis on making signings that work on excel sheets and DBMS, I am curious how we never seem to be linked with an 20 year old Milner or 21 year old Virgil. Or a 19 year old Suarez. Given our obvious shortcomings in some playing positions with first team, and less than 10% success rates for academy players, how come we dont scout players who are just too good for academy and can do an occassional job at the first team? And why arent we scouting more from places where talent is abundant? Like East Europe, Africa, South America etc...
I think a lot of it comes down to playing time vs value. Some talents are too raw to get needed playing time for Liverpool. So we seem to lean more towards investing in even younger players, giving them playing time for U21's, sending them on loan, evaluating them for few years and then giving them minutes for the first team or selling on. The other group are ones that do have reasonable first team experience elsewhere and we see them as immediately being a squad option or better - but these players tend to fall in the 23-24 age bracket mostly.
Gravenberch has been unbelievable in the 6 almost like he is a defensive prodigy which throws up an interesting dilemma with regard to who we purchase in the summer.
I think the younger you scout them and sign them, the value is going to increase given their potential. For example, Chelsea signed that 19 year old CAM dude. City signed Gvardiol and Haaland. Madrid are able to scout gems from Latin America who we dont even know exist. Bayern Munich also sign from far east. But even as one of the bigger names in the world, given our exposure in the African continent and South America, how come our signings from these locations quite limited?

I guess by the time they are 23-24 they are already known to the world and that means a higher price. I dont want us to go the Chelsea route and sign in 200 players and hope 40 of them work out at Chelsea or otherwise. But given the resources that helped us win so much, how come we dont sign 20 players and hope 4-5 of them work out? Isnt it a better value to sign a 20 year player for 15m than a 25 year player for 65m? Pure optics based.
Depends how Bajcetic gets on at Salzburg, I think.
Agreed, he's doing well now, dominating the ball and winning his duels.
FSG are risk averse. All signings are expected to deliver. Klopp levelled this criticism at them in his final season. His words were "risk a bit more".
Another season without making the playoffs for the Red Sox.

Not much is being done by FSG to change their fortunes.
John Henry was wearing odd socks today. When will this madness end?
We bought Konate less than a week after he turned 22.

Szoboszlai was 22 when we bought him.

We bought Calvin Ramsay as a 19 year old who was Young Scottish player of the Year.

I think we dip into the market in the 18-22 range. However, I think generally we are looking for players who are proven somewhat. The Konate and Szoboszlai examples are ones that show this.

The risk of buying directly from South American or African markets is that the players are less proven, in general. Elite talents will exist but other clubs seem to have these players boxed off. For other players they are likely a big risk. In terms of how talent translates to a higher level but also whether we can spend time developing them in our 1st team.

I think its a risk averse approach in terms of how we either buy really young players who can develop in youth or 20-23 year olds who have a fair amount of top level experience and data on them. Its probably a more costly approach per player bought but its risk averse in having more certainty about the players level.





The thing with the South American market in particular is that we just never hear about the ones who come to Europe at 16/17/18 and don't make it, even though the number is much, much higher than those that do become elite. It's too simplistic to look at Porto and Benfica and the like and think we should just sign their good players before them, as for every one of those there are a bunch who they took a chance on that failed. Then there's the point around even their successful imports might not be successful for us if we can't give them the same playing opportunities.
unbelievable! We need to write a strongly worded letter.
Thats what happens when you have one of the largest market teams running a mid pack payroll. Absolute garbage from them. Unacceptable for a team with their resources to be shit for so long. Theyre a mile away from competing in that division.
Do you think that might be because the majority of South American players can't legally move to Europe until they are 18?
Bournemouth look pretty good. All the underlying numbers have been excellent with them after Iraolas rough start last season, theyve played like a top 6 side. Maybe Hughes did sign well after all.
Who's arsed?
