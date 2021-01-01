« previous next »
Just curious.

We do sign some good players who come on for us, say 7-8 years. Sometimes they are free like Milner and sometimes they are world record prices, like Virgil. But in both cases, we are able to extract the maximum out of both ends of the spectrum. I am not necessarily a big fan of big money signings, but I think I should make peace with it given the way financial doping is getting rampant and thats one of the ways to compete.

But my curiosity is not about that.

With us relying on data since 2010-ish, our emphasis on making signings that work on excel sheets and DBMS, I am curious how we never seem to be linked with an 20 year old Milner or 21 year old Virgil. Or a 19 year old Suarez. Given our obvious shortcomings in some playing positions with first team, and less than 10% success rates for academy players, how come we dont scout players who are just too good for academy and can do an occassional job at the first team? And why arent we scouting more from places where talent is abundant? Like East Europe, Africa, South America etc...
I think a lot of it comes down to playing time vs value. Some talents are too raw to get needed playing time for Liverpool. So we seem to lean more towards investing in even younger players, giving them playing time for U21's, sending them on loan, evaluating them for few years and then giving them minutes for the first team or selling on. The other group are ones that do have reasonable first team experience elsewhere and we see them as immediately being a squad option or better - but these players tend to fall in the 23-24 age bracket mostly.
Gravenberch has been unbelievable in the 6 almost like he is a defensive prodigy which throws up an interesting dilemma with regard to who we purchase in the summer.
