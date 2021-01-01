« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 671850 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7240 on: Today at 05:55:43 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:30:23 pm
I didn't mention leaking though, did I?

Even when he worked for the club he was still a rentagob, any analytics conference and he was centre stage telling everyone how clever he was. I mean if you genuinely thought you had an edge why would you go to a conference and tell everyone what it was?

The conversation you inserted yourself into was literally about the club talking to the press.

"Rentagob" for talking about their job ffs. Klopp went on MNF!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:18 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,102
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7241 on: Today at 07:57:44 am »
Amazing to think the midfield was completely reenergized last season for 150m, 50m of which was recouped.
Maybe we were too hasty letting Big Jorg leave.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7242 on: Today at 10:33:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:32:09 pm
He came form an academic background, it's sort of what you do. Also, others have done it for ages, it's just that these days it gets coverage where as in the past it never did because fans were less demanding to know every single aspect of every single thing that anyone connected to the club did.

The thing is academia doesn't cut it as an excuse. This isn't a bunch of academics working together to come up with a cure for cancer. This is discussing whatever edges you have with your rivals.

Here is Graham talking again.

Who is using data well now?

As Graham learned over a decade ago now, clubs could be doing good work but find that it is not impacting the decision-making. He suspects that Barcelona's analysis is of high quality but has had little influence on some of the players they have actually signed.

Maybe something has changed at Arsenal? "You can never tell from the outside, but I think they had really good analysis. Arsene Wenger probably didn't use it that much. In recent seasons, Arsenal's signings have been very much in that Liverpool mode.

"I think they are reaping the benefits of that. Again, I do not know for certain whether it is data analysis that has caused Arsenal's recruitment to go from questionable to very good, but I would guess that it is involved somehow. I think things have changed there."

A team that he is more sure of is Brentford - because their signings had often already been identified as potential Liverpool targets. "Whenever we picked up on a player who was 21 or 22 in a second-tier league, it was a case of, are Brentford going to sign them?"

Graham adds: "Brentford did sign some players who we did not know about but they signed a lot of players that did not surprise us. It was great to watch Brentford from the outside. I was sort of a bit jealous not to be signing those really, really unknown players.

"Liverpool helped to show it could be done at the highest level, but I think Brentford and Brighton certainly showed that data could be used to take clubs that did not have particularly high budgets at the time, from League One to the Premier League as well."

I mean you said others have done it for ages. However, Graham isn't sure. Which is strange because you would think that their analytics and academics would be turning up at academic and analysts conferences and telling everyone exactly what they do?

The best bit is Graham talking about Brighton. They are the polar opposite of Graham going to conferences and telling everyone who would listen about his possession-based model that revolutionised football based analytics. Or that it is much easier to identify attacking players through analytics than defenders. So we are now using position tracking to try and help with the recruitment of defensive-minded players.

Graham mentions Brighton and Brentford. Well Bloom and Benham own rival sports analytics consultancies. StarLizard and Smartodds respectively. This is how different they operate to Graham.

An article about StarLizard https://www.thejournal.ie/tony-bloom-starlizard-2597458-Feb2016/

All Starlizard employees are made to sign strict nondisclosure agreements when joining the company, and Starlizard does not engage with the press. Bloom will give interviews only about Brighton FC, and even then he generally speaks only to local media. Bloom and Starlizard each declined to speak with Business Insider for this article. Both also declined to give any comment.

Once in, employees are bound by a strict code of secrecy about what it is they do. They cant have Twitter profiles and are made to sign strict nondisclosure agreements. They can tell people whom they work for, though some are even reluctant to do that.


Bloom has good reason to fear leaks. In the early days of the syndicate, insiders were filling their pockets at the expense of the company.

Several former employees confirmed to Business Insider that early employees would front-run the syndicate, placing personal bets on teams when they knew Starlizard was making a value bet that week. That eroded the companys advantage by skewing the odds.

The problem was rife, with one former employee saying: People treated it like MPs treated expenses. Starlizard declined to comment on this specific allegation.

To combat this problem, Starlizard barred employees from placing personal bets and broke up the business operations to limit information sharing.

In the Camden offices, security is tight. Building passes will allow you to get into only certain floors, similar to an investment bank. That keeps different departments from sharing too much information.

And having the quants who maintain the algorithm based in a separate office in Exeter also silos knowledge. A former employee suggested only a handful of people knew how the whole thing worked.



If you have an edge that is how you protect it. What you don't do is go to conferences, appear on podcasts and give interviews telling everyone what your edge is and how clever you are. Compare the level of secrecy at Bloom's business to LFC where we had the team being announced on twitter last season hours before kick off.

Or compare that to how rival managers being invited into the famous boot room for drinks after a game. They walked in hoping to find out our secrets. Instead, they got nothing and instead were pumped for information regarding any of their players we might be interested in.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:12 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7243 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:55:43 am
The conversation you inserted yourself into was literally about the club talking to the press.

"Rentagob" for talking about their job ffs. Klopp went on MNF!

If it was about talking to the press then why bring up leaking?

You didn't need leaks when Graham was giving speeches at conferences, appearing on podcasts, and giving interviews. The funny bit is comparing Klopp appearing on MNF and Graham going into detail regarding his possession-based model and how we have started using positional tracking to monitor the off the ball movement of defensive-minded players.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7244 on: Today at 11:02:54 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:55:43 am
The conversation you inserted yourself into was literally about the club talking to the press.

"Rentagob" for talking about their job ffs. Klopp went on MNF!

Didn't Klopp authorise Ljinders releasing a book which detailed a lot about how we tactically set up?

We don't appear to be that arsed about some information being public, we're confident we do it better than anyone else.

Here's Will Spearman giving away more top secret information

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/X9PrwPyolyU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/X9PrwPyolyU</a>

Here's one of Grahams speaker events, also co-hosted by the main data guy at cheaty

https://www.sloansportsconference.com/event/beyond-the-pitch-transforming-soccer-through-advanced-analytics
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7245 on: Today at 11:07:20 am »
I don't think you'll find much of the stuff is 'top secret' and that the vast majority of clubs will be doing the same with minute differences for their own set ups.

Arsenal hold a medical conference every year where they share information based on data they've recorded over several years that anyone can go to for example
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7246 on: Today at 11:11:28 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:07:20 am
I don't think you'll find much of the stuff is 'top secret' and that the vast majority of clubs will be doing the same with minute differences for their own set ups.

Arsenal hold a medical conference every year where they share information based on data they've recorded over several years that anyone can go to for example

Anything in the public domain is old news, what's happening internally will be multiple iterations ahead. Just like Ian Grahams book discusses his time at Liverpool talking about methods used through those times, it doesn't mention anything (I've read it fully) about what we're doing now.

Some people just want to find any axe to grind against the owners.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7247 on: Today at 11:22:19 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:07:20 am
I don't think you'll find much of the stuff is 'top secret' and that the vast majority of clubs will be doing the same with minute differences for their own set ups.

Arsenal hold a medical conference every year where they share information based on data they've recorded over several years that anyone can go to for example

In that case, why isn't Graham sure about Arsenal's use of Analytics if it isn't top secret?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7248 on: Today at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:22:19 am
In that case, why isn't Graham sure about Arsenal's use of Analytics if it isn't top secret?

He won't know the minute differences and importantly wont be saying everything he does know in public
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 12:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:50:46 am
He won't know the minute differences and importantly wont be saying everything he does know in public

Graham isn't exactly a model of discretion though is he?

The difficulty with Nunez was that he was a very different type of player to [Roberto] Firmino. My questions were: Are we going to change our style or formation for him? Is he a good enough player that it might be worth making those changes? It was something we had resisted for many years.

We went through the same data process for Nunez as with other players. I wanted to make sure that everyone knew what a big change it would be with Nunez. It was more, Are we sure were going to make the best use of him?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 12:20:28 pm »
  Why does it suddenly matter what these guys say? We've been told for years that our success was 100% down to Klopp and nothing to do with the suits, they can't have much of importance to reveal then, can they?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7251 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 12:20:28 pm
  Why does it suddenly matter what these guys say? We've been told for years that our success was 100% down to Klopp and nothing to do with the suits, they can't have much of importance to reveal then, can they?

It matters when they are repeatedly undermining players. It matters when the recruitment team are leaking shit about Nunez being driven by Klopp and that they wanted to sign Nkunku. It matters when Graham is trying to distance himself from the signing.

The irony is that he is running a consultancy business but then writes a book detailing how his previous employers methodology. I am sure clubs are lining up to use him after that.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7252 on: Today at 12:32:15 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:57:44 am
Amazing to think the midfield was completely reenergized last season for 150m, 50m of which was recouped.
Maybe we were too hasty letting Big Jorg leave.

Big Jorg looks to have done a good job to be fair.
Logged

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7253 on: Today at 12:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:24:57 pm
It matters when they are repeatedly undermining players. It matters when the recruitment team are leaking shit about Nunez being driven by Klopp and that they wanted to sign Nkunku. It matters when Graham is trying to distance himself from the signing.

The irony is that he is running a consultancy business but then writes a book detailing how his previous employers methodology. I am sure clubs are lining up to use him after that.

 I'm sure if other clubs wanted to hire him they'd be interested in what he actually did. Sitting in an interview room like Johnny Tightlips wouldn't get him too far I reckon.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,580
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7254 on: Today at 12:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:15 pm
Big Jorg looks to have done a good job to be fair.

Considering his job was to buy who Klopp wanted, Klopp continues to be the man!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7255 on: Today at 12:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:15 pm
Big Jorg looks to have done a good job to be fair.

Unless you look at the media leaks coming from the club. Apparently, the real skill is not signing players. ;D ;D
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7256 on: Today at 01:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 12:20:28 pm
  Why does it suddenly matter what these guys say?
It doesn't matter. It never has and never will. A lot of fans just seem to think and act like they have an urgent role in Dad's Army or some war time thriller where "loose lips sinks ships" and all that guff.

None of this stuff matters, just like 'leaked team sheets' don't make a jot of meaningful difference. Yes, it's discourteous to the manager and players and club to "leak" things like team sheets before they are due, so it shouldn't happen, but it's just bad manners, nothing more. Footballwise it doesn't make any appreciable difference.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7257 on: Today at 01:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:05:02 pm
It doesn't matter. It never has and never will. A lot of fans just seem to think and act like they have an urgent role in Dad's Army or some war time thriller where "loose lips sinks ships" and all that guff.

None of this stuff matters, just like 'leaked team sheets' don't make a jot of meaningful difference. Yes, it's discourteous to the manager and players and club to "leak" things like team sheets before they are due, so it shouldn't happen, but it's just bad manners, nothing more. Footballwise it doesn't make any appreciable difference.

 ;D ;D

Tell that to Bielsa or Priestman.

Or how about Kenny keeping News that Nicol had broken his jaw secret before a Liverpool-Man U game?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:25 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7258 on: Today at 01:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 12:20:28 pm
  Why does it suddenly matter what these guys say? We've been told for years that our success was 100% down to Klopp and nothing to do with the suits, they can't have much of importance to reveal then, can they?

It doesn't.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7259 on: Today at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:30:04 pm
;D ;D

Tell that to Bielsa or Priestman.
That whole Bielsa thing was hilarious, I agree.

Still doesn't make any difference.

Quote

Or how about Kenny keeping News that Nichol had broken his jaw secret before a Liverpool-Man U game?

Before my time. No idea how things were back then. These days everyone knows everything about every rival (and more). No one is going to see a team sheet an hour before it's due and think "OMG! The crafty buggers, I never thought of that! Quick put the cones out again. we need to re-train the team!!!!"

Ditto any books or articles in the press. I'm confident that not a single person at the business end of football has read Ian Graham's book or Pep's book or any press articles about them, and learned anything new.

Now, I believe that's Capt Mainwaring calling you to muster! Carry on, Wilson!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7260 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:15 pm
Big Jorg looks to have done a good job to be fair.

credit goes to jorg in getting the midfield overhauled and helping us getting back into CL. Cant really imagine if hughes were in charge last season looking at how we dealt with this season transfers. ;D



Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 03:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:36:41 pm
It doesn't.

So let's make this clear you are absolutely fine with the recruitment team leaking that they were not in favour of signing a player and undermining that player?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7262 on: Today at 03:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:24:27 pm
So let's make this clear you are absolutely fine with the recruitment team leaking that they were not in favour of signing a player and undermining that player?

So let's make this clear.  Ian Graham is not an employee of the club anymore.  He's free to do as he wishes. 
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7263 on: Today at 03:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:39:41 pm
That whole Bielsa thing was hilarious, I agree.

Still doesn't make any difference.
Before my time. No idea how things were back then. These days everyone knows everything about every rival (and more). No one is going to see a team sheet an hour before it's due and think "OMG! The crafty buggers, I never thought of that! Quick put the cones out again. we need to re-train the team!!!!"

Ditto any books or articles in the press. I'm confident that not a single person at the business end of football has read Ian Graham's book or Pep's book or any press articles about them, and learned anything new.

Now, I believe that's Capt Mainwaring calling you to muster! Carry on, Wilson!

The point with the the team sheets is that last season the leaks were ultra-reliable. That means the opposition could tweak their starting lineup and target an area we had players missing in.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7264 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:28:48 pm
So let's make this clear.  Ian Graham is not an employee of the club anymore.  He's free to do as he wishes. 

So you are fine with the current recruitment team briefing Joyce and Bascombe that the Nunez signing was driven by Klopp. That the recruitment team wanted Nkunku and that it wouldn't have happened if Edwards had been at the club.

You are fine with people employed by the club undermining one of our players?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,088
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7265 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:41:49 pm
So you are fine with the current recruitment team briefing Joyce and Bascombe that the Nunez signing was driven by Klopp. That the recruitment team wanted Nkunku and that it wouldn't have happened if Edwards had been at the club.

You are fine with people employed by the club undermining one of our players?

If you have a quote from someone currently working at the club who has said that than I will reply.  If you are just assuming they are or attributing anonymous quotes to someone then the discussion is pointless because you have no proof for your accusation. 
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7266 on: Today at 03:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:41:49 pm
So you are fine with the current recruitment team briefing Joyce and Bascombe that the Nunez signing was driven by Klopp. That the recruitment team wanted Nkunku and that it wouldn't have happened if Edwards had been at the club.

You are fine with people employed by the club undermining one of our players?

How do you know it was the current recruitment team? Seems much more likely that it will have come from someone like Graham.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7267 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:46:16 pm
How do you know it was the current recruitment team? Seems much more likely that it will have come from someone like Graham.

If it came from Graham then there is absolutely no reason why he wouldn't have mentioned it during the numerous interviews he gave. Joyce and Bascombe were briefed and wrote hatchet pieces. Why would Graham brief them off the record when he was trying to drum up as much publicity as possible to promote his book?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7268 on: Today at 04:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:04:18 pm
If it came from Graham then there is absolutely no reason why he wouldn't have mentioned it during the numerous interviews he gave. Joyce and Bascombe were briefed and wrote hatchet pieces. Why would Graham brief them off the record when he was trying to drum up as much publicity as possible to promote his book?

Lol. Right ok.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7269 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:06:20 pm
Lol. Right ok.

Next, you will be saying that it is just a coincidence that the favoured journalists all release the same stories at the same time. We even had journalists stating there was going to be radio silence and no off-the-record briefings after the Zubimendi debacle for a couple of weeks.

It is patently obvious that people employed by the club brief certain journalists.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,676
  • Believer
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7270 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:04:18 pm
If it came from Graham then there is absolutely no reason why he wouldn't have mentioned it during the numerous interviews he gave. Joyce and Bascombe were briefed and wrote hatchet pieces. Why would Graham brief them off the record when he was trying to drum up as much publicity as possible to promote his book?

Didn`t he mention it in the interview that is on Youtube i.e. about when Nunez played against us Klopp was very impressed and pushed for it ?  I thought that is what he said anyway.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7271 on: Today at 04:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:10:49 pm
Next, you will be saying that it is just a coincidence that the favoured journalists all release the same stories at the same time. We even had journalists stating there was going to be radio silence and no off-the-record briefings after the Zubimendi debacle for a couple of weeks.

It is patently obvious that people employed by the club brief certain journalists.

Not denying people within the club brief certain journalists. That shit happens at every single club (we actually tend to keep things much quieter than most). But just because some things are briefed by current employees, it doesn't mean everything reported has been briefed by current employees.

Graham is literally on record talking about Nunez being Klopp's signing. Surely you realise any journalist who had this information likely got it from the source that went on to speak about the exact same thing?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:36 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,028
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 04:18:47 pm »
Christ. When does the football start?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,310
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 04:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:15:49 pm
Didn`t he mention it in the interview that is on Youtube i.e. about when Nunez played against us Klopp was very impressed and pushed for it ?  I thought that is what he said anyway.

He did. The difference is that he didn't mention Nkunku and didn't state that Nunez's biggest ally Klopp had left. He also didn't mention that it wouldn't have happened if Edwards had been there.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 177 178 179 180 181 [182]   Go Up
« previous next »
 