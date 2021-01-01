He came form an academic background, it's sort of what you do. Also, others have done it for ages, it's just that these days it gets coverage where as in the past it never did because fans were less demanding to know every single aspect of every single thing that anyone connected to the club did.
The thing is academia doesn't cut it as an excuse. This isn't a bunch of academics working together to come up with a cure for cancer. This is discussing whatever edges you have with your rivals.
Here is Graham talking again. Who is using data well now?
As Graham learned over a decade ago now, clubs could be doing good work but find that it is not impacting the decision-making. He suspects that Barcelona's analysis is of high quality but has had little influence on some of the players they have actually signed.
Maybe something has changed at Arsenal? "You can never tell from the outside, but I think they had really good analysis. Arsene Wenger probably didn't use it that much. In recent seasons, Arsenal's signings have been very much in that Liverpool mode.
"I think they are reaping the benefits of that. Again, I do not know for certain whether it is data analysis that has caused Arsenal's recruitment to go from questionable to very good, but I would guess that it is involved somehow. I think things have changed there."
A team that he is more sure of is Brentford - because their signings had often already been identified as potential Liverpool targets. "Whenever we picked up on a player who was 21 or 22 in a second-tier league, it was a case of, are Brentford going to sign them?"
Graham adds: "Brentford did sign some players who we did not know about but they signed a lot of players that did not surprise us. It was great to watch Brentford from the outside. I was sort of a bit jealous not to be signing those really, really unknown players.
"Liverpool helped to show it could be done at the highest level, but I think Brentford and Brighton certainly showed that data could be used to take clubs that did not have particularly high budgets at the time, from League One to the Premier League as well."
I mean you said others have done it for ages. However, Graham isn't sure. Which is strange because you would think that their analytics and academics would be turning up at academic and analysts conferences and telling everyone exactly what they do?
The best bit is Graham talking about Brighton. They are the polar opposite of Graham going to conferences and telling everyone who would listen about his possession-based model that revolutionised football based analytics. Or that it is much easier to identify attacking players through analytics than defenders. So we are now using position tracking to try and help with the recruitment of defensive-minded players.
Graham mentions Brighton and Brentford. Well Bloom and Benham own rival sports analytics consultancies. StarLizard and Smartodds respectively. This is how different they operate to Graham.
An article about StarLizard https://www.thejournal.ie/tony-bloom-starlizard-2597458-Feb2016/All Starlizard employees are made to sign strict nondisclosure agreements when joining the company, and Starlizard does not engage with the press. Bloom will give interviews only about Brighton FC, and even then he generally speaks only to local media. Bloom and Starlizard each declined to speak with Business Insider for this article. Both also declined to give any comment.Once in, employees are bound by a strict code of secrecy about what it is they do. They cant have Twitter profiles and are made to sign strict nondisclosure agreements. They can tell people whom they work for, though some are even reluctant to do that.
Bloom has good reason to fear leaks. In the early days of the syndicate, insiders were filling their pockets at the expense of the company.
Several former employees confirmed to Business Insider that early employees would front-run the syndicate, placing personal bets on teams when they knew Starlizard was making a value bet that week. That eroded the companys advantage by skewing the odds.
The problem was rife, with one former employee saying: People treated it like MPs treated expenses. Starlizard declined to comment on this specific allegation.
To combat this problem, Starlizard barred employees from placing personal bets and broke up the business operations to limit information sharing.
In the Camden offices, security is tight. Building passes will allow you to get into only certain floors, similar to an investment bank. That keeps different departments from sharing too much information.
And having the quants who maintain the algorithm based in a separate office in Exeter also silos knowledge. A former employee suggested only a handful of people knew how the whole thing worked.
If you have an edge that is how you protect it. What you don't do is go to conferences, appear on podcasts and give interviews telling everyone what your edge is and how clever you are. Compare the level of secrecy at Bloom's business to LFC where we had the team being announced on twitter last season hours before kick off.
Or compare that to how rival managers being invited into the famous boot room for drinks after a game. They walked in hoping to find out our secrets. Instead, they got nothing and instead were pumped for information regarding any of their players we might be interested in.