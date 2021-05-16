« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7200 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:58:24 pm

I don't think the "stay fit" thing which some seem to want to mock is far from the truth, Klopp had multiple seasons derailed by chronic injuries, improving on that front is an area the club could and hopefully are improving on. We started the season with all first team players fit and available, the first time in 10 years.

Sorry can you state the seasons where that wasnt the case? Last season who was injured at the start?
Offline Caligula?

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7201 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Incompetence of the highest order. But what do they care eh as long as they get handsomely paid to do a half arse job. They're not fans.
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7202 on: Today at 10:12:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:50:22 pm
were no worse, as Joel didnt play for the bulk of it. And Quansah and Bradley are not having to be thrown in now either, both have taken that first step showing they belong at this level , and now have some experience, and we know how good and capable they are.  But yes - the caveat - so long as they don't suffer too much from injuries.

And spot on about the forwards! the 2nd choice set of forwards are better than so many teams first.

This is a strong squad - so for me the issue is simply that again they choose not to build from that position.  This thing about only literally being ONE player suitable in midfield - and that player was also seen as being an opportunistic signing (had it happened), is wild.

Its the recruitmant teams' job to find suitable players, there isnt just one in the world football that fits the bill.

Anyway, onwards and upwards, the buzz words are stay fit. Because if this squad doesnt suffer too much, it should be competing on multiple fronts.

The point isn't how much Matip played though. That isn't the way you judge things. Matip did his ACL. That could happen to any of our centrebacks. Then we are down to the barebones without any backups. It isn't just losing Matip. We have also offloaded Phillips, Williams and Koumetio as well.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7203 on: Today at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:06 pm
The point isn't how much Matip played though. That isn't the way you judge things. Matip did his ACL. That could happen to any of our centrebacks. Then we are down to the barebones without any backups. It isn't just losing Matip. We have also offloaded Phillips, Williams and Koumetio as well.

Who is the 5th or 6th centrebacks? There will definitely be times they are needed. Who is next in line for that role?
Offline deanloco9

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7204 on: Today at 10:15:18 pm »
Club are very lucky they've got allies in the fan media I think! They are leaving us short once again, personally I don't think they are good enough to run a club this big anymore.
Online bornandbRED

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7205 on: Today at 10:16:25 pm »
Without even mentioning the absolute joke of a transfer window weve just had - there should be panic alarms going off all over the place RE: the big 3 contracts. There should have been 12 months ago.

I cant remember another time where a club literally has their 3 best players in a position to leave for free in 9 months time. 3 players who its genuinely fair to say who would next week walk into any club teams first 11.

Even from a purely fiscal perspective - Trent is undoubtedly our most valuable player/asset. Its a bonkers situation, fuck knows what the suits have been doing over the last year, or what their plan is. Something has clearly gone very wrong.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7206 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Who is the 5th or 6th centrebacks? There will definitely be times they are needed. Who is next in line for that role?

Right now its Endo, who played centre back in his earlier career in Japan.

Cant help feel we are one short in defence.
Online JackWard33

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm »
Fair fucks theyve pulled out none of the stops
Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Who is the 5th or 6th centrebacks? There will definitely be times they are needed. Who is next in line for that role?
Endo and Mac
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 10:19:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:16:44 pm
Endo and Mac

Matip still available on a free, imagine if resigned him.
Offline killer-heels

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 10:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:16:41 pm
Right now its Endo, who played centre back in his earlier career in Japan.

Cant help feel we are one short in defence.


What about from the youth teams? Who is next because there is no way one of them is not getting chosen for at least one or two games be it League cup or FA Cup.
Online Andar

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 10:15:18 pm
Club are very lucky they've got allies in the fan media I think! They are leaving us short once again, personally I don't think they are good enough to run a club this big anymore.

Even in the pundit media. Carra has been a disgrace with some of the nonsense he has come out with.
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 10:21:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:14:57 pm
Who is the 5th or 6th centrebacks? There will definitely be times they are needed. Who is next in line for that role?

Probably 17 year old Nallo.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:40 pm
What about from the youth teams? Who is next because there is no way one of them is not getting chosen for at least one or two games be it League cup or FA Cup.

Young Nallo was on the pre season tour but think he is the only one close. We have got rid of all of the fringe defenders we had like Phillips, Williams, Van Den Berg etc.
Online JRed

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:19:35 pm
Matip still available on a free, imagine if resigned him.
Would be pointless.
Although its the type of thing FSG would do.
I am very surprised weve left ourselves so short of backup.
They must be really confident we wont be getting our annual injury crisis.
Online Dim Glas

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 10:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:12:06 pm
The point isn't how much Matip played though. That isn't the way you judge things. Matip did his ACL. That could happen to any of our centrebacks. Then we are down to the barebones without any backups. It isn't just losing Matip. We have also offloaded Phillips, Williams and Koumetio as well.

3 players who should be nowhere near the first team though so not sure what point you are making there Al to be honest  ;D.

4 first team centre backs is the usual isnt it? We have that.  And yes, Ill say it again, having them stay fit is important, I know that.

But I do know they should have done more by the way Al, I agree with that, they shouldnt stand still, they should have brought in a couple  more.  Not been a good introduction to the return of Edwards and the man he choose to put in charge.

Theres enough there to offer a very good season up though, so long as the coaches do the jobs they are paid to do ( and so far the signs are good).
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 10:31:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:23:58 pm
Would be pointless.
Although its the type of thing FSG would do.
I am very surprised weve left ourselves so short of backup.
They must be really confident we wont be getting our annual injury crisis.

It doesn't even require an injury crisis. We have two aerially dominant centre-backs in VVD and Ibou. As Ipswich showed in plenty of games we will need both of them. A knock, an illness a suspension or even resting one of them and we no longer have the option of playing two aerially dominant centrebacks.

What makes that a real issue is that the rest of our team are midgets.
Online Andy82lfc

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 10:32:16 pm »
The bollocks that gets spouted bothers me the most, BBC now spouting the line 'liverpool have a history of not going for second best or plan b's, that's why they've not bought anyone" that's pretty much what Klopp did with a shit load of targets once others have not gone through. Add to that the whole 'Arne needs time to asses' garbage, etc, etc.

The flip flopping and bluster would have Boris blushing.

Not really arsed with what's gone this window as it's par for the course and nothing you wouldn't expect at this stage with FSG, but save the intelligence insulting bullshit next time please.
Online JRed

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7218 on: Today at 10:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:24:56 pm
3 players who should be nowhere near the first team though so not sure what point you are making there Al to be honest  ;D.

4 first team centre backs is the usual isnt it? We have that.  And yes, Ill say it again, having them stay fit is important, I know that.

But I do know they should have done more by the way Al, I agree with that, they shouldnt stand still, they should have brought in a couple  more.  Not been a good introduction to the return of Edwards and the man he choose to put in charge.

Theres enough there to offer a very good season up though, so long as the coaches do the jobs they are paid to do ( and so far the signs are good).
The thing is, we all know that certain players will miss a lot of games with injury. If we know, why dont the club? Jones is already out.
Online JRed

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7219 on: Today at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:31:59 pm
It doesn't even require an injury crisis. We have two aerially dominant centre-backs in VVD and Ibou. As Ipswich showed in plenty of games we will need both of them. A knock, an illness a suspension or even resting one of them and we no longer have the option of playing two aerially dominant centrebacks.

What makes that a real issue is that the rest of our team are midgets.
I agree. As soon as one of them is off the pitch , shithouse teams will just be lumping it into the big man up top.
Online robertobaggio37

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7220 on: Today at 10:36:13 pm »
Hahahha, be honest, did anyone really expect anything different? Same old, same old.
Online buttersstotch

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7221 on: Today at 10:37:19 pm »
What's concerned me most is that we've seemingly been 'opportunist' this window - kinda stinks of us being reactive rather than proactive. Clearly we have a major gap in midfield (again). Can only assume the club have a target in mind who they seem getable or we're playing this cat and mouse game where clubs are going to be forced to sell.

Think we're majorly weak in midfield and we've 3 key contracts with the noise not being good on any of them so far.
Online BobPaisley3

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7222 on: Today at 10:39:37 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:36:13 pm
Hahahha, be honest, did anyone really expect anything different? Same old, same old.
In an ideal world I wanted 4- CB, LB, 6, forward. I never for one minute expected all 4 because we dont like sorting too many issues but I wouldnt have beloved you if youd said only one of the four would be sorted. A midfielder and a centre back were absolutely nailed on for me. Still cant quite believe the midfielder to be honest. Really really poor from all those involved. Standing still while others move on.
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7223 on: Today at 10:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:24:56 pm
3 players who should be nowhere near the first team though so not sure what point you are making there Al to be honest  ;D.

4 first team centre backs is the usual isnt it? We have that.  And yes, Ill say it again, having them stay fit is important, I know that.

But I do know they should have done more by the way Al, I agree with that, they shouldnt stand still, they should have brought in a couple  more.  Not been a good introduction to the return of Edwards and the man he choose to put in charge.

Theres enough there to offer a very good season up though, so long as the coaches do the jobs they are paid to do ( and so far the signs are good).

The issue though is that centreback is the position you need depth even if it is unsuitable players. You need specialists. I mean look at the disaster of a season we had when we ended up with Fabinho and Henderson at centre back. At least those two were really good at defending set pieces.

What do we have now? A couple of injuries and we wouldn't even be able to put a centre-back of any description on the bench. At the start of the window, we had VVD, Konate, Quansah and Gomez plus Van Den Berg, Bajcetic, Phillips, Williams and Koumetio. We have now offloaded all 5 backup options.
Offline SerbianScouser

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7224 on: Today at 10:41:01 pm »
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.
Online JRed

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7225 on: Today at 10:42:17 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:39:37 pm
In an ideal world I wanted 4- CB, LB, 6, forward. I never for one minute expected all 4 because we dont like sorting too many issues but I wouldnt have beloved you if youd said only one of the four would be sorted. A midfielder and a centre back were absolutely nailed on for me. Still cant quite believe the midfielder to be honest. Really really poor from all those involved. Standing still while others move on.
How many times have we said this tho? Its just beyond comprehension how the club consistently leave gaping holes in the squad.
Online Andar

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7226 on: Today at 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:31:59 pm
It doesn't even require an injury crisis. We have two aerially dominant centre-backs in VVD and Ibou. As Ipswich showed in plenty of games we will need both of them. A knock, an illness a suspension or even resting one of them and we no longer have the option of playing two aerially dominant centrebacks.

What makes that a real issue is that the rest of our team are midgets.

It's bonkers. Start of the window we without doubt needed a CB and DM. To not get either is negligence.

Quansah isn't even a sure thing either. Yes he has looked promising but there are quite a few question marks around him.  His aerial ability being one. Gomez has filled in brilliantly in the full back positions, but sadly he hasn't been a quality CB since his injury a few years back.

A quality centre back signing would have brought some great assurance to our back line.

We've just totally decided to pass over the gains we could have made in that department.
Online BobPaisley3

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7227 on: Today at 10:42:24 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:41:01 pm
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.
We wont have a poor season, well come third.
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7228 on: Today at 10:42:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:34:31 pm
I agree. As soon as one of them is off the pitch , shithouse teams will just be lumping it into the big man up top.

I can also guarantee the big grock up front won't go within thirty yards of VVD.
Online Andar

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7229 on: Today at 10:43:18 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:41:01 pm
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.

Finished with 97 points the season before and won the CL.

This team has a different starting point.

Not even a comparison.
Online Eeyore

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7230 on: Today at 10:44:13 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:41:01 pm
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.

Can you elaborate on what the glaring weaknesses in the team were going into the 19/20 season.?
Online JackWard33

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7231 on: Today at 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:41:01 pm
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.

Remind us all what we did to build the 2019/2020 team again .
Online Ste08

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7232 on: Today at 10:46:13 pm »
Common denominator here. Winning isnt a priority with this ownership. Its the same every single summer we leave ourselves short. Dont worry guys next summer is the big one. Van Dijk, Trent and Salah all out of contract, watch how quickly we sink right back down the table. We shall see how the smartest guy in the room act looks minus actual world class talent. 
Online Sonofthewind

  • *****
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7233 on: Today at 10:47:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on August 23, 2024, 01:15:33 pm
Im not sure about just focussing on player signings to identify a sporting director. Howe had a lot of say at the club and we have seen before that just because a Sporting Director signs a load of players who do well for one club, doesnt mean that leads to the same formula working elsewhere.

I also think thats whilst he is sporting director here, i feel like he is just one part of the machine here rather than someone who runs the whole lot and sets the strategy.

Completely agree. I see why fans do it as it's harder to know the internal workings of other aspects of the job. And it should be one consideration in judgement. But the number of factors in how players pan out make linking Sporting Directors to a list of footballers to me is pointless. Now, the contracts are worrying and it does seem they've let the new manager down.

You still see conversations about transfer committees and first/second choices on this sub. Yet we reduce other external Sporting Directors to the sole contributors of transfer success.

I think this summer has been piss poor coupled with naivety. I'm hoping that despite 10+ years working in similar roles, Hughes does understand that there are different challenges at clubs like us. I'm disappointed but not worried yet.
Offline SerbianScouser

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7234 on: Today at 10:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:44:13 pm
Can you elaborate on what the glaring weaknesses in the team were going into the 19/20 season.?
Whats the glaring weakness now? Only Endo and Jones as backups for 6 and we can do something about it in January.

This whole hoopla about CBs is absolute bollocks...we got 4 excellent CBs, more than good enough to compete for the league.

Anyone who flat out gives it to Arsenal and City in this moment in time with all the fantastic players that we have is a poor coward. No two ways about it.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7235 on: Today at 10:49:49 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:41:01 pm
Obviously having a "poor" window automatically means we'll have a poor season just like the summer of 2019 after which...oh wait.

not the first time i have heard this comment its such a silly thing to say.  That team had a prime spine of Alisson Virgil Fabinho Firmino Salah and Mane.  So in 2024 who is in their prime?
Online Schmidt

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7236 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 10:47:03 pm
Completely agree. I see why fans do it as it's harder to know the internal workings of other aspects of the job. And it should be one consideration in judgement. But the number of factors in how players pan out make linking Sporting Directors to a list of footballers to me is pointless. Now, the contracts are worrying and it does seem they've let the new manager down.

You still see conversations about transfer committees and first/second choices on this sub. Yet we reduce other external Sporting Directors to the sole contributors of transfer success.

I think this summer has been piss poor coupled with naivety. I'm hoping that despite 10+ years working in similar roles, Hughes does understand that there are different challenges at clubs like us. I'm disappointed but not worried yet.

It's not naivety, ambition just isn't in the job description.
Online Alvador

  • **
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7237 on: Today at 10:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:43:18 pm
Finished with 97 points the season before and won the CL.

This team has a different starting point.

Not even a comparison.

Its bizarre justification to not sign players isnt it? Especially when you bring a new manager with a new style of play.

Just like how some like to remind everyone that we waited for Van Dijk 6 years ago and look how well it worked out despite this approach now failing several times since and its apparent how extremely flawed a strategy it is.
Online kvarmeismydad

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7238 on: Today at 10:51:31 pm »
Made a profit and reduced the wage bill.

All eyes on the contract situations now off the pitch.

Looking forward to watching games now.
Offline Samie

  • ******
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7239 on: Today at 10:53:27 pm »
Our recriutment team likes to pride themselves on being clever...Dumb motherfuckers.
