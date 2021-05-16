The point isn't how much Matip played though. That isn't the way you judge things. Matip did his ACL. That could happen to any of our centrebacks. Then we are down to the barebones without any backups. It isn't just losing Matip. We have also offloaded Phillips, Williams and Koumetio as well.



3 players who should be nowhere near the first team though so not sure what point you are making there Al to be honest4 first team centre backs is the usual isnt it? We have that. And yes, Ill say it again, having them stay fit is important, I know that.But I do know they should have done more by the way Al, I agree with that, they shouldnt stand still, they should have brought in a couple more. Not been a good introduction to the return of Edwards and the man he choose to put in charge.Theres enough there to offer a very good season up though, so long as the coaches do the jobs they are paid to do ( and so far the signs are good).