« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 657429 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7120 on: Today at 01:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:40:14 pm
Looking at Hughes background it doesnt look anything special.

His track record is honestly crap, there is nothing at all to recommend him for Liverpool. He signed a couple of good players at Bournemouth, of course but look at the shit they signed for big money (relative to their resources) and youll see he didnt do that good a job. Picked a couple of good managers for them that at least kept them in the league and then improved to midtable. Doesnt seem worthy of being here to me and Im not seeing loads of evidence of him being up to the job in his first transfer window.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,226
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7121 on: Today at 01:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:08:47 pm
His track record is honestly crap, there is nothing at all to recommend him for Liverpool. He signed a couple of good players at Bournemouth, of course but look at the shit they signed for big money (relative to their resources) and youll see he didnt do that good a job. Picked a couple of good managers for them that at least kept them in the league and then improved to midtable. Doesnt seem worthy of being here to me and Im not seeing loads of evidence of him being up to the job in his first transfer window.

As opposed to Edwards, who achieved what at Portsmouth and Spurs? But we didn't do too bad with him here...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,732
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7122 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:08:47 pm
His track record is honestly crap, there is nothing at all to recommend him for Liverpool. He signed a couple of good players at Bournemouth, of course but look at the shit they signed for big money (relative to their resources) and youll see he didnt do that good a job. Picked a couple of good managers for them that at least kept them in the league and then improved to midtable. Doesnt seem worthy of being here to me and Im not seeing loads of evidence of him being up to the job in his first transfer window.

Im not sure about just focussing on player signings to identify a sporting director. Howe had a lot of say at the club and we have seen before that just because a Sporting Director signs a load of players who do well for one club, doesnt mean that leads to the same formula working elsewhere.

I also think thats whilst he is sporting director here, i feel like he is just one part of the machine here rather than someone who runs the whole lot and sets the strategy.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,985
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7123 on: Today at 01:16:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:13:37 pm
As opposed to Edwards, who achieved what at Portsmouth and Spurs? But we didn't do too bad with him here...
How is that an argument? Edwards wasn't brought here as Sporting Director; he earned the gig by what he did here in another capacity.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,226
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7124 on: Today at 01:19:48 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:16:11 pm
How is that an argument? Edwards wasn't brought here as Sporting Director; he earned the gig by what he did here in another capacity.

And quite possibly Hughes has earned the gig by what he is known to have done which you, I, and anyone else doesn't see.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,985
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
Being a sporting director at Bournemouth means his record is rather more public.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,226
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 01:26:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:22:15 pm
Being a sporting director at Bournemouth means his record is rather more public.

I mean sure, to a degree, but you've really no idea what he was like day to day and what his role was in the decision making.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 01:37:59 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:26:01 pm
I mean sure, to a degree, but you've really no idea what he was like day to day and what his role was in the decision making.

Its quite normal to question hiring someone who it appears has not achieved that much, and has never worked at this level of football.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 174 175 176 177 178 [179]   Go Up
« previous next »
 