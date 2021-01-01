Looking at Hughes background it doesnt look anything special.



His track record is honestly crap, there is nothing at all to recommend him for Liverpool. He signed a couple of good players at Bournemouth, of course but look at the shit they signed for big money (relative to their resources) and youll see he didnt do that good a job. Picked a couple of good managers for them that at least kept them in the league and then improved to midtable. Doesnt seem worthy of being here to me and Im not seeing loads of evidence of him being up to the job in his first transfer window.