Looking at Hughes background it doesnít look anything special.



His track record is honestly crap, there is nothing at all to recommend him for Liverpool. He signed a couple of good players at Bournemouth, of course but look at the shit they signed for big money (relative to their resources) and youíll see he didnít do that good a job. Picked a couple of good managers for them that at least kept them in the league and then improved to midtable. Doesnít seem worthy of being here to me and Iím not seeing loads of evidence of him being up to the job in his first transfer window.