Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7040 on: Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm »
PR department obviously feeling bullish cos we outplayed a Championship side for 45 mins....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7041 on: Yesterday at 06:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:35:45 pm
https://x.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1825201237484032083

No Plan B FC

Let's see how that works out for you folks, probably brilliantly because you're so goddamn smart, all of you. Always the smartest people in the room.

I'm sure they're already getting ready for the deadline day party now, safe in the knowledge we've signed nobody and they can have a laugh at 19 other sides trying to improve themselves.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7042 on: Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm »
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7043 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
First thing they did upon coming back was randomly leaking that Nunez was a Klopp signing ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7044 on: Yesterday at 07:47:16 pm »
Moreno? Like Albie?

He wasn't a bad player - he had some injuries that hurt his development. But I think he had a ceiling of being a fast and "serviceable" LB.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 07:00:44 pm
Have they taken credit for Moreno yet or are they just patting themselves on the back for the hits?
he was definitely a "game changer" when we signed him!

luckily Klopp was able to take him out the firing line and coach that out of him, as best as could be done
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 01:04:27 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on August 17, 2024, 11:45:26 am
I dont think anyone would deny what FSGs intentions are. Run things as lean as possible, grow the business organically without investing their own money, invest in the best people and empower them to zag whilst everyone else zigs. It doesnt make them popular and they dont really care, theyll sell the club at some point for billions in profit and wont give a fuck about any of us when they do.

I think the issue I have with it is despite all of the above, I dont think theyre bad owners and I genuinely think at its core sport should be about organically competing, I cant stand the premier league in its current form and I dread to think what the next takeover of a club will bring to the league.

I also dont think theres a need to reduce every thread and every discussion to the same old arguments. You cant praise anyone without being reminded it was all Klopp, you cant be optimistic without being told how bad previous summers have been and any attempts to understand/explain rather than ranting/moaning tends to lead to the cycle repeating itself again. I imagine those fed up of FSG will say they feel the exact same way with people constantly defending the club and its decisions. I get it, but it is tiring.

The worst thing of all within all of this is we hold these people to a standard whereby they cant make a single mistake. We expect perfection from them when there is quite literally nobody involved in sport that has a perfect record with every decision they make. Mistakes will happen, but instead of just accepting that anclicking on, it descendgetnto long, drawn out debates around ambition, desire to win and judging competence with almost no knowledge of whats actually happened, just the tiny bits that end up in the public domain.

Ultimately we all want whats best for the club, FSG are never going to change their modus operandi, appointing Edwards to lead the next chapter of the club tells you everything about their intentions. For me at least, Im happy to trust Edwards and Hughes, give them time (more than one window) to get stuck into the challenge and begin to build another great side. Id love nothing more than to see Slot backed with a couple of signings before the window closes, but I can understand why we might struggle to land game changing talent at this point. I dont think its just a case of you click your fingers and get some things done, Im just hoping that even without a 6, we strengthen other areas to accentuate our strengths rather than go into the season with a few glaring holes that will only start gaping once we pick up a couple of injuries.

Super post, GR. They're certainly not infallible as owners, but I'm not sure anyone really argues that they are.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 01:51:23 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:04:27 am
Super post, GR. They're certainly not infallible as owners, but I'm not sure anyone really argues that they are.

The point is that they want to be infallible owners. They act as if every signing has to be the perfect signing. It is as if we can't make a single mistake because it will bring down the whole house of cards down. They end up with paralysis by analysis. Just harvest the low-hanging fruit. Once the no-risk strategies like improving commercial revenues and investing in infrastructure to improve match-day revenues have been exhausted then just settle for a guaranteed profit and move on to the next franchise.

The Red Sox are the pre-cursor to what is likely to happen to Liverpool. They bought the Red Sox found an analytic edge and invested in revenues. Sam Kennedy summed it up they had basically sold what they could in baseball. They had maxed out revenues so they moved on to Liverpool. They have done the same here. Maxed out commercial revenues, and used that to expand the infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure opportunities, the edge in the transfer market has gone. So they have two options. Gamble and go toe to toe with richer owners or just buy other clubs and franchises and max out their revenues. 

I think bringing Edwards back paying him a fortune and tasking him with buying other clubs tells you all you need to know. The Red Sox have halved their payroll in real term since 2018. We have already gone down that path.

A year ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, VVD, Trent and Salah who were on wages between 190k and 350k a week. The first 4 have left with their replacements earning around half what they earned and we have the other 3 seemingly unable to agree deals.

Add in us shedding the wages of Keita and Ox plus Slot earning far less than Klopp and the wage bill has been slashed. At the same time we look to be well on the way to a huge player trading profit.

So it is absolute nonsense to suggest that every signing has to be perfect or that we can't make mistakes in the transfer market. We have always made mistakes in the market everyone does. The issue though is that we are at the point at which FSG have two options risk money fighting for titles or just run the club as efficiently as possible. The season before last we missed out on the CL with a huge financial penalty. We lost money and then had to invest massively with Dynasty's money to get back in the CL.

Once you take player bonuses out then the difference between the CL and Europa is probably around £50m per season. Why risk that when you do that in player wages, why risk that when you do that again in player trading. If you don't make the CL you are £50m better off if you scrape in you are a £100m better off.

Why pay Trent, VVD and Salah around 900k a week when Bradley, Quansah and Diaz on the right can do a similar job for 75k a week. That is your CL money made up in 3 players. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:09 am by Eeyore »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 02:26:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:51:23 am


As I've said a number of times, I'm frustrated that they seem to be letting the desire for perfection prevent us from taking opportunities to improve.

We'll see regarding the contracts. I think at least two of them will sign new deals, but we'll see. Usually the desire to improve value of a sporting institution is to make it successful on the pitch - those desired outcomes often align - so I don't think it's in the owners' interests for the club to decline too drastically on the pitch, which the level of neglect you're suggesting would inevitably lead to.

I don't see it as a problem to try and achieve on field success through clever scouting or taking advantage of low buyout clauses - the problem is that our ability to do this seems to have stagnated at the moment, so I share those concerns. It's possible to have faith in the mid- to longer term vision while still being unimpressed at some of the short term decisions.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 03:26:42 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:26:59 am
As I've said a number of times, I'm frustrated that they seem to be letting the desire for perfection prevent us from taking opportunities to improve.

We'll see regarding the contracts. I think at least two of them will sign new deals, but we'll see. Usually the desire to improve value of a sporting institution is to make it successful on the pitch - those desired outcomes often align - so I don't think it's in the owners' interests for the club to decline too drastically on the pitch, which the level of neglect you're suggesting would inevitably lead to.

I don't see it as a problem to try and achieve on field success through clever scouting or taking advantage of low buyout clauses - the problem is that our ability to do this seems to have stagnated at the moment, so I share those concerns. It's possible to have faith in the mid- to longer term vision while still being unimpressed at some of the short term decisions.

You have to remember that FSG come from a background of closed Leagues. Leagues that guarantee a profit. The season before last showed this League is different. A Champions League wage bill doesn't guarantee the Champions League.

When you have a CL wage bill and finish 5th you lose money. Imagine explaining that to your investors. Even worse imagine explaining to your investors that they either have to pump money into the club or sell off a chunk to a minority investor to get back into the Champions League.

The battle for CL places is getting more and more difficult. You are looking at 6 or 7 clubs with the budget to push for CL places. With Klopp we could do that on a budget. Without Klopp, with a new coach and a new Sporting Director it is going to be far harder.

City and Newcastle have unlimited finances, Man United will always outspend us. Arsenal have outspent us and are ahead of us. Chelsea are spending money as if it is going out of fashion and Spurs have just spent £65m on Solanke. So FSG can either enter what is in effect the Football version of the space race or can just do what they have done with the Red Sox.

Reduce costs and guarantee a profit. There are no infrastructure costs. Edwards will always be good at generating player trading profits and he is tasked with creating an MCO that should further reduce player acquisition costs.

Even as a Europa League team we would generate £600m in revenues, have a £300m wage bill and that is £300m of surplus cash sloshing around.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 11:07:50 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:26:00 pm
Yeah that worked really, really well for us lately. Infinite time and effort wasted on players who have joined other clubs. In the process we have fucked multiple seasons and probably lost Klopp too early because of it. Great plan guys, why don't you just fucking tattoo 'IM THE SMARTEST' on your forehead instead and pet each others crotch?
In Klopp's 8 years, I can identify 2 seasons where obvious regression was evident - both followed by significant improvement the next season. Given the nature of our chief opponent in that time and how they finance their operation, I just find such an analysis  (we have fucked multiple seasons) a tad overdone. In normal circumstances, Liverpool would have multiple league titles under Klopp. If you consider that the first 3 seasons were about a squad build towards genuine success, then I think 3 titles in 5 years would be a reasonable outcome had the chief opponent not operated outside of the financial boundaries.

I know the arguments about spending more on transfers, but in 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22 Liverpool achieved over 90 points winning one league title. Buying more players in those seasons and expecting more points is possibly unreasonable in that it's eliminating the idea that you drop points every now and again - that's just sport. So when taking this into account, the 'multiple seasons' argument is only really appropriate for 20/21 and 22/23. I would say that last season was a success based on the summer rebuild that took place, a trophy was won, a CL place achieved and 80+ points.

This debate is often a bit too surface level. Facetious commentary around 'smartest people in the room' etc isn't balanced by teh fact that - at times - they definitely were.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 11:38:22 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:07:50 am
In Klopp's 8 years, I can identify 2 seasons where obvious regression was evident - both followed by significant improvement the next season. Given the nature of our chief opponent in that time and how they finance their operation, I just find such an analysis  (we have fucked multiple seasons) a tad overdone. In normal circumstances, Liverpool would have multiple league titles under Klopp. If you consider that the first 3 seasons were about a squad build towards genuine success, then I think 3 titles in 5 years would be a reasonable outcome had the chief opponent not operated outside of the financial boundaries.

I know the arguments about spending more on transfers, but in 18/19, 19/20 and 21/22 Liverpool achieved over 90 points winning one league title. Buying more players in those seasons and expecting more points is possibly unreasonable in that it's eliminating the idea that you drop points every now and again - that's just sport. So when taking this into account, the 'multiple seasons' argument is only really appropriate for 20/21 and 22/23. I would say that last season was a success based on the summer rebuild that took place, a trophy was won, a CL place achieved and 80+ points.

This debate is often a bit too surface level. Facetious commentary around 'smartest people in the room' etc isn't balanced by teh fact that - at times - they definitely were.



So in five seasons where we've had a team and manager good enough to compete for the title - we have one could reasonably say, not done much to supplement the team and help the manager for two out of five seasons? I would say that is exactly 'fucking up multiple seasons' and yes, it probably put extra strain on Klopp to deliver something out of insufficiently deep squad - leading to his departure. We have known who our opponents are and the level needed to compete with them, it should not be surprise to anyone. Nobody can guarantee that even had we invested more there would be more silverware - but we sure did take things for granted one time too often with Klopp.

Fast forward to this summer and it seems once again we have the shortest of shortlists to improve the squad, might once again not do much if anything to help us through a very demanding season. They may be smart, but they sure don't seem wise.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:38:22 am
So in five seasons where we've had a team and manager good enough to compete for the title - we have one could reasonably say, not done much to supplement the team and help the manager for two out of five seasons? I would say that is exactly 'fucking up multiple seasons' and yes, it probably put extra strain on Klopp to deliver something out of insufficiently deep squad - leading to his departure. We have known who our opponents are and the level needed to compete with them, it should not be surprise to anyone. Nobody can guarantee that even had we invested more there would be more silverware - but we sure did take things for granted one time too often with Klopp.

Fast forward to this summer and it seems once again we have the shortest of shortlists to improve the squad, might once again not do much if anything to help us through a very demanding season. They may be smart, but they sure don't seem wise.
I find this an overreaction to the reality and a bit too much of a counter factual version of events. Missing out to cheats but getting within a point twice indicates very strong squad building. I guess were on different sides on this.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:07 pm by Fitzy. »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 12:23:00 pm »
I suppose so.

Focus should not be on our good seasons, we might have got those titles, might have not, it's one game, one moment that decides it. Frankly, most of those seasons were decided by referees more than anyone else. For me it's why did we settle for bad dip seasons when we could have worked to make them easier. I think the whole backroom team has in good part feasted and boosted their reputations on genius of Klopp. They'll find the road ahead much more difficult.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 01:03:01 pm »
Sporting directors have power but no accountability  its time to hear from them

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5703435/2024/08/19/premier-league-sporting-directors/

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 01:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:03:01 pm
Sporting directors have power but no accountability  its time to hear from them

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5703435/2024/08/19/premier-league-sporting-directors/

I think this is a bit silly.

The crux of the argument seems to be that Hughes should have been present for the pre-match press conference because questions were asked about transfers, but it doesn't recognise that the purpose of the press conference was meant to be to discuss the upcoming game against Ipswich. That journalists used that time to instead ask about Zubimendi is on them.

Ultimately, managers are contractually obligated to attend press conferences, sporting directors are not. If the press want to try and change that then I'm sure they can explore avenues to do so. Conversely, I'm certain that managers themselves would skip them if they could.

And also, sporting directors have a shit ton of accountability. Just look at the flak Hughes has been getting!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 02:34:49 pm »
I know I posted the Graham interview further up, but Ive just listened to the Liverpool Echo podcast where you can actually hear the interview and one thing that was quite apparent that seems to tie into the only perfect players mantra we keep hearing about. He made it sound like the club (Edwards, FSG) only believe in investing in the starting 11. The idea that you spend good money for a player to sit on the bench seemed to be something that the club wouldnt do, he even said whats the point in signing someone to sit on the bench?. I think the club know we need a 6, the Zubimendi pursuit tells you that, but a lot of the other positions fans are worried about probably arent starters (Gomez and Tsimikas upgrades). He talked about having players like Milner and Fabinho who could play varying roles in midfield and cover at full back and how valuable that was to a squad, as it allows you to spend more on wages for, say, 20 players instead of having a squad of 30 players but the wages more spread out on interior talent. It probably ties into why the club probably dont succession plan like we wish they would.

He seems to be public enemy number one at the moment with some supporters, probably because he isnt saying what they want to hear, or hes confirming long held suspicions in one way or another. I think its interesting nonetheless.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:53:34 pm
I think this is a bit silly.

The crux of the argument seems to be that Hughes should have been present for the pre-match press conference because questions were asked about transfers, but it doesn't recognise that the purpose of the press conference was meant to be to discuss the upcoming game against Ipswich. That journalists used that time to instead ask about Zubimendi is on them.

Ultimately, managers are contractually obligated to attend press conferences, sporting directors are not. If the press want to try and change that then I'm sure they can explore avenues to do so. Conversely, I'm certain that managers themselves would skip them if they could.

And also, sporting directors have a shit ton of accountability. Just look at the flak Hughes has been getting!

We have gone down the road of having a continental system of having a Sporting Director above a head coach. Well in that model Sporting Directors on the continent give interviews. I think what we want is plausible deniability. Instead of giving interviews and then being held to account we want to get the PR out there in the form of leaks to helpful journalists.

For me, it is an attempt at having your cake and eating it. If you don't want the Sporting Director to be a forward-facing role. Then stop the leaks. I found it hilarious that after the Zubimendi debacle journalists were told the off the record briefings were stopping for two weeks.

As for accountability, how can there be accountability when they will just leak shit like Nunez was a Klopp signing. If we don't sign anyone, we will get leaks suggesting it was Slot's choice and he was delighted with the squad.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 02:40:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:34:49 pm
I know I posted the Graham interview further up, but Ive just listened to the Liverpool Echo podcast where you can actually hear the interview and one thing that was quite apparent that seems to tie into the only perfect players mantra we keep hearing about. He made it sound like the club (Edwards, FSG) only believe in investing in the starting 11. The idea that you spend good money for a player to sit on the bench seemed to be something that the club wouldnt do, he even said whats the point in signing someone to sit on the bench?. I think the club know we need a 6, the Zubimendi pursuit tells you that, but a lot of the other positions fans are worried about probably arent starters (Gomez and Tsimikas upgrades). He talked about having players like Milner and Fabinho who could play varying roles in midfield and cover at full back and how valuable that was to a squad, as it allows you to spend more on wages for, say, 20 players instead of having a squad of 30 players but the wages more spread out on interior talent. It probably ties into why the club probably dont succession plan like we wish they would.

He seems to be public enemy number one at the moment with some supporters, probably because he isnt saying what they want to hear, or hes confirming long held suspicions in one way or another. I think its interesting nonetheless.

Not sure I agree with that at all. Not your interpretation, but their focus. Concept of First 11 is outdated. Clubs like Liverpool play so many games, get so many injuries that having a strong bench is arguably more important than having top level first 11. What use is to us that Konate and Jota are brilliant players of they are so often injured and others aren't at the same level? Buying someone to 'sit on the bench' in reality means buying someone who will play 30+ games and help you rest your top players so that you don't run them into ground.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:42 pm by Zlen »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 02:59:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:53:34 pm
I think this is a bit silly.

The crux of the argument seems to be that Hughes should have been present for the pre-match press conference because questions were asked about transfers, but it doesn't recognise that the purpose of the press conference was meant to be to discuss the upcoming game against Ipswich. That journalists used that time to instead ask about Zubimendi is on them.

Ultimately, managers are contractually obligated to attend press conferences, sporting directors are not. If the press want to try and change that then I'm sure they can explore avenues to do so. Conversely, I'm certain that managers themselves would skip them if they could.

And also, sporting directors have a shit ton of accountability. Just look at the flak Hughes has been getting!
He doesn't have to take regular press conference but I think some of us would like him to talk us through what was done this summer.

Slot is the "Head Coach" and that's not really his remit. Hughes will probably a slighty scripted in-house interview with little pushback or questioning.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 03:13:38 pm »
It's mad to think you could have put a joke turd with Hughes face on it on his desk all summer and we would still be at the same point as we are with him in charge.

In fact probably better as at least the turd wouldn't be putting out intelligence insulting excuses all summer long. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 03:29:37 pm »
Looking like complete amateurs without Klopp so far..
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 03:31:09 pm »
Writing as a retired journalist, I despair that people like Paul Gorst are briefed with stuff like that and then don't ask the obvious follow-up questions, not least calling out the mendacity of it -- wasn't Edwards in charge when Salah was bought? When Mane, Robertson, Jota were bought?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:23 pm by No666 »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 03:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:34:49 pm
I know I posted the Graham interview further up, but Ive just listened to the Liverpool Echo podcast where you can actually hear the interview and one thing that was quite apparent that seems to tie into the only perfect players mantra we keep hearing about. He made it sound like the club (Edwards, FSG) only believe in investing in the starting 11. The idea that you spend good money for a player to sit on the bench seemed to be something that the club wouldnt do, he even said whats the point in signing someone to sit on the bench?. I think the club know we need a 6, the Zubimendi pursuit tells you that, but a lot of the other positions fans are worried about probably arent starters (Gomez and Tsimikas upgrades). He talked about having players like Milner and Fabinho who could play varying roles in midfield and cover at full back and how valuable that was to a squad, as it allows you to spend more on wages for, say, 20 players instead of having a squad of 30 players but the wages more spread out on interior talent. It probably ties into why the club probably dont succession plan like we wish they would.

He seems to be public enemy number one at the moment with some supporters, probably because he isnt saying what they want to hear, or hes confirming long held suspicions in one way or another. I think its interesting nonetheless.

This is the key bit for me.

"We make an estimate of a player's impact on their team, and we translate that into an estimate of what their impacts might be should they come to our team. But it's always an estimate".

Henry is a numbers man who made his money using mathematical models to give him a trading edge. Edwards came to prominence at Liverpool because he could numericize or digitize a football game so Henry could understand it. After every game, he would send Henry a numerical breakdown of the game.

I think it is almost certain that the research department will have a number for what every current player adds to the team. Previously we had Klopp who understood the importance of having a squad of quality players. If the player was happy to stay around he was happy to have them. He also made personal promises to players like Trent and latterly Bobby Clark and Harvey Elliott that a pathway would be created for them to reach the first team.

From a business point of view that is an inefficient way to run a football club. At the weekend for instance someone like Gomez wasn't even involved in the squad that is a waste of wages. We no longer have a manager and have a coach whose job is to coach the players he is given. FSG have taken back control. I think it is no coincidence that this summer has been about trimming the fat. Talented players are now being offloaded presumably because the numbers guys have come up with numerical estimates that they will add little to the first team.

That leaves us looking to unicorns that will definitely add value to the first team.   
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 03:50:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:34:49 pm
I know I posted the Graham interview further up, but Ive just listened to the Liverpool Echo podcast where you can actually hear the interview and one thing that was quite apparent that seems to tie into the only perfect players mantra we keep hearing about. He made it sound like the club (Edwards, FSG) only believe in investing in the starting 11. The idea that you spend good money for a player to sit on the bench seemed to be something that the club wouldnt do, he even said whats the point in signing someone to sit on the bench?. I think the club know we need a 6, the Zubimendi pursuit tells you that, but a lot of the other positions fans are worried about probably arent starters (Gomez and Tsimikas upgrades). He talked about having players like Milner and Fabinho who could play varying roles in midfield and cover at full back and how valuable that was to a squad, as it allows you to spend more on wages for, say, 20 players instead of having a squad of 30 players but the wages more spread out on interior talent. It probably ties into why the club probably dont succession plan like we wish they would.

He seems to be public enemy number one at the moment with some supporters, probably because he isnt saying what they want to hear, or hes confirming long held suspicions in one way or another. I think its interesting nonetheless.

Sometimes you need to buy squad players. Endo, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Adrian and Minamino, for example, were signed as squad players and served their purpose in that role, being a difference in us winning trophies (and a league title). You can't just have a second XI of kids.

City tend to get away with carrying smaller numbers every season, but then they never get an injury crisis.

They're so stubborn, dogmatic and cocksure that they can't make pragmatic decisions when they need to. But then we end up buying Kabak and Ben Davies in a mad panic on deadline day as a result of their obstinate stubbornness, or Arthur Melo. That CB crisis in 20/21 partly a result of that "well Fabinho can cover different positions" complacency.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:20 pm by Fromola »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 04:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 02:34:49 pm
I know I posted the Graham interview further up, but Ive just listened to the Liverpool Echo podcast where you can actually hear the interview and one thing that was quite apparent that seems to tie into the only perfect players mantra we keep hearing about. He made it sound like the club (Edwards, FSG) only believe in investing in the starting 11. The idea that you spend good money for a player to sit on the bench seemed to be something that the club wouldnt do, he even said whats the point in signing someone to sit on the bench?. I think the club know we need a 6, the Zubimendi pursuit tells you that, but a lot of the other positions fans are worried about probably arent starters (Gomez and Tsimikas upgrades). He talked about having players like Milner and Fabinho who could play varying roles in midfield and cover at full back and how valuable that was to a squad, as it allows you to spend more on wages for, say, 20 players instead of having a squad of 30 players but the wages more spread out on interior talent. It probably ties into why the club probably dont succession plan like we wish they would.

He seems to be public enemy number one at the moment with some supporters, probably because he isnt saying what they want to hear, or hes confirming long held suspicions in one way or another. I think its interesting nonetheless.
The clubs most expensive ever signing is currently sat on the bench. Also the 3 seasons he's been here, he's started all 3 on the bench.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:24 pm by istvan kozma »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
Im not disagreeing with any of your points, just trying to explain that the reasoning is there, almost in plain sight when you hear Graham explain it as he does.

Im not really a big numbers person, I find the use and conclusions of statistics interesting but I wouldnt say Im the type to sit and read numbers, but I am interested in things like squad building and the theory that goes into it. Ive listened to a few podcasts and read a few pieces over the years where the NBA GM Daryl Morey (a nerd GM) has been the subject. He often said the key to building a winning NBA team was acquiring stars (shock) and that any team with only one star player would struggle to win. I think Americans - at least from what Ive read - are much more principled in their squad building, they almost see it as a formula rather than how we see it, ie you cant win without a great 6, they probably see it more as we need to acquire as many 99th percentile players as possible, or as close to that, and they need to fit to the teams play style as well as the culture.

My feeling all along has been this would be a summer where we did 1-2, I can remember saying it in the transfer thread about 4-5 months ago and many were shocked, and my reasoning was wed only want to acquire the very best and we wouldnt commit to acquiring players that are specific to the managers play style in year 1, simply in case things go drastically wrong and you end up with a bit of a United situation, which is a squad built by 4-5 managers and directors. As cynical as that is, I genuinely felt the club would use Slots first season to confirm his suitability but to also fully plan for next summer, when they can really lay the groundwork on some proper transfers, with one eye on the three players whose contracts are expiring. I dont agree with it, I feel you should almost always add to a squad (unless youve done some serious work in the years prior (I had no issue with 2019 because the work we did in 16/17/18 was excellent and that side was peaking, I didnt believe anyone could add to that first 11 at that point), I think transfers can lift squads, fan bases and aid managers, particularly first year managers who may need more solutions than the current squad offers.

I think the demise of Andy Robertson is a little exaggerated by some, as is his suitability to playing Slots way. He may not be the most aesthetically pleasing player to watch from a technique perspective, but hes probably the most effective attacking full back in the league even still. Keeping Robertson is fine, Id get rid of Kostas tomorrow and replacee him with Robbos successor, but alluding to what was said previously about only improving the first 11, maybe the club dont feel like we can or need to improve on Robertson at present, so it would be a waste to acquire, say, Ait-Nouri for £50m to be a back up, when we can probably get him next summer for £20-£30m (1 year left) and thats better for a back up with potential to eventually replace Robbo, wholl be another year older by that point and may be ready to become a squad player, or may be sold if he still wants to start. I genuinely wouldnt be shocked if we sold Kostas and Gomez in the next couple of weeks and replaced them both with one player, maybe an Inacio or someone similar in profile, wholl improve on Kostas as a full back and suit the left centre back role more than Joe, the suits will be happy because were probably spending less in wages and well recoup the transfer fees by selling those two.

With regards to selling the young lads, the way I see it is theyre pretty big talents, too big for u21 football but still some way off in their development to force their way in. I think the club have probably been matter of fact about it and theyve decided that permanent moves benefit their development more, while the club are probably seeing clubs overpaying for young talent (PSR diddles) and see it as a market inefficiency they want to capitalise on.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 05:10:09 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:40:36 pm
The clubs most expensive ever signing is currently sat on the bench. Also the 3 seasons he's been here, he's started all 3 on the bench.

Whenever we've spent big money on a player it's been as a view to being a first team regular starter. And that's fair enough.

Players like Ox or Keita, for example, may have ended up as squad players, but they were very much signed to be starters and before they started getting injured they were in the team.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 05:14:19 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:40:36 pm
The clubs most expensive ever signing is currently sat on the bench. Also the 3 seasons he's been here, he's started all 3 on the bench.

He played the 6th most minutes last season and I think made the second or third most appearances. Darwin wasnt signed to be a bench player, if he ends up becoming a regular one hell probably be moved on.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 04:40:36 pm
The clubs most expensive ever signing is currently sat on the bench. Also the 3 seasons he's been here, he's started all 3 on the bench.

Nunez was bought prior to Salah signing his last deal though. It was at a time when Klopp was in control, we had missed out on Tchouaméni and Klopp for me made a conscious decision to load the bench with attacking talent. Klopp would start with three out and out forwards and then invariably bring the other two on as defences tired. We could afford to do that because Klopp was pretty much a cheat code to qualify for and go deep in the CL.

Klopp as he admitted himself ended up with far more power than he expected. FSG now have far more control with Edwards overseeing the strategy of their football clubs, Hughes as a Sporting director with more power than his predecessors and a coach instead of a manager in the dugout. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 05:38:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:59:23 pm
He doesn't have to take regular press conference but I think some of us would like him to talk us through what was done this summer.

He may well do but Id prefer him spend the window occupied with recruitment that sating the appetite of fans' curiosity.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 05:43:24 pm »
The pre-/post-match press conferences should only allow questions about the match in question. Tactics, injuries, match incidents, etc.

These journos don't actually give a fuck about the match or have any tactical insight. It's all about getting a "gotcha" soundbite.

It wore Klopp down and I've no doubt it contributed in some small way to his running out of steam.
