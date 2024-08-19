Im not disagreeing with any of your points, just trying to explain that the reasoning is there, almost in plain sight when you hear Graham explain it as he does.



Im not really a big numbers person, I find the use and conclusions of statistics interesting but I wouldnt say Im the type to sit and read numbers, but I am interested in things like squad building and the theory that goes into it. Ive listened to a few podcasts and read a few pieces over the years where the NBA GM Daryl Morey (a nerd GM) has been the subject. He often said the key to building a winning NBA team was acquiring stars (shock) and that any team with only one star player would struggle to win. I think Americans - at least from what Ive read - are much more principled in their squad building, they almost see it as a formula rather than how we see it, ie you cant win without a great 6, they probably see it more as we need to acquire as many 99th percentile players as possible, or as close to that, and they need to fit to the teams play style as well as the culture.



My feeling all along has been this would be a summer where we did 1-2, I can remember saying it in the transfer thread about 4-5 months ago and many were shocked, and my reasoning was wed only want to acquire the very best and we wouldnt commit to acquiring players that are specific to the managers play style in year 1, simply in case things go drastically wrong and you end up with a bit of a United situation, which is a squad built by 4-5 managers and directors. As cynical as that is, I genuinely felt the club would use Slots first season to confirm his suitability but to also fully plan for next summer, when they can really lay the groundwork on some proper transfers, with one eye on the three players whose contracts are expiring. I dont agree with it, I feel you should almost always add to a squad (unless youve done some serious work in the years prior (I had no issue with 2019 because the work we did in 16/17/18 was excellent and that side was peaking, I didnt believe anyone could add to that first 11 at that point), I think transfers can lift squads, fan bases and aid managers, particularly first year managers who may need more solutions than the current squad offers.



I think the demise of Andy Robertson is a little exaggerated by some, as is his suitability to playing Slots way. He may not be the most aesthetically pleasing player to watch from a technique perspective, but hes probably the most effective attacking full back in the league even still. Keeping Robertson is fine, Id get rid of Kostas tomorrow and replacee him with Robbos successor, but alluding to what was said previously about only improving the first 11, maybe the club dont feel like we can or need to improve on Robertson at present, so it would be a waste to acquire, say, Ait-Nouri for £50m to be a back up, when we can probably get him next summer for £20-£30m (1 year left) and thats better for a back up with potential to eventually replace Robbo, wholl be another year older by that point and may be ready to become a squad player, or may be sold if he still wants to start. I genuinely wouldnt be shocked if we sold Kostas and Gomez in the next couple of weeks and replaced them both with one player, maybe an Inacio or someone similar in profile, wholl improve on Kostas as a full back and suit the left centre back role more than Joe, the suits will be happy because were probably spending less in wages and well recoup the transfer fees by selling those two.



With regards to selling the young lads, the way I see it is theyre pretty big talents, too big for u21 football but still some way off in their development to force their way in. I think the club have probably been matter of fact about it and theyve decided that permanent moves benefit their development more, while the club are probably seeing clubs overpaying for young talent (PSR diddles) and see it as a market inefficiency they want to capitalise on.