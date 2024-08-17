Super post, GR. They're certainly not infallible as owners, but I'm not sure anyone really argues that they are.



The point is that they want to be infallible owners. They act as if every signing has to be the perfect signing. It is as if we can't make a single mistake because it will bring down the whole house of cards down. They end up with paralysis by analysis. Just harvest the low-hanging fruit. Once the no-risk strategies like improving commercial revenues and investing in infrastructure to improve match-day revenues have been exhausted then just settle for a guaranteed profit and move on to the next franchise.The Red Sox are the pre-cursor to what is likely to happen to Liverpool. They bought the Red Sox found an analytic edge and invested in revenues. Sam Kennedy summed it up they had basically sold what they could in baseball. They had maxed out revenues so they moved on to Liverpool. They have done the same here. Maxed out commercial revenues, and used that to expand the infrastructure. There are no further infrastructure opportunities, the edge in the transfer market has gone. So they have two options. Gamble and go toe to toe with richer owners or just buy other clubs and franchises and max out their revenues.I think bringing Edwards back paying him a fortune and tasking him with buying other clubs tells you all you need to know. The Red Sox have halved their payroll in real term since 2018. We have already gone down that path.A year ago we had Thiago, Firmino, Fabinho, Henderson, VVD, Trent and Salah who were on wages between 190k and 350k a week. The first 4 have left with their replacements earning around half what they earned and we have the other 3 seemingly unable to agree deals.Add in us shedding the wages of Keita and Ox plus Slot earning far less than Klopp and the wage bill has been slashed. At the same time we look to be well on the way to a huge player trading profit.So it is absolute nonsense to suggest that every signing has to be perfect or that we can't make mistakes in the transfer market. We have always made mistakes in the market everyone does. The issue though is that we are at the point at which FSG have two options risk money fighting for titles or just run the club as efficiently as possible. The season before last we missed out on the CL with a huge financial penalty. We lost money and then had to invest massively with Dynasty's money to get back in the CL.Once you take player bonuses out then the difference between the CL and Europa is probably around £50m per season. Why risk that when you do that in player wages, why risk that when you do that again in player trading. If you don't make the CL you are £50m better off if you scrape in you are a £100m better off.Why pay Trent, VVD and Salah around 900k a week when Bradley, Quansah and Diaz on the right can do a similar job for 75k a week. That is your CL money made up in 3 players.