Some food for thought:



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dr-ian-graham-left-liverpool-29748994?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target



I can't speak for Fenway but I can give my view. And I think I think in a similar way to Fenway. There are two ways you spend your money as a football club - In the transfer market and on player wages. And the transfer market is a very inefficient way to spend money.In the book, I've got a chapter on the transfer market and how terribly inefficient it is. I think even before I joined Liverpool, Fenway had probably come to the same conclusion that it's a bad way of spending money.Its just not though is it. This talk makes sense when, after spending money on transfers, you have an elite squad and want to tie them down. When you dont it cant possibly be inefficient. Starting to understand these nerds arent nearly as smart as they think they are.