Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
What's a bad news Charlie?

When you fail a drugs test?
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm
Boston Celtics fans in range after rumors about FSG buying the Celtics.

https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3522019/john-henry-and-fenway-sports-group-needs-to-stay-the-hell-away-from-the-boston-celtics

Celtic fan in the article states:
"I don't care if I have to start the GoFundMe myself. I am more than confident that if every single person who hates John Henry with a passion were to chip in, we could easily get to $5B+. That may seem like an insane number, but that's how much this guy sucks."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

And by the way, Mr. Henry if you are reading this post:
YOU SUCK!!
Hahaha
wonder if Draex's bat signal picks this up, or if it's only calibrated to detect posts made on RAWK ;)
Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:57:58 pm
wonder if Draex's bat signal picks this up, or if it's only calibrated to detect posts made on RAWK ;)

What about Al ?
Pistolero

  BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
When you fail a drugs test?

😁
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm
What about Al ?

He's the one that wrote the article.


:lmao
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:31:45 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 09:18:40 pm
What about Al ?

failed a drugs test...
ianburns252

  RAWK Economist
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 09:59:25 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:12:59 pm
When you fail a drugs test?

And we cut to a Mr Rio F....that's too obvious...Mr R Ferdinand coming to us from behind a screen to hide his identity

"Now big a sesh was it that led to you skiving that test?"
Red Dane

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:14:34 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 12:31:39 am
A bargain at twice the price.

(P.S. You've got your millions and billions mixed up there...)

You need the millions to get to the billions 8)
Red Dane

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm
Boston Celtics fans in range after rumors about FSG buying the Celtics.

https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3522019/john-henry-and-fenway-sports-group-needs-to-stay-the-hell-away-from-the-boston-celtics

Celtic fan in the article states:
"I don't care if I have to start the GoFundMe myself. I am more than confident that if every single person who hates John Henry with a passion were to chip in, we could easily get to $5B+. That may seem like an insane number, but that's how much this guy sucks."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

And by the way, Mr. Henry if you are reading this post:
YOU SUCK!!
Hahaha

John Henry does not have a sterling reputation with Red Sox fans and Bostonians in general.
DiggerJohn

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:07:30 pm
Sports fans want to see the best players with their team. It's hard to do that in professional team Sports with conservative owners
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm
John Henry does not have a sterling reputation with Red Sox fans and Bostonians in general.

I think that is true.

All the Red Sox and Bostonians in general on RAWK are rabid supporters of John and his fine billionaires collective.

I really struggle to think of a Red Sox fan or Bostonian who has a single bad thing to say about JW or FSG.
Red Dane

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:28:09 pm
I think that is true.

All the Red Sox and Bostonians in general on RAWK are rabid supporters of John and his fine billionaires collective.

I really struggle to think of a Red Sox fan or Bostonian who has a single bad thing to say about JW or FSG.

When i have talked with people from Bostons, they seems to love Grousbeck and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacos, and they hate Henry and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. That's just my personal experience - very unscientific :)

amir87

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
When i have talked with people from Bostons, they seems to love Grousbeck and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacos, and they hate Henry and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. That's just my personal experience - very unscientific :)



I spoke to a person from Liverpool once and he said he couldnt stand John Henry either.

He said his name was Al.
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:54:27 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:53:19 pm
I spoke to a person from Liverpool once and he said he couldnt stand John Henry either.

He said his name was Al.

sometimes confused with a sad donkey
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:04:07 am
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
When i have talked with people from Bostons, they seems to love Grousbeck and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacos, and they hate Henry and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. That's just my personal experience - very unscientific :)



When I have spoken to Bostonians on RAWK then I get a very different experience. My experience is that as soon as it strikes Boston O'clock RAWK has hordes of posters telling us how fantastic JW and FSG are.

I can't believe Bostonians don't feel the same. Why is he getting the blame?

They need to be redirected to RAWK so they can see the truth. Give them a few hours with Craig, Avens and Draex and they will soon realise that nothing is ever the fault of JW or FSG. Anyone who says anything else just has an agenda.   
JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:35:07 am
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
When i have talked with people from Bostons, they seems to love Grousbeck and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacos, and they hate Henry and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. That's just my personal experience - very unscientific :)



Celtics championships since 2002: 2
Bruins titles since 1975: 1
Patriots titles since 1994: 6 (and one of the longest runs in terms of getting to the playoffs in history)
Sox titles since 2002: 4

Maybe these Bostonians that people keep mentioning aren't that smart after all. 

The fundamental problem with this bollocks about comparing the Red Sox and Liverpool FC is it's a fatal misunderstanding of how american sports work.  Free agency is very different to the transfer market. There's the draft.  There's salary restrictions, if not a particularly hard cap in baseball. There's arbitration, 'farm systems' (maybe the nearest to football academies if I'm being generous), and trades.  Most of these things promote a constant refreshing of the squad and in most cases a build-up and tear down of the squad every 3-5 seasons (actually, one of the few that did this and continued to succeed in another american sport was the Patriots, mostly off the back of the greatest coach in history and one of the best players in history, and even they missed in a lot of years, causing grumbling.  Even then, they've only just fallen off entirely after about 20+ years being a byword for the NFL).

Absolutely none of these things exist in football in a realistic sense.  In the same sense, there aren't many long-serving players in baseball (or any US sport) in the modern era, to the point where people like Jeter and Brady are feted for being so. There's even some argument that player acquisition is even more important in those sports than football, given the Celtics were moribund for years until they acquired a big three of Pierce, Garnett and Ray Allen (some might say Rondo instead).  But even then, they broke that team up eventually and only got back to the mountaintop this year.

But by far the biggest problem with the comparison is in american sports you ultimately compete for one trophy at the end of the season.  Only 1 of several teams can be successful. A football team can have a successful season coming second and winning the Champions League (as we did in 2019), or come second but win two trophies (2021), or be like us and be relatively successful last year, coming third, qualifying for the CL and winning the League Cup in a final that will live long in the memory because of how they did it.  95% of the baseball season means nothing, at best, the playoffs do, and the bits that get remembered are the World Series wins.  One team manages that every year, so by Al's account and others in here the others must be failures. it's not a like for like comparison.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:46:31 am
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:35:07 am
Celtics championships since 2002: 2
Bruins titles since 1975: 1
Patriots titles since 1994: 6 (and one of the longest runs in terms of getting to the playoffs in history)
Sox titles since 2002: 4

Maybe these Bostonians that people keep mentioning aren't that smart after all. 

The fundamental problem with this bollocks about comparing the Red Sox and Liverpool FC is it's a fatal misunderstanding of how american sports work.  Free agency is very different to the transfer market. There's the draft.  There's salary restrictions, if not a particularly hard cap in baseball. There's arbitration, 'farm systems' (maybe the nearest to football academies if I'm being generous), and trades.  Most of these things promote a constant refreshing of the squad and in most cases a build-up and tear down of the squad every 3-5 seasons (actually, one of the few that did this and continued to succeed in another american sport was the Patriots, mostly off the back of the greatest coach in history and one of the best players in history, and even they missed in a lot of years, causing grumbling.  Even then, they've only just fallen off entirely after about 20+ years being a byword for the NFL).

Absolutely none of these things exist in football in a realistic sense.  In the same sense, there aren't many long-serving players in baseball (or any US sport) in the modern era, to the point where people like Jeter and Brady are feted for being so. There's even some argument that player acquisition is even more important in those sports than football, given the Celtics were moribund for years until they acquired a big three of Pierce, Garnett and Ray Allen (some might say Rondo instead).  But even then, they broke that team up eventually and only got back to the mountaintop this year.

But by far the biggest problem with the comparison is in american sports you ultimately compete for one trophy at the end of the season.  Only 1 of several teams can be successful. A football team can have a successful season coming second and winning the Champions League (as we did in 2019), or come second but win two trophies (2021), or be like us and be relatively successful last year, coming third, qualifying for the CL and winning the League Cup in a final that will live long in the memory because of how they did it.  95% of the baseball season means nothing, at best, the playoffs do, and the bits that get remembered are the World Series wins.  One team manages that every year, so by Al's account and others in here the others must be failures. it's not a like for like comparison.

The irony is that you state that only one team can be successful in US Sports. The closed system means that every team should be successful. there is no jeopardy. There is no relegation. Failure is rewarded. The worse you are the more artificial benefits you get. Whether that is monetary or draft picks.

It was just a merry-go-round in which owners took turns to win. Ironically it was Henry and FSG who upset the applecart. You didn't need to wait for your turn at the trough. If you had an edge in Baseball then you didn't need to wait your turn. You could win multiple titles. Unfortunately for FSG when that edge disappeared you had owners realisng that you could throw money at winning.

FSG were fine throwing money around when they had an edge. 2018 they had the highest payroll in Baseball. 6 years later in real terms that has halved. Bigger boys have come into Baseball and are throwing their money around.

The Red Sox are now unbelievably 12th in terms of payroll. One of the traditional big two is now 12th. That is like Liverpool or United having the 10th-highest wage bill. You might just get away with it if you were being successful. However the Red Sox one of the traditional big two have finished bottom of their division in 3 of the 4 seasons.

So if it wasn't American Sport and a closed system in every normal sport and League that would have meant the Red Sox being relegated in 3 of the last 4 seasons. FSG's reaction to finishing last in 3 out of 4 seasons hasn't been to spend money and improve. The worse they get the more they slash the wage bill.

We have offloaded Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Mane, Milner, Keita, Ox, Matip. So who do we have left in terms of big earners.

Trent, VVD, Salah and Ali.

Or otherwise known as the 3 players we can't agree deals with + Ali who we are looking to replace. 

 
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 06:52:53 am
Quote from: Norse Red on Yesterday at 06:39:16 pm
Boston Celtics fans in range after rumors about FSG buying the Celtics.

https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3522019/john-henry-and-fenway-sports-group-needs-to-stay-the-hell-away-from-the-boston-celtics

Celtic fan in the article states:
"I don't care if I have to start the GoFundMe myself. I am more than confident that if every single person who hates John Henry with a passion were to chip in, we could easily get to $5B+. That may seem like an insane number, but that's how much this guy sucks."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

And by the way, Mr. Henry if you are reading this post:
YOU SUCK!!
Hahaha

The only way the Celtics are keeping that team together is if the salary cap gets increased after the next TV rights deal, which is likely. Its at unprecedented levels in terms of luxury tax, theres not an owner in the league that would pay that level of luxury tax for more than a year or so. The irony is the Celtics have struggled to bring in free agents for years (similar with the Red Sox), however they managed to get some quite frankly ridiculous players via trades like Jrue Holiday from teams that were tanking. Theyve done an excellent job to acquire as much talent as they have but theyve also been incredibly lucky. Boston just isnt a destination for elite free agents in American sports anymore.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:52:28 am
This is Liverpools last hurrah with Nike before they switch back to Adidas and they have opted to go retro.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/16/tie-dye-retro-pinstripe-and-unique-glow-the-2024-25-premier-league-kits

I definitely missed this one. Is it confirmed we're switching to Adidas from next season?
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:41:55 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:52:28 am
This is Liverpools last hurrah with Nike before they switch back to Adidas and they have opted to go retro.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/aug/16/tie-dye-retro-pinstripe-and-unique-glow-the-2024-25-premier-league-kits

I definitely missed this one. Is it confirmed we're switching to Adidas from next season?

No idea if it was ever confirmed, but this is who started the story I think, no idea what or who they are:

https://www.sportbusiness.com/news/exclusive-liverpool-set-for-adidas-kit-deal-from-next-year/
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:47:00 am
Nike have been utter shit. I dont think theyve made a good kit for us; some havent been horrendous but none that will live long in my memory. Whoever signed off some of the designs as the best option put forward must be blind.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:53:33 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:47:00 am
Nike have been utter shit. I dont think theyve made a good kit for us; some havent been horrendous but none that will live long in my memory. Whoever signed off some of the designs as the best option put forward must be blind.
agree with this. have a vague recollection there was maybe a 3rd shirt or keepers kit at one point that looked alright, but they've mostly looked bad (think there's been an improvement since some of the earlier ones which looked like knock off portugal templates, but only slightly).

if it came down to quality and design rather than money, we'd not go near Nike again based on how rubbish they look. but obviously they have an opportunity to return if they pay up next round
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:10:10 pm
Nike deserve binning off just for that monstrosity of a home shirt they delivered this season alone.
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:21:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:10:10 pm
Nike deserve binning off just for that monstrosity of a home shirt they delivered this season alone.
i can't tell if i hate it more than the first two home ones - kind of combines what made those awful, the weird shitty collar and the strange lines on the main red
CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:35:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:04:07 am
They need to be redirected to RAWK so they can see the truth. Give them a few hours with Craig, Avens and Draex and they will soon realise that nothing is ever the fault of JW or FSG. Anyone who says anything else just has an agenda.

Fuck off Al. I assume you had a giggle to yourself with the mention of others having an agenda - you've literally spent the last 14 years on here shouting about FSG.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:05:37 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:35:44 pm
Fuck off Al. I assume you had a giggle to yourself with the mention of others having an agenda - you've literally spent the last 14 years on here shouting about FSG.

The thing is Craig. Yes I have been highly critical of FSG. To be fair why wouldn't you be. Let's face it they are just a bunch of billionaires with no love of the game who are here to make money. The thing is I have also been full of praise for FSG as well. I have always said they have been careful and prudent owners and have ran the club well from a financial standpoint.

I have always praised them when they have got decisions right like appointing Klopp or bringing in top players. That is not having an agenda mate.

However for some reason there are a bunch of posters on here who defend the indefensible. Their 'agenda' is that whatever happens it is never 'FSG's fault. Henry could tear down the This is anfield signed and take a dump in the centre circle and it would become 'well you can't blame FSG the sign was from a bygone age and the grass was looking a bit under-fertilised.

We are at a stage know in which FSG have basically taken control of both the Red Sox and Liverpool. Gone are the days of the clubs being autonomous. At Liverpool Moores and Ayre local lads and LFC fans have been replaced by Hogan a FSG man as CEO. It goes further than that though. We now have an FSG man in Edwards as the Football CEO. In the States they have their own FSG man in Theo Epstein above the CBO.

Now look at what direction both clubs are heading in. The Red Sox in real terms have almost halved their payroll since 2018. Whilst Liverpoool have offloaded wages like a wedding guest offloads confetti. Whilst our revenues are rising at an incredible rate with ever more lucrative commercial deals, an expanded Champions League, an expanded Anfield with a huge increase in corporate facilities. Our wage bill is plummeting.

So please park your 'it isn't FSG's fault' default position and address the points I have raised.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:13:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:21:19 pm
i can't tell if i hate it more than the first two home ones - kind of combines what made those awful, the weird shitty collar and the strange lines on the main red

I cant get beyond the collar. Its genuinely horrendous, like someone designed it as a piss-take, and it sneaked through. It looks ridiculous.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:17:22 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:05:37 pm
The thing is Craig. Yes I have been highly critical of FSG.
Have you?
JP!

  An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:19:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:17:22 pm
Have you?

Have you?

Oh, you have, have you?
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:22:42 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:19:27 pm
Have you?

Oh, you have, have you?
I may have missed that post of his.
