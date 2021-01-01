When i have talked with people from Bostons, they seems to love Grousbeck and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacos, and they hate Henry and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. That's just my personal experience - very unscientific







Celtics championships since 2002: 2Bruins titles since 1975: 1Patriots titles since 1994: 6 (and one of the longest runs in terms of getting to the playoffs in history)Sox titles since 2002: 4Maybe these Bostonians that people keep mentioning aren't that smart after all.The fundamental problem with this bollocks about comparing the Red Sox and Liverpool FC is it's a fatal misunderstanding of how american sports work. Free agency is very different to the transfer market. There's the draft. There's salary restrictions, if not a particularly hard cap in baseball. There's arbitration, 'farm systems' (maybe the nearest to football academies if I'm being generous), and trades. Most of these things promote a constant refreshing of the squad and in most cases a build-up and tear down of the squad every 3-5 seasons (actually, one of the few that did this and continued to succeed in another american sport was the Patriots, mostly off the back of the greatest coach in history and one of the best players in history, and even they missed in a lot of years, causing grumbling. Even then, they've only just fallen off entirely after about 20+ years being a byword for the NFL).Absolutely none of these things exist in football in a realistic sense. In the same sense, there aren't many long-serving players in baseball (or any US sport) in the modern era, to the point where people like Jeter and Brady are feted for being so. There's even some argument that player acquisition is even more important in those sports than football, given the Celtics were moribund for years until they acquired a big three of Pierce, Garnett and Ray Allen (some might say Rondo instead). But even then, they broke that team up eventually and only got back to the mountaintop this year.But by far the biggest problem with the comparison is in american sports you ultimately compete for one trophy at the end of the season. Only 1 of several teams can be successful. A football team can have a successful season coming second and winning the Champions League (as we did in 2019), or come second but win two trophies (2021), or be like us and be relatively successful last year, coming third, qualifying for the CL and winning the League Cup in a final that will live long in the memory because of how they did it. 95% of the baseball season means nothing, at best, the playoffs do, and the bits that get remembered are the World Series wins. One team manages that every year, so by Al's account and others in here the others must be failures. it's not a like for like comparison.