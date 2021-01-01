What's a bad news Charlie?
Boston Celtics fans in range after rumors about FSG buying the Celtics.https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3522019/john-henry-and-fenway-sports-group-needs-to-stay-the-hell-away-from-the-boston-celticsCeltic fan in the article states:"I don't care if I have to start the GoFundMe myself. I am more than confident that if every single person who hates John Henry with a passion were to chip in, we could easily get to $5B+. That may seem like an insane number, but that's how much this guy sucks." And by the way, Mr. Henry if you are reading this post:YOU SUCK!!Hahaha
wonder if Draex's bat signal picks this up, or if it's only calibrated to detect posts made on RAWK
When you fail a drugs test?
What about Al ?
A bargain at twice the price. (P.S. You've got your millions and billions mixed up there...)
John Henry does not have a sterling reputation with Red Sox fans and Bostonians in general.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]