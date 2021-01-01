« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 644371 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,716
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:44:26 pm
What's a bad news Charlie?

When you fail a drugs test?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,050
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 08:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 06:39:16 pm
Boston Celtics fans in range after rumors about FSG buying the Celtics.

https://www.barstoolsports.com/blog/3522019/john-henry-and-fenway-sports-group-needs-to-stay-the-hell-away-from-the-boston-celtics

Celtic fan in the article states:
"I don't care if I have to start the GoFundMe myself. I am more than confident that if every single person who hates John Henry with a passion were to chip in, we could easily get to $5B+. That may seem like an insane number, but that's how much this guy sucks."


 :lmao :lmao :lmao

And by the way, Mr. Henry if you are reading this post:
YOU SUCK!!
Hahaha
wonder if Draex's bat signal picks this up, or if it's only calibrated to detect posts made on RAWK ;)
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,579
  • Believer
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 09:18:40 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:57:58 pm
wonder if Draex's bat signal picks this up, or if it's only calibrated to detect posts made on RAWK ;)

What about Al ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,207
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 09:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:12:59 pm
When you fail a drugs test?

😁
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,493
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:18:40 pm
What about Al ?

He's the one that wrote the article.


:lmao
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,862
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 09:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 09:18:40 pm
What about Al ?

failed a drugs test...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,334
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 09:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:12:59 pm
When you fail a drugs test?

And we cut to a Mr Rio F....that's too obvious...Mr R Ferdinand coming to us from behind a screen to hide his identity

"Now big a sesh was it that led to you skiving that test?"
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 