Arent US sport cyclical with salary caps and the draft process?



Relatively rare for US sports teams to stay competitive over years and years. Theres obvious outliers but generally its boom or bust where you work towards a 2-4 year window where you have a genuine chance of winning. After that its about rebuilding and a lot of that time that comes with being less competitive and shedding big wage earners to build a younger roster through the draft.



Im not a big MLB fan but thats how it works in other US sports (though NBA and MLB has slightly different approach with a luxury tax that means teams can exceed salary cap). In terms of luxury tax only a handful of teams have ever exceeded salary cap. Red Sox are one of only 3 teams who have paid the luxury tax more than once.



MLB is different because theres not the same salary cap, and theres drastic differences in payroll. Moreover, the draft is a very different process. American high school and college players go through the draft but short of elite college talent, most take years to get into the MLB level. High schoolers could be 4-6 years or more. There are international players already developed in Japan and Korea. To protect these clubs, any player that is not eligible for free agency (9 years of professional experience) requires the players parent team post the player (whereby the MLB team would pay the posting fee like a transfer and then separately a contract with said player). Finally, there is an international development process where teams spend money on teenagers in the Dominican Republic and develop them towards MLB ready (elite talents may even breeze through the minors as early as 19/20 while others will move slower like American players).While there are $ limits (international teenagers and posting fees for international professionals have limits), it is far more about spending.The problem with the Red Sox is twofold:-The Dodgers are spending money on absolutely every facet like nobodys business. The Yankees traditionally filled this role but even they are second fiddle. The market for MLB free agents and international free agents are fierce. The Red Sox used to be more competitive here. They are facing more competition here than ever. When even the Yankees are no longer the big boys, its tough out there. If you dont want to spend time outbidding everyone, you can develop your own young talent and either keep them or trade them to cheaper teams who are able to sign their stars to contract extensions (MLB players typical hit free agency after 6 years). You can also try to lock your own young talent up before free agency by either signing them to a long extension or giving them a 8/9/10 year deal when theyre rookies (essentially taking away a few years of free agency in exchange for guaranteed money). Some teams are shrewd operators with some money but prefer to stay out of bidding wars in favor of their own development (Braves and Astros to name two). Then there are teams like Tampa who operate with absurdly low payroll but develop players well and then wheel and deal. The Red Sox fall into none of these categories right now. Theyre relatively directionless.-Mookie Betts. Thats all you need to know about the Red Sox second problem. A homegrown superstar who was most valuable player in 2018, the year of the Red Sox last World Series. The contract extension for him was always going to be something like 10 years $300 million+. The Red Sox were thinking about these offers, but Betts was always thinking about free agency and getting the best deal. To avert potentially losing him on a free, the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in exchange for some talented (but not elite young talents) players. Then COVID hit, and Betts, perhaps worried about the free agency market in a pandemic, signed a 12-year $365 million contract extension to stay in LA. Red Sox fans have never quite gotten over this. Taking sentiment out, trading him with a year left could be justifiable since he was interested in being a free agent anyway. However, since he took LAs deal almost immediately (likely due to COVID), it makes FSG look cheap (why didnt we offer him a deal?). Had the Red Sox not traded him and COVID hit while he was in Boston, Betts mightve taken a lower Red Sox offer, but well never know. It wasnt the worst decision ever to trade him, but the optics are fucking horrible (the Red Sox actually beat LA in 2018 for the World Series, but in 2020 Betts won a WS with LA). It simply isnt befitting of a winning club.Despite 4 World Series in 20 years (and ending a 86-year drought in the process), FSG have cost themselves a lot of goodwill. Still more good than bad, but Red Sox fans have been grumbling.If we lost Trent in a similar fashion, and we dont sniff top trophies, I cant imagine our support being patient with FSG, despite some of their good work.