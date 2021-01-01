« previous next »
Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.

Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.

If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:16:53 pm
Sounds eerily similar to us.

We do have a high wage bill to be fair. Its probably the third or fourth highest in the Premier League.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:16:53 pm
Sounds eerily similar to us.

If by similar you mean not at all like whats happened here  ;D
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:31:11 pm
Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.

Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.

If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.

They've always operated on a boom and bust model with Red Sox. Crash and burn for a few years, start to challenge again, rinse and repeat.

They only spend when they have to which is a big problem here.

Hopefully this shitshow gives the nerds 'behind the scenes' some humility and they change the ridiculous strategy and we come back in Jan where we've historically done good business.

No movement on the 3 contracts though.. waiting for the briefings and blame game over that. In fairness that's something Edwards and Hughes have inherited but it was time critical and they've made no progress
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. Theyre protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and theyll be penny pinching. They certainly wont be paying salary taxes to try and win.
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore.

And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card. 
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:32:29 pm
They've always operated on a boom and bust model with Red Sox. Crash and burn for a few years, start to challenge again, rinse and repeat.

This is pretty much most sports teams in the US since they are all in closed leagues with no worry about being relegated and losing revenue. 
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few of years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.

That does not fit the narrative. 
Lots of MLB experts in here I see.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:02:26 pm
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. Theyre protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and theyll be penny pinching. They certainly wont be paying salary taxes to try and win.
Explains the vitriol towards them I see from Red Sox fans.
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 05:00:14 pm
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.

When youre a team with the Red Soxs resources going through spells of accepting losing is totally pathetic. They have massive amounts of money, they can just buy whoever they need if they werent trying to do it on the cheap. They traded away one of the best players in the game for a bag of crisps and a mars bar to avoid paying him. Garbage stuff from them.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card.

because they arent actually shit  ;D

If you saw the power rankings or predictions pre-season, Boston seemed to be low down on all of them. So if they do make the playoffs, then thats an achievement considering no one thought they would be capable of much.

Of course, the rich, big market teams are always expected to compete regardless!
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:39:36 pm
When youre a team with the Red Soxs resources going through spells of accepting losing is totally pathetic. They have massive amounts of money, they can just buy whoever they need if they werent trying to do it on the cheap. They traded away one of the best players in the game for a bag of crisps and a mars bar to avoid paying him. Garbage stuff from them.
Before FSG the Red Sox went 86 years without winning. To stay on top in baseball you've got to have a good academy (farm system) because eventually you'll lose a player to free agency because of the unbelievable contracts players are offered. The Red Sox sacrificed their farm system for a championship & it cost them. Now they've got young players coming through their system and now they're competitive again. Teams like the Dodgers, Mets & Padres that have spent big on free agents barely win the world series.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 05:11:41 pm
And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card. 
They are 2 games off the wild card.

Sounds great until you realise they are 12th favourites for the World Series at 50/1. Sounds great until you realise they have finished dead last in the AL east for 3 of the last 4 seasons.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:52:53 pm
because they arent actually shit  ;D

Nope.

And they'll get a lot of better when the prospects they've drafted over the last couple of years are ready to be called up. They're still short on pitching, but Mayer, Anthony and Teel are going to be very fun to watch in the not-too-distant future.
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 06:26:23 pm
Nope.

And they'll get a lot of better when the prospects they've drafted over the last couple of years are ready to be called up. They're still short on pitching, but Mayer, Anthony and Teel are going to be very fun to watch in the not-too-distant future.


Bread and water today, jam tomorrow. That should be the FSG motto.
But we had jam?
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm
They are 2 games off the wild card.

Sounds great until you realise they are 12th favourites for the World Series at 50/1. Sounds great until you realise they have finished dead last in the AL east for 3 of the last 4 seasons.

Arent US sport cyclical with salary caps and the draft process?

Relatively rare for US sports teams to stay competitive over years and years. Theres obvious outliers but generally its boom or bust where you work towards a 2-4 year window where you have a genuine chance of winning. After that its about rebuilding and a lot of that time that comes with being less competitive and shedding big wage earners to build a younger roster through the draft.

Im not a big MLB fan but thats how it works in other US sports (though NBA  and MLB has slightly different approach with a luxury tax that means teams can exceed salary cap). In terms of luxury tax only a handful of teams have ever exceeded salary cap. Red Sox are one of only 3 teams who have paid the luxury tax more than once.
If  you'd never seen one of Al's post's and came across this one you'd think " This guy's an expert in Baseball" but our Al knows fuck all about it, he's an expert on FSG though.  ;D
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Arent US sport cyclical with salary caps and the draft process?

Relatively rare for US sports teams to stay competitive over years and years. Theres obvious outliers but generally its boom or bust where you work towards a 2-4 year window where you have a genuine chance of winning. After that its about rebuilding and a lot of that time that comes with being less competitive and shedding big wage earners to build a younger roster through the draft.

Im not a big MLB fan but thats how it works in other US sports (though NBA  and MLB has slightly different approach with a luxury tax that means teams can exceed salary cap). In terms of luxury tax only a handful of teams have ever exceeded salary cap. Red Sox are one of only 3 teams who have paid the luxury tax more than once.

yep it is in a lot of ways, some more than most, NHL has a hard cap, so teams tend have very pronounced and quite short 3/4 year spells of dominating - then they cant afford to keep all their big stars long term. MLB isnt that rigid, it has a luxury tax rather than a salary cap which was brought in to try and stop anti-competitive behaviour.

This thing of using the Red Sox or any other team from the north American major leagues to argue about LFC is somewhat baffling really!  I wonder if the Red Sox version of RAWK does the same with us  ;D
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm
They are 2 games off the wild card.


Nope.  They are 1 game back. 
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Arent US sport cyclical with salary caps and the draft process?

Yes. Trying to equate american sport and football is utterly pointless.
The American League East in baseball is the perennial group of death. There's been 5 different winners in the last 10 years. It makes sense to invest in cycles.



Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:31:11 pm
Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.

Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.

If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.

Agree 100%. It is Liverpool FC that have to fund their new investments - a European football club and Boston Celtics (i read they will cost around $5 M).
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 08:42:19 pm
The American League East in baseball is the perennial group of death. There's been 5 different winners in the last 10 years. It makes sense to invest in cycles.

They aren't investing in cycles though. The Red Sox payroll is around half of what it was in 2018 and around half the Tax threshold. That isn't easing off the gas to give yourself a bit of wiggle room later on that is cost-cutting.

Are they just looking at Baseball and English Football at the kind of money other owners are throwing around and just settling for profitable mediocrity?
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Arent US sport cyclical with salary caps and the draft process?

Relatively rare for US sports teams to stay competitive over years and years. Theres obvious outliers but generally its boom or bust where you work towards a 2-4 year window where you have a genuine chance of winning. After that its about rebuilding and a lot of that time that comes with being less competitive and shedding big wage earners to build a younger roster through the draft.

Im not a big MLB fan but thats how it works in other US sports (though NBA  and MLB has slightly different approach with a luxury tax that means teams can exceed salary cap). In terms of luxury tax only a handful of teams have ever exceeded salary cap. Red Sox are one of only 3 teams who have paid the luxury tax more than once.

MLB is different because theres not the same salary cap, and theres drastic differences in payroll.  Moreover, the draft is a very different process.  American high school and college players go through the draft but short of elite college talent, most take years to get into the MLB level.  High schoolers could be 4-6 years or more.  There are international players already developed in Japan and Korea.  To protect these clubs, any player that is not eligible for free agency (9 years of professional experience) requires the players parent team post the player (whereby the MLB team would pay the posting fee like a transfer and then separately a contract with said player).  Finally, there is an international development process where teams spend money on teenagers in the Dominican Republic and develop them towards MLB ready (elite talents may even breeze through the minors as early as 19/20 while others will move slower like American players).

While there are $ limits (international teenagers and posting fees for international professionals have limits), it is far more about spending.

The problem with the Red Sox is twofold:
-The Dodgers are spending money on absolutely every facet like nobodys business.  The Yankees traditionally filled this role but even they are second fiddle.  The market for MLB free agents and international free agents are fierce.  The Red Sox used to be more competitive here.  They are facing more competition here than ever.  When even the Yankees are no longer the big boys, its tough out there.  If you dont want to spend time outbidding everyone, you can develop your own young talent and either keep them or trade them to cheaper teams who are able to sign their stars to contract extensions (MLB players typical hit free agency after 6 years).  You can also try to lock your own young talent up before free agency by either signing them to a long extension or giving them a 8/9/10 year deal when theyre rookies (essentially taking away a few years of free agency in exchange for guaranteed money).  Some teams are shrewd operators with some money but prefer to stay out of bidding wars in favor of their own development (Braves and Astros to name two).  Then there are teams like Tampa who operate with absurdly low payroll but develop players well and then wheel and deal.  The Red Sox fall into none of these categories right now.  Theyre relatively directionless.
-Mookie Betts.  Thats all you need to know about the Red Sox second problem.  A homegrown superstar who was most valuable player in 2018, the year of the Red Sox last World Series.  The contract extension for him was always going to be something like 10 years $300 million+.  The Red Sox were thinking about these offers, but Betts was always thinking about free agency and getting the best deal.  To avert potentially losing him on a free, the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers in exchange for some talented (but not elite young talents) players.  Then COVID hit, and Betts, perhaps worried about the free agency market in a pandemic, signed a 12-year $365 million contract extension to stay in LA.  Red Sox fans have never quite gotten over this.  Taking sentiment out, trading him with a year left could be justifiable since he was interested in being a free agent anyway.  However, since he took LAs deal almost immediately (likely due to COVID), it makes FSG look cheap (why didnt we offer him a deal?).  Had the Red Sox not traded him and COVID hit while he was in Boston, Betts mightve taken a lower Red Sox offer, but well never know.  It wasnt the worst decision ever to trade him, but the optics are fucking horrible (the Red Sox actually beat LA in 2018 for the World Series, but in 2020 Betts won a WS with LA).  It simply isnt befitting of a winning club.

Despite 4 World Series in 20 years (and ending a 86-year drought in the process), FSG have cost themselves a lot of goodwill.  Still more good than bad, but Red Sox fans have been grumbling.

If we lost Trent in a similar fashion, and we dont sniff top trophies, I cant imagine our support being patient with FSG, despite some of their good work.
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 08:59:36 pm
Agree 100%. It is Liverpool FC that have to fund their new investments - a European football club and Boston Celtics (i read they will cost around $5 M).

A bargain at twice the price.

(P.S. You've got your millions and billions mixed up there...)
