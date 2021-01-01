Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.
Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.
If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.
They've always operated on a boom and bust model with Red Sox. Crash and burn for a few years, start to challenge again, rinse and repeat.
They only spend when they have to which is a big problem here.
Hopefully this shitshow gives the nerds 'behind the scenes' some humility and they change the ridiculous strategy and we come back in Jan where we've historically done good business.
No movement on the 3 contracts though.. waiting for the briefings and blame game over that. In fairness that's something Edwards and Hughes have inherited but it was time critical and they've made no progress