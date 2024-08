Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. They’ve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally don’t see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. They’re protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and they’ll be penny pinching. They certainly won’t be paying salary taxes to try and win.



Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.