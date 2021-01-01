« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 641034 times)

Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.

Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.

If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.
Sounds eerily similar to us.

We do have a high wage bill to be fair. Its probably the third or fourth highest in the Premier League.
Sounds eerily similar to us.

If by similar you mean not at all like whats happened here  ;D
Them not caring about the Red Sox anymore is weird to hear. They've always been the jewel in FSG's crown even though their name should really hold nothing in comparison to ours on a worldwide basis.

Is baseball becoming less popular in America? It certainly feels like an old fashioned game while their football will always be big, with 'soccer' always getting more popular.

If they sell anyone to raise funds to buy a football or basketball team it's surely going to be Liverpool. Their investment is fully done here now.

They've always operated on a boom and bust model with Red Sox. Crash and burn for a few years, start to challenge again, rinse and repeat.

They only spend when they have to which is a big problem here.

Hopefully this shitshow gives the nerds 'behind the scenes' some humility and they change the ridiculous strategy and we come back in Jan where we've historically done good business.

No movement on the 3 contracts though.. waiting for the briefings and blame game over that. In fairness that's something Edwards and Hughes have inherited but it was time critical and they've made no progress
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. Theyre protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and theyll be penny pinching. They certainly wont be paying salary taxes to try and win.
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore.

And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card. 
They've always operated on a boom and bust model with Red Sox. Crash and burn for a few years, start to challenge again, rinse and repeat.

This is pretty much most sports teams in the US since they are all in closed leagues with no worry about being relegated and losing revenue. 
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few of years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.

That does not fit the narrative. 
Lots of MLB experts in here I see.
Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. Theyre protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and theyll be penny pinching. They certainly wont be paying salary taxes to try and win.
Explains the vitriol towards them I see from Red Sox fans.
Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.

When youre a team with the Red Soxs resources going through spells of accepting losing is totally pathetic. They have massive amounts of money, they can just buy whoever they need if they werent trying to do it on the cheap. They traded away one of the best players in the game for a bag of crisps and a mars bar to avoid paying him. Garbage stuff from them.
And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card.

because they arent actually shit  ;D

If you saw the power rankings or predictions pre-season, Boston seemed to be low down on all of them. So if they do make the playoffs, then thats an achievement considering no one thought they would be capable of much.

Of course, the rich, big market teams are always expected to compete regardless!
When youre a team with the Red Soxs resources going through spells of accepting losing is totally pathetic. They have massive amounts of money, they can just buy whoever they need if they werent trying to do it on the cheap. They traded away one of the best players in the game for a bag of crisps and a mars bar to avoid paying him. Garbage stuff from them.
Before FSG the Red Sox went 86 years without winning. To stay on top in baseball you've got to have a good academy (farm system) because eventually you'll lose a player to free agency because of the unbelievable contracts players are offered. The Red Sox sacrificed their farm system for a championship & it cost them. Now they've got young players coming through their system and now they're competitive again. Teams like the Dodgers, Mets & Padres that have spent big on free agents barely win the world series.
And yet, the Red Sox are only 1 game out of the Wild Card. 
They are 2 games off the wild card.

Sounds great until you realise they are 12th favourites for the World Series at 50/1. Sounds great until you realise they have finished dead last in the AL east for 3 of the last 4 seasons.
because they arent actually shit  ;D

Nope.

And they'll get a lot of better when the prospects they've drafted over the last couple of years are ready to be called up. They're still short on pitching, but Mayer, Anthony and Teel are going to be very fun to watch in the not-too-distant future.
