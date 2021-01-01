Because their running of the Red Sox borders on criminal. Theyve the 4th highest revenue in MLB but are working with the 11th highest payroll. Their team is shit, they keep hiring the wrong people and generally dont see to have a clue or interest anymore. As for the Celtics, they have the highest payroll in the NBA with the 2 highest earners in the game. Theyre protesting because they know if FSG take over those days are gone and theyll be penny pinching. They certainly wont be paying salary taxes to try and win.



Nah, they won a world series in 2018 with a veteran team on big contracts, they risked winning that world series by trading away a lot of their academy players for stars, it worked short term because they won. After winning in 2018 they had an aging team on big contracts, so they traded away a lot of those players including their best player (Mookie Betts) because they didn't want to give him a contract into his 40's. The last few years they've made the team younger & now they're competitive again. They gave their best young player (Rafael Devers) the biggest contract in Red Sox history, it's a myth they don't pay their players. Boston sport fans are spoiled, if they go a couple of years without winning it's a crisis. The Red Sox are a couple of good starting pitchers away from being a contender, their team isn't 'shit'.