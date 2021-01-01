« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 638794 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:11:21 am
Hes set out why he doesnt feel hes qualified - chiefly that he has little experience in the role which hes being employed to do.

As for what did he do wrong in the Zubimendi deal - probably not much, he perhaps shouldnt have leaked it until the ink was dry but other than that its just one of those things.

But its the lack of anything else all summer which is the concern, no contracts, no other signings and barring an opportunistic look at Yoro and Gordon, no real attempts to sign anyone barring Zubimendi. No.6 was the position most felt was the key one to sign a player in and weve gone for one player, no back ups, no plan B, just one opportunistic signing with a release clause for a player which they must have known there was a good chance wouldnt come given his previous.

Its entirely reasonable to ask the question of where this is all going.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68654523

He's been working in this area for 11 years, with 10 of them as a Technical Director which is basically the role he's doing here. I'd say he's qualified, is he up to the job of a club like ours? We shall see over the next 12 months.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:16:31 am
I've never liked the nerds.

Why did they feel the need to brief the journos last week?
Because it was going to be reported on anyway so give them something?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:11:21 am

Its entirely reasonable to ask the question of where this is all going.

That's the point.
I could care less about the Zubimendi deal really, he's a good player not a game changer and players make choices... although the 'he gave me his word' briefing to the press is fucking pathetic

I'm a simple man - in my head we exist to win the title.
Objectively Hughes is under qualified to get us there so how's he filling that gap - whats the vision to do it, is there one?

It seemed like most people liked the Slot/Hughes first press conference, I hated it because there was zero talk about winning titles, zero vision to do it and a lot of talk about tinkering and being opportunistic

So far Slot seems like a really good coach.. but so are the coaches he's competing against.
The 'men in suits' job is to give us an edge or at least reduce the edge others have - he needs to produce some evidence of how that's happening
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:19:35 am
That's the point.
I could care less about the Zubimendi deal really, he's a good player not a game changer and players make choices... although the 'he gave me his word' briefing to the press is fucking pathetic

I'm a simple man - in my head we exist to win the title.
Objectively Hughes is under qualified to get us there so how's he filling that gap - whats the vision to do it, is there one?

It seemed like most people liked the Slot/Hughes first press conference, I hated it because there was zero talk about winning titles, zero vision to do it and a lot of talk about tinkering and being opportunistic

So far Slot seems like a really good coach.. but so are the coaches he's competing against.
The 'men in suits' job is to give us an edge or at least reduce the edge others have - he needs to produce some evidence of how that's happening

Come on Jack you're now making things up

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/05/i-am-not-a-klopp-clone-insists-slot-as-he-sets-sights-on-liverpool-title-push

"Arne Slot believes Liverpool need only marginal improvement to win the Premier League and has insisted there is more to his football style than being a clone of Jürgen Klopp."

The former Feyenoord coach said: Margins are small [at the top of the Premier League] and sometimes its difficult if the margins are small and youve inherited a team thats doing really well as there are only a few percentage to improve. But that last few percentage makes the difference between winning it, competing to the last day or ending up number three. Our aim should be that we want to win it and we want to be on top of the league.

This is what were aiming for  to get the best out of the players to reach the maximum  and then the margins will decide. But to get in that position it takes a lot of hard work on a daily basis and we have to come in here and improve and improve and improve and improve.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:18:03 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68654523

He's been working in this area for 11 years, with 10 of them as a Technical Director which is basically the role he's doing here. I'd say he's qualified

If we hired a manager who'd done 11 years at Bournemouth and shot par, no LFC fan on the planet would describe him as qualified
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:17:19 am
Do you think he is doing a great job so far then?

How would I be able to answer that with absolutely no insight into what role he has and hasn't had in the goings on so far? That's my point :D

Did he leak it to the press about Zuba or did it come from the RS side? Did he take the main role in deciding he was the primary target? Was he the main one talking to the player and his agent to see if he'd be willing to come? Was he the one taking point on the Carvalho sale or was it someone else? What did we want for Carvalho and what did we settle on? Are the payment terms favourable to us or are they over a long period? Do we have second and third choices should a deal not materialise? etc etc.

We can't answer any of those (some we may get answers to over the coming days / weeks) but there are so many unknowns I'm not gonna sit here and say anyone has done bad (or good).

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:20:56 am
Come on Jack you're now making things up

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/05/i-am-not-a-klopp-clone-insists-slot-as-he-sets-sights-on-liverpool-title-push

"Arne Slot believes Liverpool need only marginal improvement to win the Premier League and has insisted there is more to his football style than being a clone of Jürgen Klopp."

The former Feyenoord coach said: Margins are small [at the top of the Premier League] and sometimes its difficult if the margins are small and youve inherited a team thats doing really well as there are only a few percentage to improve. But that last few percentage makes the difference between winning it, competing to the last day or ending up number three. Our aim should be that we want to win it and we want to be on top of the league.

This is what were aiming for  to get the best out of the players to reach the maximum  and then the margins will decide. But to get in that position it takes a lot of hard work on a daily basis and we have to come in here and improve and improve and improve and improve.

Meant Hughes - that's who we're discussing shouldve made that clear
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 10:15:48 am
I dont think Liverpool will want to keep both Salah and VVD at their age or will at least just want them to do just one or 2 year deals which may not appeal to them.

As for Trent, who knows? Maybe they dont wanna give him £300k a week either, easy to say hes had his head turned by Madrid etc and save themselves £15m a year. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Okay so the alternative is we lose over 200 million quid in transfer fee/ player quality?

And, if the above is the case, then why are we not signing anyone ahead of time to replace those players? Because if Salah, Van Dijk and Trent all leave next summer we will have one hell of a window to replace those 3 especially without receiving a fee for them.

Again; I am not suggesting this is easy, Im fully appreciative of the fact that the job our transfer committee have got is an extremely difficult one, but thats the job at Liverpool, theyll be getting weighed in for it and they have to get some results.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:21:54 am
Meant Hughes - that's who we're discussing shouldve made that clear

They did a joint press conference and Slot specifically says his aim is to win the Premership, whilst sat next to Hughes who recruited him to the role!
