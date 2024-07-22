« previous next »
  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6760 on: July 22, 2024, 07:16:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 22, 2024, 07:11:33 pm
Maybe Al was right all along



Al about to go on a bender with Big Jorg in Ibiza after this.
  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6761 on: July 22, 2024, 07:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 22, 2024, 07:16:16 pm
Al about to go on a bender with Big Jorg in Ibiza after this.

What if he's already there, using Eddies laptop to get the gear in.
  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6762 on: July 22, 2024, 07:23:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 22, 2024, 07:15:21 pm
https://x.com/BxMetro/status/1815440998295581110


Interesting...

Local journos are always quick to deny but they never break stories themselves which is what journalists should be doing.

Bordeaux is a club with a rich history and it's good that common sense has prevailed. If they get relegated, it's the city that will have to assist the people that lose their jobs and it'd also be a huge blow to their passionate fanbase.
  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6763 on: July 22, 2024, 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 22, 2024, 04:01:10 pm
Actually I don't....

https://x.com/davidlynchlfc/status/1815399827653444035

haha David Lynch's source at FSG has made him look daft! the owls are not what they seem...
  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6764 on: July 22, 2024, 08:37:42 pm »
Al get back from Ibiza!

https://x.com/SO_Girondins/status/1815470362605281406

Quote
Catastrophic news for #Girondins . The sale to Fenway will ultimately not happen. FSG's lawyers considered this evening that the promise of a future deliberation by the Metropolis on the rent was not a sufficient guarantee. More information to come on our site.
  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6765 on: July 22, 2024, 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 22, 2024, 08:37:42 pm
Al get back from Ibiza!

https://x.com/SO_Girondins/status/1815470362605281406
If the lawyers have sent a formal notice, then that has to be it. I hope Bordeaux are saved by someone else because it's a bit of a mess now for their fans and the city.

Lynch was actually right.  His credibility which was already good has gone up another notch.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6766 on: July 22, 2024, 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 22, 2024, 08:37:42 pm
Al get back from Ibiza!

https://x.com/SO_Girondins/status/1815470362605281406

Start up the babelcopter. Where the fuck is Al?
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6767 on: July 22, 2024, 09:02:46 pm »
I would say FSG hold all the cards. Either the city agrees to lower the Stadium rent or agrees to a sale or FSG just walk away and the club basically goes under.

I think it is just brinkmanship and it wouldn't surprise me if FSG have left the offer on the table and are just waiting for the City to blink.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6768 on: July 22, 2024, 09:11:24 pm »
Will Samie have to change his big John Henry isnt a dickhead comment? Exciting stuff. Thanks from coming back Al or do you perfer Mr Eeyore
  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6769 on: July 22, 2024, 09:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 22, 2024, 09:02:46 pm
I would say FSG hold all the cards. Either the city agrees to lower the Stadium rent or agrees to a sale or FSG just walk away and the club basically goes under.

I think it is just brinkmanship and it wouldn't surprise me if FSG have left the offer on the table and are just waiting for the City to blink.
Maybe. The city is really desperate because it'd affect the livelihood of many resident.

The cost of lowering the rent is lower than the club going bust, many of its employees losing their jobs and the people with shopowners losing their market.

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6770 on: July 22, 2024, 09:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 22, 2024, 09:02:46 pm
I would say FSG hold all the cards. Either the city agrees to lower the Stadium rent or agrees to a sale or FSG just walk away and the club basically goes under.

I think it is just brinkmanship and it wouldn't surprise me if FSG have left the offer on the table and are just waiting for the City to blink.
I guess it's not so much brinkmanship, its simply that they cant make the numbers add up with that level of risk. Now if the costs come down then there is a chance for the deal to happen. Ball is in Bordeaux/council's court now
  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6771 on: July 22, 2024, 09:40:50 pm »
Als clearly has been working for FSG this entire time.

Your cover is blown Al.



  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6772 on: July 22, 2024, 11:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on July 22, 2024, 09:02:46 pm
I would say FSG hold all the cards. Either the city agrees to lower the Stadium rent or agrees to a sale or FSG just walk away and the club basically goes under.

I think it is just brinkmanship and it wouldn't surprise me if FSG have left the offer on the table and are just waiting for the City to blink.
Well theyve half blinked once obviously
 
They will find a way
  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6773 on: July 23, 2024, 03:21:48 pm »
Bordeaux down to the third divison. One of the msot sucessful French clubs with a good heritage down the pan.  :(

Quote
𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Bordeaux have ACCEPTED administrative relegation to the 3rd tier of French football...

Very serious situation! In a seperate occasion they must present their budget again or they could be further relegated to the 4th/5th tier, reports RMC.
  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6774 on: July 23, 2024, 04:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 23, 2024, 03:21:48 pm
Bordeaux down to the third divison. One of the msot sucessful French clubs with a good heritage down the pan.  :(

What a sad situation, football is really eating itself. Once French football let Qatar in, that was the always going to be beginning of the end even if they got a short term upside in terms of millions sloshed around the league. The fact broadcasters are staying away essentially because people aren't watching (thus losing tons of money) should be setting off alarm bells.
  • Glass always half empty.......
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6775 on: July 23, 2024, 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 23, 2024, 03:21:48 pm
Bordeaux down to the third divison. One of the msot sucessful French clubs with a good heritage down the pan.  :(
Wow. Sad news.
  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6776 on: July 23, 2024, 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on July 23, 2024, 04:47:06 pm
Wow. Sad news.

COVID, collapse of MediaPro TV deal and some poor financial mismanagement are probably the factors

Domestic TV deal values in France for Ligue 1 are quite small compared to the other top European leagues
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6777 on: July 23, 2024, 05:12:36 pm »
I know I was joking a bit earlier but it is sad news. Zidane started with Bordeuax. Its the way football is going some historic clubs are finding it hard to compete with the big new money teams
  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6778 on: July 24, 2024, 12:04:05 am »
Strange situation that the municipality could not find a solution for this. Now they have a club that has a very not bright future ahead of them. What exactly is the value of this stadium now?

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6779 on: July 24, 2024, 10:14:24 am »
Could FSG go back in after they hit full administration?
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6780 on: July 24, 2024, 10:43:47 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on July 24, 2024, 12:04:05 am
Strange situation that the municipality could not find a solution for this. Now they have a club that has a very not bright future ahead of them. What exactly is the value of this stadium now?



They have a contract with a private consortium to manage the stadium with supposedly onerous terms if they break the contract. The contract gets renegotiated every 5 years with the next chance to renegotiate being next summer.

It highlights why municipalities and councils shouldn't be playing at being property developers. If chippy tits had got his way Liverpool city council could now be on the hook for the Bramley Moore Dock.

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6781 on: July 24, 2024, 11:04:49 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 23, 2024, 03:21:48 pm
Bordeaux down to the third divison. One of the msot sucessful French clubs with a good heritage down the pan.  :(
It's easy to say from the lofty view of being a Liverpool supporter but I'd prefer to support my club in the third tier than have them operating as a feeder club in a multi-club ownership model.

Hopefully they don't end up in the hands of a parasite that sucks the last bit of life out of them and leaves them as another Bury FC.  Unlike Bury though who lived in the shadow of neighbouring bigger clubs there's not much competition in the south west of France for Bordeaux.  They should be able to get back on their feet without needing to sell their soul.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6782 on: July 24, 2024, 12:07:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July 24, 2024, 11:04:49 am
It's easy to say from the lofty view of being a Liverpool supporter but I'd prefer to support my club in the third tier than have them operating as a feeder club in a multi-club ownership model.

Hopefully they don't end up in the hands of a parasite that sucks the last bit of life out of them and leaves them as another Bury FC.  Unlike Bury though who lived in the shadow of neighbouring bigger clubs there's not much competition in the south west of France for Bordeaux.  They should be able to get back on their feet without needing to sell their soul.

Good point. I prefer Uefa had some balls and banned multiple club ownership. It's even debatable whether teams like Man city benefit from it that much anyway
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6783 on: July 24, 2024, 01:20:28 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on July 24, 2024, 12:07:42 pm
Good point. I prefer Uefa had some balls and banned multiple club ownership. It's even debatable whether teams like Man city benefit from it that much anyway

They got a free run at Savinho (sp?) - the Brazilian right winger at Girona (one of their clubs).
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6784 on: July 24, 2024, 01:33:25 pm »
Ok but that's a lot of investment for one player. The buy early send on loan has worked OK for Liverpool. I understand that Liverpool don't want to be left behind. It remains to be seen if the multi group ownership model works as well as advertised. I'm no expert someone like Al/Eeyore would know far more than me

There is a list of city group clubs

Manchester City (100%)
Melbourne City (100%)
Mumbai City (65%)
New York City (80%)
Montevideo City Torque (100%)
Troyes (100%)
Lommel (99%)
Girona (47%)
Shenzhen Peng City (46.7%)
Yokohama F. Marinos (20%)
Palermo (94.9%)
Bahia (90%
  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6785 on: July 24, 2024, 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on July 24, 2024, 01:20:28 pm
They got a free run at Savinho (sp?) - the Brazilian right winger at Girona (one of their clubs).

TBF they bought him with the intention of him ending up at City, so I'm not too fussed with the whole free run thing, but the way they manipulated the purchase via the loan system stinks.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6786 on: July 25, 2024, 07:02:44 pm »
Bordeaux have no given up their professional status
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6787 on: July 25, 2024, 09:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on July 25, 2024, 07:02:44 pm
Bordeaux have no given up their professional status
Paul, is that a typo for 'now' or 'not'?
  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6788 on: July 25, 2024, 09:55:43 pm »
Bordeaux are now a semi pro club. Will have to relase all their Academy talnets and leave their training ground.  :(
  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6789 on: July 25, 2024, 11:00:40 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on July 25, 2024, 09:54:19 pm
Paul, is that a typo for 'now' or 'not'?


nowt...
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6790 on: July 25, 2024, 11:53:35 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6791 on: July 29, 2024, 12:04:15 pm »
Can anyone post that James Pearce/Atlantic interview with Billy Hogan if they have access to it? Keen to read it.

Edit: It's called 'The Athletic' actually, not the Atlantic  ;D
  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6792 on: July 29, 2024, 12:09:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 29, 2024, 12:04:15 pm
Can anyone post that James Pearce/Atlantic interview with Billy Hogan if they have access to it? Keen to read it.

https://archive.ph/mPbb5
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6793 on: July 29, 2024, 12:12:16 pm »
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 01:05:35 am »
Interesting interview with Ian Graham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnwrR7j6NFQ

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fnwrR7j6NFQ</a>
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 01:30:55 am »
Great interview. Very interesting insight into how the recruitment team prioritized a players fit to the team's actual system and how the team plays. It seems common sense, but Rodgers in particular was looking for players that did not fit the team's style.  Glad Graham pointed out that the "Transfer Committee" was mainly a PR problem, because lots of other clubs-  even back in 2012 - were doing the exact same thing. I'm not the least bit surprised about anything said about Rodgers. Just confirms what I've always thought about his approach to recruitment and eye for a player.

Also a relevant quote for those who think Slot won't have any say.

Quote
The manager has got to agree to the player coming to the club. The worst thing a club can do is to sign a player that the manger is not convinced by because it is fundamentally the manager's decision to which players are going to start, what formation he's going to use, which roles in that formation he thinks these players are suited for. It is absolutely vital to get the manager on board.
  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 01:46:06 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:30:55 am
Great interview. Very interesting insight into how the recruitment team prioritized a players fit to the team's actual system and how the team plays. It seems common sense, but Rodgers in particular was looking for players that did not fit the team's style.  Glad Graham pointed out that the "Transfer Committee" was mainly a PR problem, because lots of other clubs-  even back in 2012 - were doing the exact same thing. I'm not the least bit surprised about anything said about Rodgers. Just confirms what I've always thought about his approach to recruitment and eye for a player.

Also a relevant quote for those who think Slot won't have any say.


Oh Dear.

Graham comes out with that gem about the manager having to be onboard and then they foisted Ballotelli on Rodgers.

As for the player Liverpool missed out on. Diego Costa WTF.

The issue with the Transfer Committee was that it only occurred because Ian Ayre came out at Rodgers unveiling and said we would be getting a DoF and Rodgers stated that wasn't what he agreed to. The issue with the TC was that Rodgers pulled out of the reckoning for the Liverpool job because he wanted total control an didn't want to work under a DoF.

FSG then appointed a manager who didn't want to work under a DoF and then tried to foist a DoF on him at his unveiling.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:04 am by Eeyore »
