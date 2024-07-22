Great interview. Very interesting insight into how the recruitment team prioritized a players fit to the team's actual system and how the team plays. It seems common sense, but Rodgers in particular was looking for players that did not fit the team's style. Glad Graham pointed out that the "Transfer Committee" was mainly a PR problem, because lots of other clubs- even back in 2012 - were doing the exact same thing. I'm not the least bit surprised about anything said about Rodgers. Just confirms what I've always thought about his approach to recruitment and eye for a player.



Also a relevant quote for those who think Slot won't have any say.





Oh Dear.Graham comes out with that gem about the manager having to be onboard and then they foisted Ballotelli on Rodgers.As for the player Liverpool missed out on. Diego Costa WTF.The issue with the Transfer Committee was that it only occurred because Ian Ayre came out at Rodgers unveiling and said we would be getting a DoF and Rodgers stated that wasn't what he agreed to. The issue with the TC was that Rodgers pulled out of the reckoning for the Liverpool job because he wanted total control an didn't want to work under a DoF.FSG then appointed a manager who didn't want to work under a DoF and then tried to foist a DoF on him at his unveiling.