Owned by a private consortium with some input from the local council (at a loss to them it seems). Cost €183m to build.



So guessing would cost €150m+ to buy, which is a considerable amount given the finances in French football currently.



The NYT reckons around 50m for the Stadium.The stadium is impressive but also complicated: it is owned by Bordeaux’s city council in a public/private partnership and is also losing money. It is likely to be available to buy for around €50million, but that would require a negotiation with the council.