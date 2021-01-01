« previous next »
L'ÉQUIPE are reprting it now.

https://x.com/lequipe/status/1810619970163741100


Quote
The owner of the Girondins Gérard Lopez is in negotiations with the American group Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool, for a sale of the majority of his shares. He presented this scenario to the DNCG this Tuesday morning
Bordeaux need to be sold in 2 weeks otherwise 4th tier of French footie.

https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1810663902138757356


Quote
The Girondins de Bordeaux will be relegated to the National!

The DNCG announced it to the club, it is provisional, but if Gérard Lopez does not manage to sell the club to the American group Fenway within 2 weeks, Bordeaux will play in the National!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:08 pm
Bordeaux need to be sold in 2 weeks otherwise 4th tier of French footie.

https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1810663902138757356

Don't know the backstory here, but Gérard Lopez founded Genii Capital who owned the Enstone (currently Alpine) F1 team for a few years a decade or so back, and I don't recall that being a glittering period in their history.
The Times and FT are running with it now.

https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1810682823474291054

Quote
The Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the French Ligue 2 side Bordeaux.
I mean, if I was Mikey Edwards and was looking to buy a French club, it'd be Bordeaux all day long.

'Yes so we've agreed on a fee and a payment structure, and you're throwing in 20 cases of 2005 Chateau Margaux? It's a deal!' 

Bordeaux have confirmed it themselves now. This is going to get wrapped soon.

https://x.com/girondins/status/1810686843249209744

Quote
FC Girondins de Bordeaux continues its discussions with Fenway Sports Group with a view to the DNCG appeal committee.

During the hearing on June 27, the DNCG issued a stay of proceedings for FC Girondins de Bordeaux in order to provide all the necessary guarantees for the financing of the 2024-2025 season. For the moment, the progress of the file has led the DNCG to pronounce the relegation of the club to National Championship 1.

The club is appealing this decision and now has the time necessary to finalize one of the options which will guarantee funding for next season.

As such, the project to sell a majority share of the capital to Fenway Sports Group was presented this morning to the DNCG in the presence of its representatives and we are working, hand in hand with them, as part of the pursuit of negotiations and due diligence.
I'm happy to take a road trip to our new club to check the atmosphere.
I will join Draex on the roadtrip. For RAWK and the club...
A big club with a long history who have fallen on hard times both on and off the pitch. Exactly the type of "distressed asset" FSG specialise in revitalising.
So Sepps next loan to Bordeaux then?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:57:11 pm
So Sepps next loan to Bordeaux then?

Doubt it if they're going down to the 3rd division  ;D
The thinking is if the FSG takeover is confirmed they will retain their Ligue 2 status.
The definition of a stressed asset. Theyre a relatively big club in France.

Remember when we loaned Ilori there?
For all those suggesting a road trip, count me in. A mate of mine has a place about 90mins from their ground. I am sure he wouldn't mind a load of rawkites staying there
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 06:15:34 pm
For all those suggesting a road trip, count me in. A mate of mine has a place about 90mins from their ground. I am sure he wouldn't mind a load of rawkites staying there

Sounds like a really bad Netflix series...
I'm probably missing something, but I don't really understand what benefits a multi-club model confers to us?

I feel like the two main ideas people have are around the ability to loan players there, and the ability to take punts on young talents for low fees, give them gametime, then poach them from your "feeder club" on the cheap.

Biggest issue I have with that though, is we're talking about a club in the second tier of French football. I get that there's a control element - you get to set the style of play at the second club, you get to control and manage all the different elements of the loan, but does that necessarily mean our current players would get more from a loan there than they would say, a loan at a Championship or PL club where you have less direct control but players are exposed to a higher level of competition and different challenges which can help build resilience?

The same is true of looking to sign young players from abroad - Bordeaux take a punt on a potential Brazilian wonderkid and he looks amazing but in the same way we likely wouldn't shop in Ligue 2, I don't see why we'd suddenly look at that and sign said player for LFC when they've had no experience in a top league? Maybe they show enough to convince us it's worth a shot at a low fee, but it's hardly going to move the dial is it?

Maybe I'm missing something, but I've yet to see Chelsea or City really materially benefit from their own multi-club models? Either in terms of their loans, or signing of players. Happy to be educated, just feel like any potential upside to LFC specifically is pretty minimal.
I'm sure the hope is that they wouldn't stay in Ligue Two for long...

Chelsea benefitted massively. They made a fortune on the loans they sent out every year with loan fees and eventual transfer fees for players.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:18:19 pm
Sounds like a really bad Netflix series...

Youre up for it then? Samie is driving the coach.
Peabee is. He's got a bus.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:18:19 pm
Sounds like a really bad Netflix series...
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:26:41 pm
Youre up for it then? Samie is driving the coach.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:29 pm
Peabee is. He's got a bus.

Let's roll...
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:58:26 pm
Let's roll...



5 miles out of Liverpool..
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm


5 miles out of Liverpool..

I want some w(h)ine...
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:18:19 pm
Sounds like a really bad Netflix series...
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm


5 miles out of Liverpool..
reminds me of the time one of my mates got hold of a clapped-out van (somehow) and we all piled in to go to a pub in the Burscough area one night - dunno why, I think we'd heard of a nice pub.

so anyhow the pub was very nice but we staggered out , pissed as hell, around 11ish to find a totally flat tyre.

it's alright, lads - there's a spare!

oh, but no jack at all.

so we all lifted the thing off the ground while my mate replaced the tire.  good thing there were 10 of us, all rugby players.

didn't help when he started effing about to prolong the job mind you.  annoying prick  :)
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:11:02 pm
reminds me of the time one of my mates got hold of a clapped-out van (somehow) and we all piled in to go to a pub in the Burscough area one night - dunno why, I think we'd heard of a nice pub.

so anyhow the pub was very nice but we staggered out , pissed as hell, around 11ish to find a totally flat tyre.

it's alright, lads - there's a spare!

oh, but no jack at all.

so we all lifted the thing off the ground while my mate replaced the tire.  good thing there were 10 of us, all rugby players.

didn't help when he started effing about to prolong the job mind you.  annoying prick  :)

Alright Sam, no need for your C.V. you can come as well.
It's sad for Bordeaux (and every other club down the food chain in a multi-club model).  It's the way of the world though and better FSG than some twats like 777 Partners.

It's definitely beneficial to the club at the top of the food chain and is an area we've been losing competitive edge on to our rivals.  I'd prefer that FIFA just outright banned multi-club ownership but that seems very unlikely.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:19:28 pm
I'm probably missing something, but I don't really understand what benefits a multi-club model confers to us?

I feel like the two main ideas people have are around the ability to loan players there, and the ability to take punts on young talents for low fees, give them gametime, then poach them from your "feeder club" on the cheap.

Biggest issue I have with that though, is we're talking about a club in the second tier of French football. I get that there's a control element - you get to set the style of play at the second club, you get to control and manage all the different elements of the loan, but does that necessarily mean our current players would get more from a loan there than they would say, a loan at a Championship or PL club where you have less direct control but players are exposed to a higher level of competition and different challenges which can help build resilience?

The same is true of looking to sign young players from abroad - Bordeaux take a punt on a potential Brazilian wonderkid and he looks amazing but in the same way we likely wouldn't shop in Ligue 2, I don't see why we'd suddenly look at that and sign said player for LFC when they've had no experience in a top league? Maybe they show enough to convince us it's worth a shot at a low fee, but it's hardly going to move the dial is it?

Maybe I'm missing something, but I've yet to see Chelsea or City really materially benefit from their own multi-club models? Either in terms of their loans, or signing of players. Happy to be educated, just feel like any potential upside to LFC specifically is pretty minimal.

You do realise they can and likely will get promoted? ;D

City are signing Savio this season. They've also loaned out plenty and gone on to sell them for a profit.

Chelsea's system hasn't been going long. Brighton are an example where it seems to benefit everyone involved. The RB clubs even more so.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:45:07 pm
You do realise they can and likely will get promoted? ;D

City are signing Savio this season. They've also loaned out plenty and gone on to sell them for a profit.

Chelsea's system hasn't been going long. Brighton are an example where it seems to benefit everyone involved. The RB clubs even more so.

I mean they finished 12th last season so it's hardly a given, certainly not in the short term.

Savio is the obvious example that springs to mind for City, but equally we're talking about a youngster who to be honest probably doesn't get into the City side right now. Couto the other example on the other side of a City player who has done well on loan to a sister club, but again, are either of those players going to play a significant part for City next season? And they were playing at the top end of La Liga. This of course being a City side who have aggressively pursued a multi-club model for longer than any other team - they have no regular first-team players who've come through this model and when you look at some of their big sales of youth products following loans in recent years, it's players who have been on loan in the Championship, not at sister clubs. It doesn't feel like it's given them any meaningful competitive edge.

I think it can maybe work for the likes of a Brighton or RB Leipzig/Salzburg but I think the benefits for a team like us or City are limited - it's very, very difficult to get into these sides. The RB clubs exist to be finishing schools for promising talents - bring them in, help them improve, flip them for profit. It's basically tthe entire MO of those teams. Brighton are in danger of heading the same way but again, the pressures are totally different. Brighton are able to bring in players from the French second division and give them time to settle and risk the chance that they don't end up being the required level. Any players we bring in need to be ready to contribute immediately really or they just won't play.

Put it this way, I think as a club we'd benefit significantly more from maintaining/expanding our aggressive youth recruitment at 15/16 than we would exploring MCO. Either in terms of unearthing talents for the first team, or making money from sales.
I wouldn't be surprised if FSG also have entertained a bid for Boavista, also owned by Gerard Lopez. If FSG purchase Bordeaux, they would be the 5th different owner since 2018.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 07:13:19 pm
It's sad for Bordeaux (and every other club down the food chain in a multi-club model).  It's the way of the world though and better FSG than some twats like 777 Partners.

It's definitely beneficial to the club at the top of the food chain and is an area we've been losing competitive edge on to our rivals.  I'd prefer that FIFA just outright banned multi-club ownership but that seems very unlikely.
Pretty much where I am. I hate the idea of a club with its own history being just a feeder for a bigger fish. This is what CFG have done and what Chelsea want to do.

That said, FSG will treat Bordeaux like they treat us - they will give them all the expertise to become a success but will neither excessively bankroll them nor asset strip them.

This will not benefit Liverpool in the short term - this is something that will make a difference in 5/10 years time when costs can be shared amd the benefits of player exchanges are seen more often. The EU angle is massive, and without a partner club in the EU we stand to miss out on many talents.
When will this deal get done???


Need a "here we go!"
I hope things work out for Bordeaux. As maligned as FSG are, theyre pretty fair owners who generally operate with a bit of class. Hopefully the gaffs theyve made running us arent made running FCGDB.

How cool does their stadium look by the way?



Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:12:20 pm
Alright Sam, no need for your C.V. you can come as well.
yessss!!!!  I hoped that would work.


erm - where are we going?
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:07:05 pm
The definition of a stressed asset. Theyre a relatively big club in France.

Remember when we loaned Ilori there?

had high hopes for the lad. looks like a making of a good modern centreback. tall, fast(Rapido) and looks pretty assured

guess he didnt progressed as well as hoped.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:53:46 pm
When will this deal get done???


Need a "here we go!"

We certainly do not need that here we go bullshit.
