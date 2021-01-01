You do realise they can and likely will get promoted?



City are signing Savio this season. They've also loaned out plenty and gone on to sell them for a profit.



Chelsea's system hasn't been going long. Brighton are an example where it seems to benefit everyone involved. The RB clubs even more so.



I mean they finished 12th last season so it's hardly a given, certainly not in the short term.Savio is the obvious example that springs to mind for City, but equally we're talking about a youngster who to be honest probably doesn't get into the City side right now. Couto the other example on the other side of a City player who has done well on loan to a sister club, but again, are either of those players going to play a significant part for City next season? And they were playing at the top end of La Liga. This of course being a City side who have aggressively pursued a multi-club model for longer than any other team - they have no regular first-team players who've come through this model and when you look at some of their big sales of youth products following loans in recent years, it's players who have been on loan in the Championship, not at sister clubs. It doesn't feel like it's given them any meaningful competitive edge.I think it can maybe work for the likes of a Brighton or RB Leipzig/Salzburg but I think the benefits for a team like us or City are limited - it's very, very difficult to get into these sides. The RB clubs exist to be finishing schools for promising talents - bring them in, help them improve, flip them for profit. It's basically tthe entire MO of those teams. Brighton are in danger of heading the same way but again, the pressures are totally different. Brighton are able to bring in players from the French second division and give them time to settle and risk the chance that they don't end up being the required level. Any players we bring in need to be ready to contribute immediately really or they just won't play.Put it this way, I think as a club we'd benefit significantly more from maintaining/expanding our aggressive youth recruitment at 15/16 than we would exploring MCO. Either in terms of unearthing talents for the first team, or making money from sales.