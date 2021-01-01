The owner of the Girondins Gérard Lopez is in negotiations with the American group Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool, for a sale of the majority of his shares. He presented this scenario to the DNCG this Tuesday morning
The Girondins de Bordeaux will be relegated to the National! The DNCG announced it to the club, it is provisional, but if Gérard Lopez does not manage to sell the club to the American group Fenway within 2 weeks, Bordeaux will play in the National!
Bordeaux need to be sold in 2 weeks otherwise 4th tier of French footie. https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1810663902138757356
The Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the French Ligue 2 side Bordeaux.
FC Girondins de Bordeaux continues its discussions with Fenway Sports Group with a view to the DNCG appeal committee.During the hearing on June 27, the DNCG issued a stay of proceedings for FC Girondins de Bordeaux in order to provide all the necessary guarantees for the financing of the 2024-2025 season. For the moment, the progress of the file has led the DNCG to pronounce the relegation of the club to National Championship 1.The club is appealing this decision and now has the time necessary to finalize one of the options which will guarantee funding for next season.As such, the project to sell a majority share of the capital to Fenway Sports Group was presented this morning to the DNCG in the presence of its representatives and we are working, hand in hand with them, as part of the pursuit of negotiations and due diligence.
