« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 602510 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,855
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 02:30:23 pm »
L'ÉQUIPE are reprting it now.

https://x.com/lequipe/status/1810619970163741100


Quote
The owner of the Girondins Gérard Lopez is in negotiations with the American group Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool, for a sale of the majority of his shares. He presented this scenario to the DNCG this Tuesday morning
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,855
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm »
Bordeaux need to be sold in 2 weeks otherwise 4th tier of French footie.

https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1810663902138757356


Quote
The Girondins de Bordeaux will be relegated to the National!

The DNCG announced it to the club, it is provisional, but if Gérard Lopez does not manage to sell the club to the American group Fenway within 2 weeks, Bordeaux will play in the National!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
    • @hartejack
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 03:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:08 pm
Bordeaux need to be sold in 2 weeks otherwise 4th tier of French footie.

https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1810663902138757356

Don't know the backstory here, but Gérard Lopez founded Genii Capital who owned the Enstone (currently Alpine) F1 team for a few years a decade or so back, and I don't recall that being a glittering period in their history.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,855
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm »
The Times and FT are running with it now.

https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1810682823474291054

Quote
The Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group is in talks to buy the French Ligue 2 side Bordeaux.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,778
  • Truthiness
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 04:19:41 pm »
I mean, if I was Mikey Edwards and was looking to buy a French club, it'd be Bordeaux all day long.

'Yes so we've agreed on a fee and a payment structure, and you're throwing in 20 cases of 2005 Chateau Margaux? It's a deal!' 

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,855
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm »
Bordeaux have confirmed it themselves now. This is going to get wrapped soon.

https://x.com/girondins/status/1810686843249209744

Quote
FC Girondins de Bordeaux continues its discussions with Fenway Sports Group with a view to the DNCG appeal committee.

During the hearing on June 27, the DNCG issued a stay of proceedings for FC Girondins de Bordeaux in order to provide all the necessary guarantees for the financing of the 2024-2025 season. For the moment, the progress of the file has led the DNCG to pronounce the relegation of the club to National Championship 1.

The club is appealing this decision and now has the time necessary to finalize one of the options which will guarantee funding for next season.

As such, the project to sell a majority share of the capital to Fenway Sports Group was presented this morning to the DNCG in the presence of its representatives and we are working, hand in hand with them, as part of the pursuit of negotiations and due diligence.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
I'm happy to take a road trip to our new club to check the atmosphere.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,855
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 04:36:09 pm »
I will join Draex on the roadtrip. For RAWK and the club...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 