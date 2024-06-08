« previous next »
Offline Asam

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Success in the US is a major attraction for all teams, if the premier league is slow to move on this the other leagues La Liga or Serie A could move first, unless the authorities do something about it
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
https://x.com/the_spearman/status/1799575000137044474

Quote
Excited to announce that we're hiring for a Performance Insights Lead at @LFC
 #LFCJobs
https://jobsearch.liverpoolfc.com/jobs/job/Perfo

Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June  8, 2024, 10:49:54 pm
https://x.com/TheSponsorMag/status/1798261047528214844

Does that mean Man City will be compensating all 20 PL clubs if they win their case?
Offline thejbs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: CHOPPER on June  8, 2024, 02:31:08 pm
Subsidised flight and accommodation for a 3-4 night stay in New Yoyk, Im all up for it.

Think of the songs..

Under the floodlights, down in Central Park
All the kopites singing, bevvied up of course
Weve been to Shenzhen and to Seoul, and our team never flys alone

Were off to Riyadh, Shenzhen and Seoul, for the biggest bucks weve sold our Soul
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Liverpool 2.0: Who does what in FSGs new-look structure?

This is a summer of sweeping changes at Liverpool. Not only is a new era dawning in terms of the first team with head coach Arne Slot replacing the departed Jurgen Klopp, but their executive structure has been revamped with a raft of senior appointments.

The process started in March with the clubs former sporting director Michael Edwards returning to the organisation, after almost two years away, as chief executive of football for the clubs owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG), and has only accelerated since then. A wide range of expertise has since been recruited and some familiar names are back in the fold.

This new-look hierarchy  outlined in the diagram below  has Edwards in an all-encompassing role, and Slots responsibilities being largely restricted to on-field football matters (although he is involved in other areas) with the job title of head coach and not manager, as Klopp was.



But what precisely are the responsibilities of the various members of Liverpools off-field team?

Mike Gordon

Gordon, who has been a partner in FSG since 2001, took on the day-to-day running of the club in 2013. As FSG president, he was the managers main link with the ownership group across the Atlantic Ocean, with Klopp describing him as my person.

However, Boston-based Gordon has been keen to reduce his involvement in football and the end of Klopps near nine-year reign last month was viewed as the perfect time to make that happen.

He has now taken that step back, with Edwards becoming the chief FSG decision-maker on all football matters. Gordon still has some input as he remains on the FSG board, along with principal owner John W Henry and chairman Tom Werner. Edwards reports to the board.


Michael Edwards

Edwards had made it clear he wasnt interested in returning to the role of Liverpools sporting director, which he left voluntarily in summer 2022. What tempted him back, following talks with the owners in early March, was the offer of a much wider remit and greater seniority.

He is in charge of all FSGs football operations, and has masterminded the extensive restructuring of Liverpool following Klopps decision to stand down as manager.


Edwards, who has resigned from his consultancy work with data company Ludonautics, is also responsible for helping to identify, and subsequently manage post-takeover, a second club somewhere in the world who will be under the FSG umbrella as they look to expand their portfolio.

Richard Hughes

Hughes was recruited from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth as sporting director after being headhunted by Edwards to fill a position that had been vacant since the departure of last summers interim appointment Jorg Schmadtke in late January.

Edwards and Hughes have a connection stretching back over 20 years, to their days together as analyst and player respectively at Portsmouth.

Hughes will be the main man when it comes to negotiating transfer deals and contract renewals. He will also oversee coaching, medical and sports science operations, along with administrative and facilities management, at the Kirkby training ground.

Arne Slot

The Dutchman has become the first head coach, rather than manager, in the clubs history. Slot signed a three-year contract after deciding to leave Feyenoord in his homeland, who he led to the title in 2022-23, and take on the challenge of succeeding Klopp.

The idea is that the new structure put in place will allow Slot to focus his energy on coaching and developing players on the training field. There will be a collaborative approach to transfers.

With many of Klopps assistants also leaving, the new-look backroom staff has yet to be confirmed, but Sipke Hulshoff will be Slots top assistant after also being his No 2 at Feyenoord and Ruben Peeters will be head of performance, having worked under Slot at the Rotterdam club.

Julian Ward

Ward has returned as FSGs technical director, 12 months after stepping down as Liverpools sporting director  he had been promoted from his job as their technical director to succeed Edwards in 2022  to take a break from football.

Like Hughes, Ward will report directly to Edwards. He will be tasked with overseeing elite player development across FSGs football operations. The dynamic between Edwards and Ward worked well for Liverpool previously.

Wards responsibilities will include oversight of Liverpools academy and their work in the loans market, as well as establishing FSGs new football innovation department. As with Edwards, he will also be involved in managing the football operations of whichever club is added to the FSG family.

Pedro Marques

Marques has left his job as technical director at Benfica in Portugal to become FSGs director of football development. He is regarded by Edwards as an industry-leading expert in player development, career pathways, coaching methodologies and performance analysis.

Multi-lingual and a UEFA A Licence-qualified coach, Marques will report to Ward and is viewed as the perfect fit for FSGs expanding football operations, having worked in a multi-club operation previously with City Football Group.

At Lisbon-based Benfica, he oversaw all youth development and their young players transition to the first-team environment. Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Antonio Silva and Joao Neves were among those to make the move into their senior setup.


David Woodfine

Woodfine is another who Edwards has brought back to the organisation in a new role and with more responsibility  assistant sporting director. He was the clubs director of loans management before his exit last May.

Having initially joined Liverpool in 2014 as scouting and recruitment coordinator, Woodfine went on to become head of football projects and scouting operations. He worked with both Edwards and Hughes when he was a performance analyst at Portsmouth between 2005 and 2010.


As his No 2, Woodfine will help to ease the burden on Hughes, who will also benefit from the input of head of recruitment Dave Fallows, chief scout Barry Hunter and director of research Will Spearman. Mark Burchill has joined the scouting department, also from Bournemouth.

Hans Leitert

Leitert has worked as a goalkeeping consultant for Liverpool since 2018 but Edwards has now promoted him to FSGs head of global goalkeeping.

The Austrian, who spent five years as head of goalkeeping for the Red Bull groups stable of clubs across the world, will oversee the development of goalkeeper coaches and implement a data-driven scouting system. One of his first tasks will be to identify and recruit a new head goalkeeping coach for Liverpool, following the departures of the long-serving John Achterberg and his assistant Jack Robinson.

Claudio Taffarel, who won over 100 caps in goal for Brazil from 1988-98, remains part of the staff.

Non-football staff

Billy Hogan has been Liverpools CEO since the summer of 2020, having first joined them in 2012 as chief commercial officer.

His role, which focuses on the business side of the club, was expanded in March this year, with the new title of CEO for FSG International. Hogan works closely with Henry, Werner and Gordon to oversee management of the entire FSG sporting enterprise, which extends into baseball, ice hockey, NASCAR motor racing and golf.


Hogan also has a new role within FSG (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
Andy Hughes remains Liverpools managing director, but there have been three promotions in Hogans team this summer:

Ben Latty has been made chief commercial officer. He will manage the development and delivery of the clubs strategy in that sector, including partnerships, merchandising, digital, ticketing and hospitality, fan experience, international academies and commercial tours.

Chief financial officer Jenny Beacham will be tasked with overseeing the economic health of the club in the evolving landscape of regulations across the industry.


Jonathan Bamber becomes chief legal officer. He will be responsible for navigating the games regulatory framework and leading the strategy for new business challenges. He will also be responsible for Liverpools sustainability programme known as The Red Way and ensuring the club meet their environmental, social and corporate obligations.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on June 10, 2024, 04:53:53 pm


Can we just call the new Assistant to the Head Coach 'Spike?'

Significantly tougher and cooler than 'Sipke,' which sounds like a vodka brand name...

Offline Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 10, 2024, 07:14:38 pm
Can we just call the new Assistant to the Head Coach 'Spike?'

Significantly tougher and cooler than 'Sipke,' which sounds like a vodka brand name...

Spike n Slot. Sounds like some seedy club.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Just need a CEO of jobs for the boys and a Director of Nepotism and we will have the full set.😀
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Eeyore on June 10, 2024, 07:35:57 pm
Just need a CEO of jobs for the boys and a Director of Nepotism and we will have the full set.😀

Who had that role when we used to promote from within back in the day?
Online jacobs chains

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Peabee on June 10, 2024, 07:25:53 pm
Spike n Slot. Sounds like some seedy club.

Sounds like a night out with Russell Brand.
Offline kasjaar

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Hi Liverpool FC fans!

My apologies if this might seem like spam. I'm a student who is currently doing a master's study in Sport Management and Digitalisation. For my thesis, I'm currently doing research on fans opinions on their favourite club in relation to sportswashing. The aim of the survey is to find out how football fans' opinions change depending on the choices your favourite club makes with regard to sponsor- or ownership. Since I'm specifically looking for Liverpool fans, it would be greatly appreciated if you would have 5-10 minutes to fill out the survey below. If you wish, you can change the survey language in the top-right.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sportswashing

Thank you for your time.
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 10, 2024, 07:14:38 pm
Can we just call the new Assistant to the Head Coach 'Spike?'

Significantly tougher and cooler than 'Sipke,' which sounds like a vodka brand name...



I said this ages ago!
Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: kasjaar on June 10, 2024, 07:53:31 pm
Hi Liverpool FC fans!

My apologies if this might seem like spam. I'm a student who is currently doing a master's study in Sport Management and Digitalisation. For my thesis, I'm currently doing research on fans opinions on their favourite club in relation to sportswashing. The aim of the survey is to find out how football fans' opinions change depending on the choices your favourite club makes with regard to sponsor- or ownership. Since I'm specifically looking for Liverpool fans, it would be greatly appreciated if you would have 5-10 minutes to fill out the survey below. If you wish, you can change the survey language in the top-right.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sportswashing

Thank you for your time.

Done. Maybe ask here - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=5.0 - if they'll let you start a thread asking for feedback.

I'd also go and post it over on both Bluemoon and Grand Old Team - the latter will fuck with your results though I feel.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: CraigDS on June 10, 2024, 07:45:54 pm
Who had that role when we used to promote from within back in the day?

Funny enough when we had the boot room half of them didn't leave in a strop and then come back when the manager had been seen off. ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: newterp on June 10, 2024, 08:02:52 pm
I said this ages ago!

I'm much more hip, though, dude...
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Offline SamLad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 10, 2024, 09:34:54 pm
I'm much more hip, though, dude...
hipper than newterp?  that's kinda in "biggest midget" territory.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 10:36:19 am
hipper than newterp?  that's kinda in "biggest midget" territory.

 ;D
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: SamLad on June 12, 2024, 10:36:19 am
hipper than newterp?  that's kinda in "biggest midget" territory.

The dude from game of thrones seems to be loving life.
Offline Cohiba

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
https://x.com/LFC/status/1805164040760553832

Quote
We will further embrace the historic Liver Bird emblem across all club digital media platforms next season

Offline CraigDS

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Did we get the trademark for it recently? 👀
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I suspect it's going that way mate. The article states we've requested broadcasters Domestic and International ones use this badge.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2024, 02:56:53 pm
I suspect it's going that way mate. The article states we've requested broadcasters Domestic and International ones use this badge.

You might have to pay to keep your display picture  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
The Silverbird is mine and mines alone.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: CraigDS on June 24, 2024, 02:53:27 pm
Did we get the trademark for it recently? 👀

I'm going to guess it's the combination of Liverbird and LFC as a logo has been trademarked.

I think we'll only find out if/when they go after some company that uses it for something and the club send out a cease and desist

I think the fact they have been explicit in saying it's digital only marketing means they aren't going after the dad and lad shops selling t-shirts and scarfs
Online DelTrotter

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
https://www.francebleu.fr/sports/football/info-france-bleu-les-girondins-de-bordeaux-devant-la-dncg-avec-des-dirigeants-de-fenway-sports-group-3201550

FSG, an American group specializing in the management of sports clubs, is a candidate for the acquisition of the Girondins de Bordeaux, according to information from France Bleu Gironde. Its representatives accompany the Bordeaux leaders before the DNCG this Tuesday to introduce themselves and reassure the body a little.

This is another very important day in the recent history of the Girondins de Bordeaux. This Tuesday morning, the club is back before the DNCG for a new capital hearing in order to provide additional elements to the body on the future of the Navy and White. A usual context for Bordeaux leaders for several seasons except that this time, they are not alone.

As revealed by France Bleu Gironde, Gérard Lopez, the owner and president of the Girondins de Bordeaux, has in fact entered into exclusive discussions in recent days with a large American group specializing in sport for a takeover of the club. According to our information, this is the Fenway Sports Group. A company that already owns the Boston Red Sox in baseball (MLB), the Pittsburgh Penguins in ice hockey (NHL) and especially Liverpool FC in football (Premier League). So its very serious.

A very credible buyer

Very serious, to the point that an American delegation has been accompanying the Bordeaux leaders since 10 a.m. this morning before the financial policeman of French football. Three FSG representatives traveled from Boston earlier this week. Two managers and one of the group's lawyers. The objective, for them, is to appear before the DNCG and express their desire to buy the club. For the Girondins de Bordeaux, it is a question of reassuring the body about the future of the Navy and White with a concrete solution to finance next season.

The mere mention of the name of this investor could reassure some of its members. The Fenway Sports Group is not the first to come. Far from there. He is quite simply at the head of very large sports clubs in the world, including one of the most prestigious football clubs with the Reds. And above all, the track record of these different teams seems to prove that there is great know-how within this group. For the record, one of the group's associates is none other than basketball mega-star LeBron James. Its founder and main shareholder is John Henry. He is one of the 600 richest people in the world with a fortune estimated at more than $5 billion according to Forbes. And to show how serious the matter seems, he has even participated in some meetings in recent days.

Negotiations still on track

Where are the negotiations? They continue to advance very quickly between Gérard Lopez and the Americans. As a reminder, the sale option was not the priority option at the start. It's only about ten days old. Today, the due diligence (audits) is finished. Last week, a delegation from FSG came to visit the Haillan and Matmut Atlantique facilities, notably with the presence of Julian Ward, the group's technical director and former sporting director of Liverpool. And for several days there has also been a term sheet (letter of intent) between the two parties.

On the other hand, there is still no binding (firm and definitive) offer from the Fenway Sports Group. Negotiations continue on the financial level. No figures have yet filtered out, apart from the fact that the Americans would initially cover the 42 million euros necessary to leave for a season in Ligue 2. It remains to be seen what proposal they will make to Gérard Lopez for buy back the majority of his shares from him. This is an important point to resolve. It is in fact expected that the Spanish-Luxembourgish businessman will remain within the club as a minority shareholder with a more or less operational role.

According to his entourage, the current owner and president of the Girondins also wishes to be the guarantor of the place of the Marine et Blanc in the galaxy of FSG clubs. He has always said it, he will not sell the club to a buyer who wants to make it a satellite club. He had also refused more than a year ago a very big offer from BlueCo, owner of Chelsea, who finally turned to Strasbourg. If all goes well, both parties hope for a closing (finalization of the sale) within ten days.
Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote
He has always said it, he will not sell the club to a buyer who wants to make it a satellite club.

What would it be in the FSG stable then?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on March 13, 2024, 01:54:11 pm
I think FSG will look for another "distressed asset" that hasn't been run very well. So a big club in Ligue 2 which they can develop and reinvigorate might make sense. Bordeaux were established over 100 years ago and have a 40k stadium so they might be appealing.

 ;)
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Don't like multi-club ownership at all, but at least with Bordeaux FSG would be taking on an absolute mess of a club, the fans of which would likely be supportive. Also they're big enough to not need to be artificially propped up.
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Will Albert Riera be the manager or the head coach though.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Shame it's actually going to happen eventually, this multi club stuff with FSG. I'd rather they take over some complete no marks in South America or somewhere. Bordeaux are still one of the bigger French clubs historically, we've even played them twice in Europe over the past 15 years or so. Maybe their fans would accept it if they could get back on a decent footing but it still just feels wrong to me. All these clubs have their own histories and represent their communities, and of course you'll get the likes of Bordeaux who clearly aren't doing well but will end up being at the bottom priority of an ownership's portfolio of teams. It really stinks.
Offline Qston

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:09:32 pm
Shame it's actually going to happen eventually, this multi club stuff with FSG. I'd rather they take over some complete no marks in South America or somewhere. Bordeaux are still one of the bigger French clubs historically, we've even played them twice in Europe over the past 15 years or so. Maybe their fans would accept it if they could get back on a decent footing but it still just feels wrong to me. All these clubs have their own histories and represent their communities, and of course you'll get the likes of Bordeaux who clearly aren't doing well but will end up being at the bottom priority of an ownership's portfolio of teams. It really stinks.

Great wine and food though
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Bordeaux would be a great club for FSG to buy.  They always seem to produce a couple of talented players often too.
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
if they do buy Bordeaux, and turn them around, hopefully regulations change in the near future and both LFC and Bordeux don't get allowed to compete in same competitions (instead of the stupid Red Bull shit they currently have, and the year by year 'will we allow these two teams with a conflict of interest? ok yes fine but maybe not next year' bollocks)
