« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 589249 times)

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6560 on: Yesterday at 02:42:13 pm »
One of the things Peter Moore was instrumental in was overhauling and maximising our social media reach.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6561 on: Yesterday at 10:22:05 pm »


Success in the US is a major attraction for all teams, if the premier league is slow to move on this the other leagues La Liga or Serie A could move first, unless the authorities do something about it
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6562 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,825
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 01:10:04 am »
https://x.com/the_spearman/status/1799575000137044474

Quote
Excited to announce that we're hiring for a Performance Insights Lead at @LFC
 #LFCJobs
https://jobsearch.liverpoolfc.com/jobs/job/Perfo

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
https://x.com/TheSponsorMag/status/1798261047528214844

Does that mean Man City will be compensating all 20 PL clubs if they win their case?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 02:31:08 pm
Subsidised flight and accommodation for a 3-4 night stay in New Yoyk, Im all up for it.

Think of the songs..

Under the floodlights, down in Central Park
All the kopites singing, bevvied up of course
Weve been to Shenzhen and to Seoul, and our team never flys alone

Were off to Riyadh, Shenzhen and Seoul, for the biggest bucks weve sold our Soul
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165]   Go Up
« previous next »
 