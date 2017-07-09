« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 03:02:58 pm
Thank fuck for that.

dammit. I was just getting geared up to be very very angry.*



*the idea of a PL game overseas is stupid - but it seems like it will eventually happen in LaLiga and we can be assured that the CL will be sending one of their upcoming finals to the Middle East. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
That's the whole point of those fuckers sending us all over the world in pre-season even though Klopp hated it. Shut up Tom you fool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I sorta like Tom, but fuck me he is barking up the wrong tree.

Fuck off to English domestic games bring played anywhere outside England (and Wales when we feel like it).

Glad John put his view across but we all know its the direction of travel.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
If it's for the Goodison derby, count me in.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Fuck off Tom.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
He always struck me as the sort of stooge to John Henry, savvy in business but a div ouside of it. This idea suggests that after 14 years he just doesn't get us or the club. It just adds to the bollocks FSG have dropped from the big ticket price increase and supporter walk out, appointing Hodgson, trying to trademark 'Liverpool', furlough and ESL debacles and now this. I have always thought that they weren't paricularly bad owners and still do, but Werner's comments tell me that this, and the rather embarrassing promotion of "The Anfield Experience", means we are just a marketable commodity to him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 04:02:43 pm
appointing Hodgson

They sacked him, not appoint him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm
They have got smarter PR wise but this just shows that they don't get it and they never will. If we get to the point where this happens regularly I'm genuinely finished. If Americans want to do it with their own sports then fine, but we have to draw the line here and tell them no.


Almost like they're dying to poison the well.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 02:32:38 pm
Yeah but most people will just read the aggregator accounts and froth, rather than the actual article (which frankly gives nothing away either)


The fact that he said it, is enough to piss most people off, are they wrong ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
They're testing the waters by slipping this into the interview while pretending they aren't taking the idea seriously, I'm certain of it. All the BS with 115 will open the way for it to happen too.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:26:07 pm
They have got smarter PR wise but this just shows that they don't get it and they never will. If we get to the point where this happens regularly I'm genuinely finished. If Americans want to do it with their own sports then fine, but we have to draw the line here and tell them no.

There's no doubt they want to Americanize the game. They come out of that tradition and see its profitability. They'll never change on that score, nor will the Glazers.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Still, New York is better than Riyadh
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
A 12.30 kick off in Miami.
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 04:57:20 pm
A 12.30 kick off in Miami.

We prefer 3pm in Phoenix, outside, too.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Aslong as were paid £1B to play a game in New York, Im in.
Well have to get creative if the dirty cheating c*nts from Abu Dhabi get their way.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Assuming a league game is played abroad, would it count as a home or away game? It makes things confusing.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Tom Werner can fucking do one with that attitude. How about you focus on 'celebrating' LFC, instead of celebrating the PL (by selling it to Saudi et al).

Of course to him, he only gives a fuck about fleecing more money out of owning the club. Wish he'd fuck off with this LARPing though, and stick to what he/they promised (as empty as they've proved) about respecting the club as custodians
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
39th game abroad is bound to happen. We should be compensated heavily though.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
John Henry quick to rule it out though, so he's learnt at least.
They're both part owners of an investment group that own loads of sports teams. He's not ruled it out, he's just said he's personally not in favour of it. Who knows, perhaps FSG will be (or not).

Something worth remaining vigilant with, especially given their form (going behind everyone's back trying to form a new league with Abu Dhabi and Abravomic and others)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Here's the sad thig about it, Werner is saying somethnig the owners in this league are saying privatley ALL THE TIME.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:19:49 pm
They're both part owners of an investment group that own loads of sports teams. He's not ruled it out, he's just said he's personally not in favour of it. Who knows, perhaps FSG will be (or not).

Something worth remaining vigilant with, especially given their form (going behind everyone's back trying to form a new league with Abu Dhabi and Abravomic and others)

"its not something I advocate for and I'm not particularly interested in it"

Sounds like a pretty emphatic rule out to me
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:49:35 pm
"its not something I advocate for and I'm not particularly interested in it"

Sounds like a pretty emphatic rule out to me

Saying you are not really interested in something isn't the same as ruling something out. Likewise saying you are not going to push for something doesn't mean you are against it.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:54:09 pm
Saying you are not really interested in something isn't the same as ruling something out. Likewise saying you are not going to push for something doesn't mean you are against it.

Sure thing. You could take things at face value or you could just spin it to fit whatever agenda you're constantly pushing. You do you.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
Here's the sad thig about it, Werner is saying somethnig the owners in this league are saying privatley ALL THE TIME.

The PL boardroom couldn't give a fuck about the fans. Look at the VAR vote or the ESL debacle. The fans don't even register until they kick off.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
Sure thing. You could take things at face value or you could just spin it to fit whatever agenda you're constantly pushing. You do you.

If Henry wanted to say he was against the idea I am sure he has the necessary vocabulary to do so. I think the fairest thing to say is that he is pretty neutral on the notion of a game in New York.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:03:30 pm
If Henry wanted to say he was against the idea I am sure he has the necessary vocabulary to do so. I think the fairest thing to say is that he is pretty neutral on the notion of a game in New York.

He did. He literally did. You're just spinning it. If I told you I wasn't particularly interested in doing something or going something that would mean I didn't want to do it or I didn't want it to happen. Spin it whatever way you want.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Al, please go back to the Slot thread to discuss the difference between a Head Coach and Manager.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:05:12 pm
He did. He literally did. You're just spinning it. If I told you I wasn't particularly interested in doing something or going something that would mean I didn't want to do it or I didn't want it to happen. Spin it whatever way you want.

The word you are looking for is ambivalence. Henry isn't an advocate which means he isn't pushing for it to happen. It isn't something he isn't particularly interested in, which means he isn't particularly interested if it happens or not.

There is no spin whatsoever. To be blunt Werner wants it to happen, Henry isn't arsed.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm
Al, please go back to the Slot thread to discuss the difference between a Head Coach and Manager.

I have given up on that thread mate. Someone keeps posting bollocks from internet blaggers. ;D

As Eminem once said.

Come to think about it, his name wasit was you
Damn...
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm
Al, please go back to the Slot thread to discuss the difference between a Head Coach and Manager.

A reasonable request...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quite clearly strategic rhetoric from the two of them. Good cop, bad cop. We know they aren't to be trusted!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Stick to rounders dickhead...
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:01:30 pm
Stick to rounders dickhead...

Tom really loves rounders and would love to see it in New York, Riyadh, Gaza and Kiev as long as there is a few quid in it.

John isn't really an advocate and isn't particularly interested.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:05:12 pm
He did. He literally did. You're just spinning it. If I told you I wasn't particularly interested in doing something or going something that would mean I didn't want to do it or I didn't want it to happen. Spin it whatever way you want.
You're the only one who's spun it, that I've seen.

I'm not going to claim you have an agenda or anything, cos I don't know your views (or previous account), but you are spinning to imply that it's been categorically ruled out point blank - that there's essentially zero chance of it happening under this ownership - whereas it's just the preference of one part owner of the company that owns us.

You make it seem like it is impossible for a business to take a decision that one part owner is in favour of but one part-owner is against. Clearly that is pretty standard fare and a possibility in this case (as is the opposite, that noone associated with the club will try to achieve Werner's goals).

All that's without getting into a discussion on semantics too - that "particularly" he's used is nice and handy leeway!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Frankly, Tom can shove it up his hole. He should be representing the fans on the ground. End of.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:10:33 pm
Tom Werner:

Source: Financial Times

Fucking hell. What an utter dickhead. Hes owned our club for fucking years and doesnt know the first thing about it.
