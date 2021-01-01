He always struck me as the sort of stooge to John Henry, savvy in business but a div ouside of it. This idea suggests that after 14 years he just doesn't get us or the club. It just adds to the bollocks FSG have dropped from the big ticket price increase and supporter walk out, appointing Hodgson, trying to trademark 'Liverpool', furlough and ESL debacles and now this. I have always thought that they weren't paricularly bad owners and still do, but Werner's comments tell me that this, and the rather embarrassing promotion of "The Anfield Experience", means we are just a marketable commodity to him.