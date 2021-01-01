« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 585932 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 03:02:58 pm
Thank fuck for that.

dammit. I was just getting geared up to be very very angry.*



*the idea of a PL game overseas is stupid - but it seems like it will eventually happen in LaLiga and we can be assured that the CL will be sending one of their upcoming finals to the Middle East. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
That's the whole point of those fuckers sending us all over the world in pre-season even though Klopp hated it. Shut up Tom you fool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I sorta like Tom, but fuck me he is barking up the wrong tree.

Fuck off to English domestic games bring played anywhere outside England (and Wales when we feel like it).

Glad John put his view across but we all know its the direction of travel.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
If it's for the Goodison derby, count me in.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Fuck off Tom.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
He always struck me as the sort of stooge to John Henry, savvy in business but a div ouside of it. This idea suggests that after 14 years he just doesn't get us or the club. It just adds to the bollocks FSG have dropped from the big ticket price increase and supporter walk out, appointing Hodgson, trying to trademark 'Liverpool', furlough and ESL debacles and now this. I have always thought that they weren't paricularly bad owners and still do, but Werner's comments tell me that this, and the rather embarrassing promotion of "The Anfield Experience", means we are just a marketable commodity to him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 04:02:43 pm
appointing Hodgson

They sacked him, not appoint him.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:26:07 pm
They have got smarter PR wise but this just shows that they don't get it and they never will. If we get to the point where this happens regularly I'm genuinely finished. If Americans want to do it with their own sports then fine, but we have to draw the line here and tell them no.


Almost like they're dying to poison the well.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:32:38 pm
Yeah but most people will just read the aggregator accounts and froth, rather than the actual article (which frankly gives nothing away either)


The fact that he said it, is enough to piss most people off, are they wrong ?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
They're testing the waters by slipping this into the interview while pretending they aren't taking the idea seriously, I'm certain of it. All the BS with 115 will open the way for it to happen too.
