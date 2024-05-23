« previous next »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 23, 2024, 01:59:21 pm
Yes, my garage door nearly blew off a few minutes ago.

Ill be back when I figure out who to blaim. ;D

FSG?  ;)
Quote from: Peabee on May 23, 2024, 02:03:35 pm
FSG?  ;)

The havent appointed a garage door coach/specialist/facilitator have they?

Mingebags.
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR

Quote from: Eeyore on May 23, 2024, 01:56:03 pm
Well unless you are a see-saw manufacturer then everyone looks to create a stable structure and setup. 

Good that.
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR


Any chance you could post this in a few more threads?
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 10:11:01 pm
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?

 ;D
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 10:11:01 pm
Sure mate. The pudding thread aka the Rugby Union fat bastards thread?
Hahaha,, don't put us rugger folk down like that you crazed animal. We have feelings and no idea of a transfer window.
Quote from: Samie on May 23, 2024, 03:05:30 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR



Epic Swindle Rocks!!!
Quote from: MBL? on May 24, 2024, 01:15:11 am
Hahaha,, don't put us rugger folk down like that you crazed animal. We have feelings and no idea of a transfer window.

Pretty sure we also have lower body fat than samantha.
This is quite a funny and interesting watch - the John Henry interview in 2011, when he stormed into a radio station in Boston. Never knew about this until recently.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/VC80Vd_x3po?si=2xMtUvKgCHs8tIM7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/VC80Vd_x3po?si=2xMtUvKgCHs8tIM7</a>
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2024, 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.

Nobody really knows, guess we will find out.
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2024, 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.

Edwards has a picture of Hughes as his screensaver...
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2024, 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.
He was at Bournemouth, right? Didn't they just get their highest ever top flight points tally? That probably indicates that something's going well there
Quote from: meady1981 on May 25, 2024, 08:24:40 pm
Bit late to the party, but has Richard Hughes got good experience/potential, bar being Edwards mate? Slightly concerned about this one. Not impressed with Howe/Tindall etc. One big lads club. The Sandbankz boys.

Can't remember where I was reading or heard it, but there was a suggestion that Hughes' time at Bournemouth can be divided into three parts: Howe era, post-Howe Demin era, and Foley era.

During the Howe era, Hughes is basically buying according to Howe's wishes. During that period, his signings include Callum Wilson, Tyrone Mings, Josh King, Lewis Cook, Nathan Ake, Asmir Begovic, Dominic Solanke, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Danjuma, Philip Billing, Aaron Ramsdale, David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly.

When Howe leaves, the club's owner Maxim Demin wants the club to start spending a lot less. So there's pretty much two straight seasons of free signings and cheap punts.  Also there was a short turnaround between seasons because of COVID, so he ends up going with Tindall as an internal hire due to lack of time and resources. After Tindall was sacked, Hughes had to stick to low-cost hires, so Bournemouth hire Woodgate on a short-term contract and hire Scott Parker thereafter hoping he can get them promoted as he had done with Fulham. Parker is sacked after the 9-0 loss to Liverpool after criticizing the transfer budget. Gary O'Neil is brought in on an interim basis, which is later made permanent. It was only late in the window when Bournemouth actually started spending any money. Signings that summer include Ryan Fredericks, Marcus Tavernier, Neto and Marcos Sensei.

Bill Foley takes over from Demin as owner in December 2013. Foley already has investments in other clubs, so there becomes more of a shift towards spending with a multi-club model in mind. At the end of the season O'Neil is sacked because Foley and Hughes believe they have an opportunity to hire Iraola, who Hughes had been interested in hiring years earlier but couldn't. Signings made in the past season and a half include Illya Zabarnyi, Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkez, Hamed Traore, Romain Faivre
Quote
Another appointment at FSG where Hans Leitert is now their head of global goalkeeping - and has already started a specific task at #LFC.
Quote from: Samie on May 31, 2024, 04:26:56 pm


They're just making up roles now
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 31, 2024, 05:54:17 pm
They're just making up roles now

Jesus a bakery as well!!!!
Think one day we will find out that all these people went to the same private school as Edwards.
Quote from: killer-heels on May 31, 2024, 08:41:24 pm
Think one day we will find out that all these people went to the same private school as Edwards.

More like they worked for Portsmouth ;) Harry redknapp the data nerd master mind.
Quote from: Samie on May 31, 2024, 04:26:56 pm

They'll always be gobshites to me until they appoint a Head of Throw-ins.
It's not hard to write a Person Specification and Job description for the role.
Quote from: John C on June  1, 2024, 08:13:54 am
They'll always be gobshites to me until they appoint a Head of Throw-ins.
It's not hard to write a Person Specification and Job description for the role.

At least they havent advertised for a Feigning injury and insincere pleading to the ref coach, yet.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on June  1, 2024, 08:17:58 am
At least they havent advertised for a Feigning injury and insincere pleading to the ref coach, yet.
Tom Werner:

Quote
"Im determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City.

"I even have the sort of crazy idea that there would be a day where we play one game in Tokyo, one game a few hours later in Los Angeles, one game a few hours later in Rio, one game a few hours later in Riyadh and make it sort of a day where football, where the Premier League, is celebrated."

Source: Financial Times
Yeah, fuck off Tom.

Pretty depressing comment given how long he's been involved with us but all about the cash I guess.
Leg it Tom ye fucking dickhead we aren't having it
Good lord, what a fucking awful idea that would be. The fact that he mentioned that shit hole Riyadh as well makes it worse.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:10:33 pm
Tom Werner:

Source: Financial Times

Great idea Tom. It could be a live show on OF as well.
David Phillips  @lovefutebol

That Tom Werner quote about overseas #lfc Premier League games will naturally take all the headlines, but as John W. Henry (thankfully and correctly) says:

"[That is ]not something that I advocate or am particularly interested in.
Would be funny trying to drop say Fulham/Everton as selling point in Rio though
They have got smarter PR wise but this just shows that they don't get it and they never will. If we get to the point where this happens regularly I'm genuinely finished. If Americans want to do it with their own sports then fine, but we have to draw the line here and tell them no.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:19:16 pm
David Phillips  @lovefutebol

That Tom Werner quote about overseas #lfc Premier League games will naturally take all the headlines, but as John W. Henry (thankfully and correctly) says:

"[That is ]not something that I advocate or am particularly interested in.

Yeah but most people will just read the aggregator accounts and froth, rather than the actual article (which frankly gives nothing away either)
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:19:16 pm
David Phillips  @lovefutebol

That Tom Werner quote about overseas #lfc Premier League games will naturally take all the headlines, but as John W. Henry (thankfully and correctly) says:

"[That is ]not something that I advocate or am particularly interested in.

Werner always was the drunken bellend, cost us £10mil and 6 months delay on the big man.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:10:33 pm
Tom Werner:

Source: Financial Times

Yeah that can get in the fucking bin
John Henry quick to rule it out though, so he's learnt at least.
