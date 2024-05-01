« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 575812 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,636
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 02:50:31 pm »
I'm just imagining John Henry doing one of his hostage videos again to explain the difference. Fuck me :D

In one thread I'm being told it's not 1978, now in here it's 1959.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 02:53:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:50:31 pm
I'm just imagining John Henry doing one of his hostage videos again to explain the difference. Fuck me :D

In one thread I'm being told it's not 1978, now in here it's 1959.

Thought it was 168...

Oh...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline BigRedLetterDay

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 39
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm »
What gaps do we still have following staff departures? We've lost two assistant managers/coaches (Pep and Peter), two GK coaches (big John and Jack Robinson), a head of fitness and head of recovery (the two Andreas's), and the elite development coach (Vitor).

So far we've replaced them with an assistant manager and a head of performance, so feels like we're going to need a fair few more new faces.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,546
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 03:57:10 pm »
Quote from: BigRedLetterDay on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
What gaps do we still have following staff departures? We've lost two assistant managers/coaches (Pep and Peter), two GK coaches (big John and Jack Robinson), a head of fitness and head of recovery (the two Andreas's), and the elite development coach (Vitor).

So far we've replaced them with an assistant manager and a head of performance, so feels like we're going to need a fair few more new faces.

I cant imagine theyd need to bring more than one other goalie coach. I think having 3 before was a luxury afforded because of Ali being here and Taffarel being willing to move to work with him at Liverpool. And Taffarel's staying - so maybe an assistant goalie coach? 
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 04:06:15 pm »
Its also unusual to have two assistant managers as well so we'll probably stay with just the one, a set piece coach and maybe another coach to come in
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 04:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:57:10 pm
I cant imagine theyd need to bring more than one other goalie coach. I think having 3 before was a luxury afforded because of Ali being here and Taffarel being willing to move to work with him at Liverpool. And Taffarel's staying - so maybe an assistant goalie coach?

I'd expect we get a keeper coach as he was head coach for all age groups no? Tafferel was 1st team so I'd imagine he stays the same and is the assistant.

Lijnders - Hulshoff
Krawietz - Reijnen
Andreas's -  Peeters
Mateos - ??
Achterberg - ??
Robinson - Taffarel
Set Piece Coach - Samie?

something like that so far?
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,079
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 04:53:30 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 02:18:16 pm
If Slot isn't the 'Manager' how come he has an 'Assistant Manager?' I would like FSG to explain why Slot isn't the Manager and how his job is different from all the other managers we have had from Shankly onwards.

The club didn't write or create that chart. Look at the spelling mistake ("Perfomance").
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,243
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 05:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:33:33 pm
I'd expect we get a keeper coach as he was head coach for all age groups no? Tafferel was 1st team so I'd imagine he stays the same and is the assistant.

Lijnders - Hulshoff
Krawietz - Reijnen
Andreas's -  Peeters
Mateos - ??
Achterberg - ??
Robinson - Taffarel
Set Piece Coach - Samie?

something like that so far?

Samie is the nutritionist isn't he?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline tomasjj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 05:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:12:33 pm
Samie is the nutritionist isn't he?

I thought that was Sarnie?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,751
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:25:33 pm
Do you think things might have changed since 1974?

Pretty much every "manager" in the Premier League is only a head coach now. It's just that not everyone has officially changed the title, presumably because fans still have a weird reaction to the term.

It isn't that things have changed since 74 it is the fact that they have changed since last week.

If it wasn't a big deal then the club would not have leaked to the usual suspects that Slot would have a different role to his predecessors, with different levels of control and responsibilities.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • Pop n crisp
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm »
Are people unhappy that its now head coach instead of manager?

Im genuinely not arsed. If weve brought Slot in because we think hes a great coach and we dont need a great manager Ive got no issues.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm
Are people unhappy that its now head coach instead of manager?

Im genuinely not arsed. If weve brought Slot in because we think hes a great coach and we dont need a great manager Ive got no issues.

Slot is happy, thats all that matters. Anyone putting a negative spin on it just has an agenda.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:12:33 pm
Samie is the nut isn't he?

 8)

Although I really hope Mona stays shes awesome, did notice she was heavily pregnant in the leaving stuff.
Logged

Offline TeddyMc

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 06:34:47 pm »
He might have the title head coach however I think pretty much all fans will call him the manager.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,751
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 06:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
Slot is happy, thats all that matters. Anyone putting a negative spin on it just has an agenda.

I imagine it was Hobson's choice unless you are suggesting that Slot had the option of becoming our manager?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,243
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:26:01 pm
Slot is happy, thats all that matters. Anyone putting a negative spin on it just has an agenda.

Indeed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:09:12 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,704
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 07:27:37 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:50:31 pm
I'm just imagining John Henry doing one of his hostage videos again to explain the difference. Fuck me :D

In one thread I'm being told it's not 1978, now in here it's 1959.

Hey!

Lay off 1959 I was born that year  :no
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,636
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6457 on: Yesterday at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 07:27:37 pm
Hey!

Lay off 1959 I was born that year  :no

Just picked it as it was Shanks' first year, who apparently wouldn't approve of this modern football lark.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6458 on: Yesterday at 08:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:40:55 pm
It isn't that things have changed since 74 it is the fact that they have changed since last week.

If it wasn't a big deal then the club would not have leaked to the usual suspects that Slot would have a different role to his predecessors, with different levels of control and responsibilities.

Sure thing Al.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,887
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6459 on: Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm »
The word describing the title doesn't matter, the responsibility coming with that position does. Klopp had too much say in the decisions for signings in the last few years, Slot will not have that. That could have easily been defined under the new Manager's rights and responsibilities. The reason FSG made the distinction clear could be as simple as serving the branding of a new multi-club structure built according to the continental model. That would be the structure language spoken in Portugal, France, etc., so it relates 1-to-1.

I don't get the fuss around that whole thing...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6460 on: Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm
Are people unhappy that its now head coach instead of manager?

Im genuinely not arsed. If weve brought Slot in because we think hes a great coach and we dont need a great manager Ive got no issues.

At the end of the day, it's just a title and not important, which in my view makes it just weird that the club are trying so hard to establish the term headcoach, when in England it's just called the manager. It's like deciding we don't have fullbacks anymore and insisting on calling them wing-defenders. It's completely stupid as it just fuels speculation about the role Slot has in the setup. That will clearly be one of the first questions he'll get asked at his first press conference.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6461 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 05:48:13 pm
Are people unhappy that its now head coach instead of manager?

Im genuinely not arsed. If weve brought Slot in because we think hes a great coach and we dont need a great manager Ive got no issues.

The club can't win with some people, we've known that for a long time. If they'd given him the title of manager we'd have loads of posters complaining about the thought of Slot bringing in loads of Eredivisie players... in fact we already have posters complaining about that, despite the structure. They'd complain that there's no continuity when a manager changes and there should be a structure that offers that. Well we have it, and it looks like we have a really strong and stable set up. But of course there's negative spin being applied to that too, by the usual suspects.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,389
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6462 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:17:22 pm
At the end of the day, it's just a title and not important, which in my view makes it just weird that the club are trying so hard to establish the term headcoach, when in England it's just called the manager. It's like deciding we don't have fullbacks anymore and insisting on calling them wing-defenders. It's completely stupid as it just fuels speculation about the role Slot has in the setup. That will clearly be one of the first questions he'll get asked at his first press conference.

Didnt he already deal with that moronic question from a Sky reporter?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/slot-not-interested-in-liverpool-job-title-you-can-call-me-arne/


 
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 12:20:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:53:30 pm
The club didn't write or create that chart. Look at the spelling mistake ("Perfomance").
And apparently JWH owns some principles
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,511
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 03:09:07 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:53:30 pm
The club didn't write or create that chart. Look at the spelling mistake ("Perfomance").

We can't even afford spellcheck
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 