Are people unhappy that its now head coach instead of manager?



Im genuinely not arsed. If weve brought Slot in because we think hes a great coach and we dont need a great manager Ive got no issues.



The club can't win with some people, we've known that for a long time. If they'd given him the title of manager we'd have loads of posters complaining about the thought of Slot bringing in loads of Eredivisie players... in fact we already have posters complaining about that, despite the structure. They'd complain that there's no continuity when a manager changes and there should be a structure that offers that. Well we have it, and it looks like we have a really strong and stable set up. But of course there's negative spin being applied to that too, by the usual suspects.