You're right about corporate twats. The PL came out and said it backs VAR and wants it to continue. Here's me thinking that the PL is the 20 shareholder clubs and not the paid apparatchiks. I can only speak for myself but I detest VAR and all it's self righteous shit. I simply want to enjoy a game of football and argue about it in the alehouse after, not sit there while some dopey bastards might or might not get a call right.



If the club are in support of VAR its not because of any monetary gain - VAR costc money to implement, money that could easily be going to clubs.While in it surrent form, it is completely shit especially for those at the match I think the genie is out the bottle. The various angles and quality of footage means that if VAR was scrapped the arguments would be just as heated as they are now. Nobody will accept mistakes can be made not when the opportunity to correct these mistakes is available.We just need to steer the conversation back to how to improve the system. That starts with full transparency- clear communication with all audio and video available on TV and the stadium. We need the PGMOL to stop being a boys club that protects its own and become truly professional