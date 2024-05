Thanks, so if there is ever any cross funding, we should know.



No we won't.We will just get the figures relevant to Liverpool. The Football group signs a deal say with Adidas. If that is done at group level then the only figures we will get will be how much is given to Liverpool. We won't know what the entire amount was or how much Fenway Sports management earned from the transaction.Same thing with pre-season tours, same thing with how much the group level company will earn from providing consultancy services. Edwards for instance wont be a LFC employee. So how much will we pay to the group for services provided by Edwards and his team. Look at City group they have set up a scouting database that all the teams in the group pay for. City do it so they can pump extra money into Man City. There is nothing to stop it working the other way.