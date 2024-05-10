« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:07:17 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:51:42 am
Good luck granting a player on £200k+ a week a free transfer on the back of hip surgery. Hed never have passed a medical anywhere as evidenced by how his season went, contractually we owe it to the player to pay him and provide his rehab.

I think selling players is a really difficult thing to get right and theres no real magic solution. If you start wielding the axe every summer, it could disrupt dressing room harmony and result in players wanting to leave if they feel like they lack security in their future. At the same time, you then end up with a scenario where players who probably should have been sold end up getting new contracts and outstaying their welcome (Lovren, Origi, Ox, Henderson). The only large club that seem to do a pretty good job at managing this are City and Im hard pushed to offer them any type of credit given the murkiness in which they operate. Theyre the only club that seem able to sell any player they like every summer and always find a willing buyer.

For a manager like Jurgen it can be difficult to take the emotion out of it given hes so big on emotional buy in. Maybe with the new structure in place well see less decisions biting us in the arse at the tail end of their contracts. For me it always felt like Jurgen always had the 7 year thing in his mind and didnt really want to be around for the full rebuild, which is completely fair, which is why I felt he was reluctant to let players leave and missed the boat. Hed always say 27-32 is the peak age for a footballer, he came here with the idea wed be signing 21-25 year olds, 7 years with them was pretty much managing their peaks then leaving.
Selling/moving players on is part and parcel of the game I'm afraid.  Rafa was very ruthless in that respect.

Every single club has to do it. Keeping players for the dressing room reminds me of the "Let's keep a declining Hendo on huge wages for his leadership" shouts last year.

That's football.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:44 am by MonsLibpool »
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:09:43 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:07:17 am
Selling/moving players on is part and parcel of the game I'm afraid.  Rafa was very ruthless in that respect.

Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:10:02 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow.
Bob Paisley? Or was he half the manager Jurgen is too?
Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:14:11 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:51:42 am
Good luck granting a player on £200k+ a week a free transfer on the back of hip surgery. Hed never have passed a medical anywhere as evidenced by how his season went, contractually we owe it to the player to pay him and provide his rehab.

I think selling players is a really difficult thing to get right and theres no real magic solution. If you start wielding the axe every summer, it could disrupt dressing room harmony and result in players wanting to leave if they feel like they lack security in their future. At the same time, you then end up with a scenario where players who probably should have been sold end up getting new contracts and outstaying their welcome (Lovren, Origi, Ox, Henderson). The only large club that seem to do a pretty good job at managing this are City and Im hard pushed to offer them any type of credit given the murkiness in which they operate. Theyre the only club that seem able to sell any player they like every summer and always find a willing buyer.

For a manager like Jurgen it can be difficult to take the emotion out of it given hes so big on emotional buy in. Maybe with the new structure in place well see less decisions biting us in the arse at the tail end of their contracts. For me it always felt like Jurgen always had the 7 year thing in his mind and didnt really want to be around for the full rebuild, which is completely fair, which is why I felt he was reluctant to let players leave and missed the boat. Hed always say 27-32 is the peak age for a footballer, he came here with the idea wed be signing 21-25 year olds, 7 years with them was pretty much managing their peaks then leaving.

Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.

Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:21:31 am by Fromola »
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:21:09 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:10:02 am
Bob Paisley? Or was he half the manager Jurgen is too?

Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:27:14 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:21:09 am
Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.
"Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow"

Let's agree to disagree mate. The argument has been derailed.
Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:28:31 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:21:09 am
Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.

Didn't Shanks keep his first great team around too long and then eventually started building another one after a few relatively barren years?

Paisley was more ruthless and 'let their legs go on someone else's pitch'. Ferguson was similar minded but then himself started keeping the likes of Giggs, Scholes and Neville around when their legs had gone and at the expense of bringing in fresh legs. Although towards the end he had less to spend on transfers and that's another consideration for Klopp as we're often so reluctant to spend money on players.

Klopp could have said to Gini that he wants to keep him but it's down to the club regarding contracts, but then he might have really gone to bat over Henderson's contract.  So often we've just let players run their deals down but Saudi got us out of two really bad contracts with Henderson and Fabinho for two players who were done at the top level.

I loved Rafa's ruthlessness for the most part but he often had a cold relationship with his players which could backfire (i.e. Alonso). He knew for example Carragher's time was up, but the club wouldn't back him.

Guardiola is also prepared to be ruthless - Sterling, Jesus, Cancelo, letting Gundogan go last year. Aguero, Yaya Toure and his birthday cake. When he took over he gutted the squad quite a bit.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:31 am by Fromola »
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:31:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:14:11 am
Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.

Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.

Real Madrid are probably the gold standard for how to operate the transfer market, its a very difficult model to replicate, though. Theyre pretty much the ultimate destination club for any player in the world, this means if they come in for a player they generally get him, which means they very rarely bank on signing the 4th/5th options available and hope they perform at an elite level. How different would this conversation be if Klopp were able to land Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camaving, Rodrygo, Vinicius etc? Wed have liked them all, but they all go to Real Madrid, which makes succession planning that bit easier for them.

You could also argue that with La Liga being a less intense league, the need for constant change isnt needed as much. They get the best part of a decade out of most of their signings with little to no decline at any point. For us it feels like anything over 5 years is a bonus.
Sinyoro

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:05:10 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.

please explain the basis for this observation.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:30:35 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:05:10 pm
please explain the basis for this observation.

What needs explaining? Ive lived through both periods and theres zero doubting who the better manager is.

Rafa was a fantastic tactician, his work rate was almost unparalleled and that meticulous preparation shone in his sides. His man management abilities were well renowned as being non-existent. It made us a fantastic cup side but one title challenge in six seasons speaks for itself. Rafa might have been ruthless wielding the axe every summer, Id argue it was also one of his greatest downfalls, the constant change and punts on average players meant we wasted an awful lot of money on bang average players whilst our rivals went quality over quantity. He also nearly sold his best signing and tried replacing him with Gareth Barry.
No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:23:25 pm
Please don't derail the thread - there's quite a lot of movement going on behind the scenes atm and it would be a shame to lose the thread to a spurious comparison of managers from different eras.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:02 pm by No666 »
TeddyMc

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:37:38 pm
Sure looks like they are putting in a structure where a manager/coach will never get the power again like Klopp got after winning the title a structure where the manager/coach is just a disposable asset.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing I don't know.

Bayern, Madrid, Chelsea are a few of the clubs that have shown over the years that a manager/coach can change and the club just keeps on rolling and winning.
rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:02:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on May 10, 2024, 05:47:04 pm
The structure will go back to pre 2022 when these people were in their elemet and working WITH Klopp. Slot will not have the same power. 

Imo the more successful Slot is the more powerful he will become
Phineus

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:08:01 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:02:15 pm
Imo the more successful Slot is the more powerful he will become

Cant see that happening again. Edwards is FSGs main man now I reckon, the managers will be of his picking.
Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:12:44 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Sure looks like they are putting in a structure where a manager/coach will never get the power again like Klopp got after winning the title a structure where the manager/coach is just a disposable asset.

Is that a good thing or a bad thing I don't know.

Bayern, Madrid, Chelsea are a few of the clubs that have shown over the years that a manager/coach can change and the club just keeps on rolling and winning.

Helps that they invest every year and don't just rest on their laurels when they have a successful season.

Ultimately has it been a bigger issue that Klopp had a lot of control, or that we haven't invested anywhere near in line with our main competitors? Arsenal haven't just come from nowhere under Arteta, they've spent a fortune. We can't just bank on a Coutinho-level sale every year to actually go big in the market.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:18:53 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:02:15 pm
Imo the more successful Slot is the more powerful he will become
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:08:01 pm
Cant see that happening again. Edwards is FSGs main man now I reckon, the managers will be of his picking.

I agree with Rocco but up to a point. After Klopp won us the Champions League and then our holy grail after a 30 year wait he was untouchable. 

If Slot wins us #7 or another league title he will become a legend at the club but his influence will not grow because of the structure we have now.
Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:20:27 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:02:15 pm
Imo the more successful Slot is the more powerful he will become

only if he doesnt like the way that things are working and doesnt feel its giving him the best base to carry on being successful.

I very much doubt Jürgen wanted as much power - he certainly never craved it before.  But because he was such a figurehead the club certainly took advantage of it and likely sided with him if things where not being done as he wanted. He may have stuck around longer if he didnt have to do as much as he did mind. Had he just been the trainer, hed likely not be so burnt out. 
rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:26:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:18:53 pm
I agree with Rocco but up to a point. After Klopp won us the Champions League and then our holy grail after a 30 year wait he was untouchable. 

If Slot wins us #7 or another league title he will become a legend at the club but his influence will not grow because of the structure we have now.
Personally think even with the new structure, if slot as successful as Klopp and as loved  the structure will be more flexible
Its when a manager not been successful it will be unbending.
rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:29:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:20:27 pm
only if he doesnt like the way that things are working and doesnt feel its giving him the best base to carry on being successful.



Exactly no need to rock the boat if its going to plan but he will like the option if needed .
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:11:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:46:27 am
I know people complain about them not pumping money in but instead of giving us a fish, they've taught us how to fish by boosting our income and we're now level with United now.

It's up to us to either manage the resources well or waste it on bloated wages while talking about the owners being mingebags.

Ironically,  every other club now has to comply with this "spend what you earn policy". With the spending cap coming in, clubs now have to bypass the middle man to make the best use of more limited funds and that's what they're trying to do. We now aim to get Sadio Mane from Austria instead of from Soton.

These deals will obviously be cheaper and the players will be on low wages as they're not yet proven so it doesn't really have an impact on the deals we make for players to come into the team now.

There are a couple of things.

Firstly FSG may have taught us to fish but when there were no fish during COVID they allowed us to starve.

Secondly there was absolutely nothing stopping us from signing Sadio Mane from Salzburg the way Southampton did. The issue though is that we would have been signing him for £10m but we would have been taking a gamble that he could adapt to English Football.

If we bring in a player from a feeder club that bedding in period will be done at Liverpool and that will likely result in a dip whilst the player adapts to English football. So the lower fee has disadvantages as well as advantages.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:17:47 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:26:21 pm
Personally think even with the new structure, if slot as successful as Klopp and as loved  the structure will be more flexible
Its when a manager not been successful it will be unbending.

We are talking about a completely different structure now though. Edwards isn't employed by Liverpool now he is a FSG employee. His job is to make money for FSG. So the biggest issue for me is when Feeder FC has a starlet that needs to make the step up to Liverpool. As FSG's CEO of football does Edwards push for players to be moved on to make room for that starlet?
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:56:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:17:47 pm
We are talking about a completely different structure now though. Edwards isn't employed by Liverpool now he is a FSG employee. His job is to make money for FSG. So the biggest issue for me is when Feeder FC has a starlet that needs to make the step up to Liverpool. As FSG's CEO of football does Edwards push for players to be moved on to make room for that starlet?

I enjoy reading your posts but this is such a bizarre hypothetical situation to consider your biggest issue. What would be so different to the current situation with the academy? Have FSG forced any academy players onto the manager or forced any player sales to accommodate starlets from the academy?
Bobinhood

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 05:11:18 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.

Terrible take. Rafa wheeled and dealed on a shoestring to great effect. He saved our ass by turning nothing into something oon a number of occasions. The cancers were not buying him 75m defenders you may recall.
Bobinhood

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 05:14:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:17:47 pm
We are talking about a completely different structure now though. Edwards isn't employed by Liverpool now he is a FSG employee. His job is to make money for FSG. So the biggest issue for me is when Feeder FC has a starlet that needs to make the step up to Liverpool. As FSG's CEO of football does Edwards push for players to be moved on to make room for that starlet?

Liverpool is going to be right at the tip of the spear of the Globalpool Football Enterprise and all the players can just get in line.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 05:30:55 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:56:57 pm
I enjoy reading your posts but this is such a bizarre hypothetical situation to consider your biggest issue. What would be so different to the current situation with the academy? Have FSG forced any academy players onto the manager or forced any player sales to accommodate starlets from the academy?

The major difference is that currently, we have a manager who has the final say on recruitment and the ownership group only has one club. The objective is to make LFC as good as possible.

We are in the process of changing the structure and have appointed Edwards to oversee the model. Edwards is the Football CEO and Hughes will be LFC's Sporting Director with Ward almost certainly being in charge of the next club we buy.

Edwards job is to make the multi-club model work as well as possible. That means inevitably decisions will be made that aren't 100% for the benefit of LFC. The best comparison for me would be Salzburg and Leipzig. The objective isn't to make decisions that benefit either club 100%. The objective is what is best for the group.

Edwards job will be to increase the value of the portfolio of clubs. When you look at Liverpool we are at the stage in which there isn't that much headroom for increasing the value of the club. The Stadium is pretty much maxed out. TV rights are beginning to stagnate and without a sustained period of success it is difficult to see us increasing commercial revenues.

FSG bought the Red Sox maxed out the revenues and then moved on to Liverpool. Then they bought the Penguins and are looking at an NBA franchise and purchasing further soccer clubs. Unlike in Pittsburgh or Boston there isn't really an option to invest in the infrastructure around the stadiums.

There are two ways to make money at Liverpool. The high-risk option of looking to compete with the elite clubs in terms of transfers and wage bills. Or there is the other option which is to keep Liverpool semi-competitive whilst using the multi-club model to have a younger lower wage bill squad that would result in sustained profits. Revenues are likely to flat line at around £500-600m so if you can reduce the wage bill and make money from player trading then the Champions League no longer dictates whether the club makes a profit or a loss.

If you look at the Red Sox that is for me what they have decided to do. The Red Sox have gone from one of the big two of Baseball in terms of payroll to 11th. This season their payroll is just over half of what the biggest spenders are spending. The way FSG look at it is would spending another $100m in payroll generate an extra $100m in revenues.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 05:36:38 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:14:37 pm
Liverpool is going to be right at the tip of the spear of the Globalpool Football Enterprise and all the players can just get in line.

You may well be right. FSG are going to spend tens or possibly hundreds of millions buying and investing in Football clubs just to improve Liverpool.

There is also the possibility that they intend to create a portfolio of clubs and look the increase the value of that portfolio.
