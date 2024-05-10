I enjoy reading your posts but this is such a bizarre hypothetical situation to consider your biggest issue. What would be so different to the current situation with the academy? Have FSG forced any academy players onto the manager or forced any player sales to accommodate starlets from the academy?



The major difference is that currently, we have a manager who has the final say on recruitment and the ownership group only has one club. The objective is to make LFC as good as possible.We are in the process of changing the structure and have appointed Edwards to oversee the model. Edwards is the Football CEO and Hughes will be LFC's Sporting Director with Ward almost certainly being in charge of the next club we buy.Edwards job is to make the multi-club model work as well as possible. That means inevitably decisions will be made that aren't 100% for the benefit of LFC. The best comparison for me would be Salzburg and Leipzig. The objective isn't to make decisions that benefit either club 100%. The objective is what is best for the group.Edwards job will be to increase the value of the portfolio of clubs. When you look at Liverpool we are at the stage in which there isn't that much headroom for increasing the value of the club. The Stadium is pretty much maxed out. TV rights are beginning to stagnate and without a sustained period of success it is difficult to see us increasing commercial revenues.FSG bought the Red Sox maxed out the revenues and then moved on to Liverpool. Then they bought the Penguins and are looking at an NBA franchise and purchasing further soccer clubs. Unlike in Pittsburgh or Boston there isn't really an option to invest in the infrastructure around the stadiums.There are two ways to make money at Liverpool. The high-risk option of looking to compete with the elite clubs in terms of transfers and wage bills. Or there is the other option which is to keep Liverpool semi-competitive whilst using the multi-club model to have a younger lower wage bill squad that would result in sustained profits. Revenues are likely to flat line at around £500-600m so if you can reduce the wage bill and make money from player trading then the Champions League no longer dictates whether the club makes a profit or a loss.If you look at the Red Sox that is for me what they have decided to do. The Red Sox have gone from one of the big two of Baseball in terms of payroll to 11th. This season their payroll is just over half of what the biggest spenders are spending. The way FSG look at it is would spending another $100m in payroll generate an extra $100m in revenues.