Good luck granting a player on £200k+ a week a free transfer on the back of hip surgery. Hed never have passed a medical anywhere as evidenced by how his season went, contractually we owe it to the player to pay him and provide his rehab.



I think selling players is a really difficult thing to get right and theres no real magic solution. If you start wielding the axe every summer, it could disrupt dressing room harmony and result in players wanting to leave if they feel like they lack security in their future. At the same time, you then end up with a scenario where players who probably should have been sold end up getting new contracts and outstaying their welcome (Lovren, Origi, Ox, Henderson). The only large club that seem to do a pretty good job at managing this are City and Im hard pushed to offer them any type of credit given the murkiness in which they operate. Theyre the only club that seem able to sell any player they like every summer and always find a willing buyer.



For a manager like Jurgen it can be difficult to take the emotion out of it given hes so big on emotional buy in. Maybe with the new structure in place well see less decisions biting us in the arse at the tail end of their contracts. For me it always felt like Jurgen always had the 7 year thing in his mind and didnt really want to be around for the full rebuild, which is completely fair, which is why I felt he was reluctant to let players leave and missed the boat. Hed always say 27-32 is the peak age for a footballer, he came here with the idea wed be signing 21-25 year olds, 7 years with them was pretty much managing their peaks then leaving.



Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.