Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6280 on: Today at 11:07:17 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:51:42 am
Good luck granting a player on £200k+ a week a free transfer on the back of hip surgery. Hed never have passed a medical anywhere as evidenced by how his season went, contractually we owe it to the player to pay him and provide his rehab.

I think selling players is a really difficult thing to get right and theres no real magic solution. If you start wielding the axe every summer, it could disrupt dressing room harmony and result in players wanting to leave if they feel like they lack security in their future. At the same time, you then end up with a scenario where players who probably should have been sold end up getting new contracts and outstaying their welcome (Lovren, Origi, Ox, Henderson). The only large club that seem to do a pretty good job at managing this are City and Im hard pushed to offer them any type of credit given the murkiness in which they operate. Theyre the only club that seem able to sell any player they like every summer and always find a willing buyer.

For a manager like Jurgen it can be difficult to take the emotion out of it given hes so big on emotional buy in. Maybe with the new structure in place well see less decisions biting us in the arse at the tail end of their contracts. For me it always felt like Jurgen always had the 7 year thing in his mind and didnt really want to be around for the full rebuild, which is completely fair, which is why I felt he was reluctant to let players leave and missed the boat. Hed always say 27-32 is the peak age for a footballer, he came here with the idea wed be signing 21-25 year olds, 7 years with them was pretty much managing their peaks then leaving.
Selling/moving players on is part and parcel of the game I'm afraid.  Rafa was very ruthless in that respect.

Every single club has to do it. Keeping players for the dressing room reminds me of the "Let's keep a declining Hendo on huge wages for his leadership" shouts last year.

That's football.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6281 on: Today at 11:09:43 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:07:17 am
Selling/moving players on is part and parcel of the game I'm afraid.  Rafa was very ruthless in that respect.

Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow. He was a ruthless manager but he was actually bordering on stupid in the transfer window at times.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6282 on: Today at 11:10:02 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:09:43 am
Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow.
Bob Paisley? Or was he half the manager Jurgen is too?
Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6283 on: Today at 11:14:11 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:51:42 am
Good luck granting a player on £200k+ a week a free transfer on the back of hip surgery. Hed never have passed a medical anywhere as evidenced by how his season went, contractually we owe it to the player to pay him and provide his rehab.

I think selling players is a really difficult thing to get right and theres no real magic solution. If you start wielding the axe every summer, it could disrupt dressing room harmony and result in players wanting to leave if they feel like they lack security in their future. At the same time, you then end up with a scenario where players who probably should have been sold end up getting new contracts and outstaying their welcome (Lovren, Origi, Ox, Henderson). The only large club that seem to do a pretty good job at managing this are City and Im hard pushed to offer them any type of credit given the murkiness in which they operate. Theyre the only club that seem able to sell any player they like every summer and always find a willing buyer.

For a manager like Jurgen it can be difficult to take the emotion out of it given hes so big on emotional buy in. Maybe with the new structure in place well see less decisions biting us in the arse at the tail end of their contracts. For me it always felt like Jurgen always had the 7 year thing in his mind and didnt really want to be around for the full rebuild, which is completely fair, which is why I felt he was reluctant to let players leave and missed the boat. Hed always say 27-32 is the peak age for a footballer, he came here with the idea wed be signing 21-25 year olds, 7 years with them was pretty much managing their peaks then leaving.

Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.

Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6284 on: Today at 11:21:09 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:10:02 am
Bob Paisley? Or was he half the manager Jurgen is too?

Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6285 on: Today at 11:27:14 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:21:09 am
Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.
"Yeah, he was, he was only half the manager Klopp is, though, so I wouldnt be using him as a great example to follow"

Let's agree to disagree mate. The argument has been derailed.
Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6286 on: Today at 11:28:31 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:21:09 am
Im not sure what point youre trying to make here?

Selling is obviously necessary. Im just saying its more difficult for a manager who signs players based on the total project and demands emotional buy in to get the extra % from players. Whats his greatest strength can sometimes lead to a downfall in other areas, for Klopp the downfall was an inability to be ruthless and let players grow old on somebody elses watch. I can fully understand why this was difficult given how he manages. Using a manager like Benitez saying well he was ruthless kind of proves my point, he was ruthless and never got the extra % from his teams to win the league over here.

Didn't Shanks keep his first great team around too long and then eventually started building another one after a few relatively barren years?

Paisley was more ruthless and 'let their legs go on someone else's pitch'. Ferguson was similar minded but then himself started keeping the likes of Giggs, Scholes and Neville around when their legs had gone and at the expense of bringing in fresh legs. Although towards the end he had less to spend on transfers and that's another consideration for Klopp as we're often so reluctant to spend money on players.

Klopp could have said to Gini that he wants to keep him but it's down to the club regarding contracts, but then he might have really gone to bat over Henderson's contract.  So often we've just let players run their deals down but Saudi got us out of two really bad contracts with Henderson and Fabinho for two players who were done at the top level.

I loved Rafa's ruthlessness for the most part but he often had a cold relationship with his players which could backfire (i.e. Alonso). He knew for example Carragher's time was up, but the club wouldn't back him.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6287 on: Today at 11:31:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:14:11 am
Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.

Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.

Real Madrid are probably the gold standard for how to operate the transfer market, its a very difficult model to replicate, though. Theyre pretty much the ultimate destination club for any player in the world, this means if they come in for a player they generally get him, which means they very rarely bank on signing the 4th/5th options available and hope they perform at an elite level. How different would this conversation be if Klopp were able to land Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camaving, Rodrygo, Vinicius etc? Wed have liked them all, but they all go to Real Madrid, which makes succession planning that bit easier for them.

You could also argue that with La Liga being a less intense league, the need for constant change isnt needed as much. They get the best part of a decade out of most of their signings with little to no decline at any point. For us it feels like anything over 5 years is a bonus.
