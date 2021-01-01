Real Madrid have struck the right balance more in recent years. They let Casemiro and Varane go at the right time, at the right price, which were controversial decisions as they were first XI players. They let Ronaldo go at the right time which was controversial as he was their all time leading goalscorer. They let Ramos go. At the same time they've kept Modric and Kroos so are prepared to keep some players well into their mid-late 30s. But the point is you can't keep everyone. They then reinvest in top class first team ready younger players. Barcelona on the other hand made a complete pigs ear of it. Guardiola's team pretty much all left for nothing at the end of their deals and stayed too long past their best.
Fabinho would be an example of us doing this but we got lucky with Saudi and he made the decision for us, same with Henderson. I also think Mane left at the right time, but again it was him pushing to leave. Wijnaldum ideally you let get with a year left and then spend the money on a younger replacement, instead of signing a player of the same age on more money, less durable and then lose Wijnaldum for nothing a year later and then don't replace him.
Real Madrid are probably the gold standard for how to operate the transfer market, its a very difficult model to replicate, though. Theyre pretty much the ultimate destination club for any player in the world, this means if they come in for a player they generally get him, which means they very rarely bank on signing the 4th/5th options available and hope they perform at an elite level. How different would this conversation be if Klopp were able to land Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camaving, Rodrygo, Vinicius etc? Wed have liked them all, but they all go to Real Madrid, which makes succession planning that bit easier for them.
You could also argue that with La Liga being a less intense league, the need for constant change isnt needed as much. They get the best part of a decade out of most of their signings with little to no decline at any point. For us it feels like anything over 5 years is a bonus.