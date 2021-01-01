So Marques is trying to improve players at the satellite club(s) whereby they are

good enough to transfer to LFC

good enough to help their club win locally

good enough to be sold outside of the group for a profit



And Ward has overview of what he's doing and an overview of our academy including the best loans to develop that talent including, presumably, the possibility that the satellite club(s) use(s) our loanees on a regular basis.



I would guess that the selling for a profit is planned to be concentrated at that level. The reason we went from selling the likes of Suarez and Coutinho for profit to not selling was success. Why would any player with a reasonable chance of trophies, including the biggest, agitate to leave unless to go to a club more guaranteed to win those trophies, one of whom we will not deal with and the other of whom is well-stocked with talent.