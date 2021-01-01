« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 555409 times)

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 11:08:32 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:48:57 am
Edwards at the top running all of FSGs football operations - at the moment just Liverpool obviously but soon to be another club (and possibly more).

Ward essentially as his number two, the technical director. Per the Athletic: His wide range of responsibilities will include oversight of Liverpools academy, FSGs loan department, group
wide elite player development strategies and the establishment of FSGs new football innovation department. Hell report to Edwards.

Marques is director of football development. Been brought in for his expertise in player development, career pathways, coaching methodologies and performance analysis. The Athletic says he will also preside over the management of football operations at any club added to FSGs stable as the American owners look to establish a multi-club model. Hell report to Ward, not Edwards.

So those are the FSG appointments. You then have Hughes as an employee of Liverpool, serving as sporting director where he will oversee the coaching, recruitment, negotiations, medical and sports science operations, along with the administrative and facilities management at the Kirkby training complex. Hell report to Edwards and will also have an assistant sporting director in David Woodfine who is returning to the club.

All points to FSG looking to establish a football empire. As market speculators, I think it's a sign that they see football as a profitable business that can only get better.

Thanks for the explanation.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 11:37:27 am »
I assume Alex Inglethorpe will stay on under Ward?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 07:17:28 pm
I think he means not letting them buy Christian Benteke because they've thrown a paddy, for example.

Could you please explain what "throwing a paddy" means?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:00:12 pm
Could you please explain what "throwing a paddy" means?

Having a wobbler:
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 12:04:09 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:00:12 pm
Could you please explain what "throwing a paddy" means?
Its like dwarf tossing only with Irish people,
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 12:06:18 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Having a wobbler:

With racist undertones, in fact full blown racial slur. Is this language acceptable on a forum with so many 'Paddys'?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm »
So Marques is trying to improve players at the satellite club(s) whereby they are
good enough to transfer to LFC
good enough to help their club win locally
good enough to be sold outside of the group for a profit

And Ward has overview of what he's doing and an overview of our academy including the best loans to develop that talent including, presumably, the possibility that the satellite club(s) use(s) our loanees on a regular basis.

I would guess that the selling for a profit is planned to be concentrated at that level. The reason we went from selling the likes of Suarez and Coutinho for profit to not selling was success. Why would any player with a reasonable chance of trophies, including the biggest, agitate to leave unless to go to a club more guaranteed to win those trophies, one of whom we will not deal with and the other of whom is well-stocked with talent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:06:18 pm
With racist undertones, in fact full blown racial slur. Is this language acceptable on a forum with so many 'Paddys'?
Absolutely not.☘
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 01:17:16 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:06:18 pm
With racist undertones, in fact full blown racial slur. Is this language acceptable on a forum with so many 'Paddys'?
Paddy Pimblet likes it
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm »
shame this multi-club nonsense wasnt nipped in the bud years ago.  But that horse has bolted, so I guess its a case of may as well join them now with FSG. 
Just another side of football that is hugely off-putting for the sport at this level for me.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Today at 03:20:46 am
This fucker has a real hard on for you it seems Samie lad 😂

Ah Shady mate, I have my own fan club on here. Suprised they've not asked you to join.
