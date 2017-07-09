Hughes is the only one working directly for LFC, the rest are under FSG so Hughes will be dedicated to us and in time will have control of our operation, reporting to Edwards.



Think it will be a strange first few months as we will have so many guys working in a very similar role, at least until that second club is bought.



Think the key from our perspective is that Slot is fully onboard with the way we want to work. Anyone who thinks he won't get a say is just trying to create trouble. Whether he gets the final say is a different matter (he probably won't).



The key is finding a coach who understands that any player the club brings in is a stylistic fit for the squad and our way of playing. Rodgers ego couldn't deal with this, Jurgen could and its likely Slot will deal with it as well.