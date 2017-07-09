There's probably different reasons they're doing it, but it's about practicalities. They don't want to be paying 80 million for Nunez or 100 million for Fernandez from a team like Benfica when they could have these kind of players at their own Portuguese club direct from South America and sell them on (to Liverpool or elsewhere).
They'll have looked at the way Brighton have done it (with Caicedo as well).
I don't think the way a multi club model works is up for debate. The end game could be to compete at the highest level.
The thing is when we were wheeling and dealing we were bringing in huge amounts of money from player trading and had a relatively low wage bill and pre covid were making huge profits. £125m in 17/18 and £40m in 18/19.
Last season the size of the wage bill resulted in a £9m loss and FSG having to sell off a. chunk of the club to rebuild. So what do we become a high risk club that challenges at the very highest level or a much safer proposition that brings players through the multi club model and then are sold off the way Torres, Suarez, Sterling and Coutinho were.
I think the proof will be in the pudding.