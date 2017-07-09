« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 553745 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 07:15:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Their ancestor is Vasco de Gama.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,993
  • @tharris113
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 07:17:28 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm
I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.

The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.

This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.
I think he means not letting them buy Christian Benteke because they've thrown a paddy, for example.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm »
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,612
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Half expecting Shayne Ward to be representing Portugal in the Eurovision tomorrow.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 07:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.

There was a journo a few months back said that ideally FSG want to buy a European club, South American and MLS clubs with LFC at the top of it.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,886
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote
@David_Ornstein
·
23m
Ugly scenes at LFC's AXA Training Centre as new appointments clash with coaching staff ahead of their return this summer. Jurgen Klopp reported to have offered Julian Ward out for a straightener and new Chief Executive of Football Michael Edwards seen operating a military drone from laptop. Police now have situation under control.
@TheAthleticFC
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,949
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 07:39:16 pm »
idk the Jorge in Izba "wanna do some rails off a strippers ass?" method of transfer planning was working pretty good. i suppose if you just want to put hand picked high value highly experienced next level data driven masters of their craft in positions of authority and set out vertically integrate the whole structure four-fold to create both sporting and financial outperformance you could just go ahead and try it, but man why screw with a good system like titties and beer? titties and beer have been outperforming since before there was beer!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:45:40 pm by Bobinhood »
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 08:01:00 pm »
Some excellent posts in the last few pages chaps. Tepid in particular brought a giggle.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,593
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 08:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm
Isn't that exactly what I said?

FSG may be setting up a multi-club model to compete with the petro-dollar clubs. There is also the possibility that they are doing it to make money from player trading.

So maybe we shouldn't make assumptions and keep an open mind.

There's probably different reasons they're doing it, but it's about practicalities. They don't want to be paying 80 million for Nunez or 100 million for Fernandez from a team like Benfica when they could have these kind of players at their own Portuguese club direct from South America and sell them on (to Liverpool or elsewhere).

They'll have looked at the way Brighton have done it (with Caicedo as well).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,593
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 07:14:52 pm
I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.

The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.

This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.

It's about, or should be, operating by consensus. Slot needs to sign off on every signing and Edwards/Hughes sign off as well. The checks and balances approach that we had with Edwards/Klopp/Gordon that served us so well in building a title winning team.

As we learnt from the Rodgers era there's no use signing a player that the manager doesn't want because he won't play him. You may as well do something more useful with the money and donate it to charity. Also you need to guard against signing a player who is purely a suggestion of the manager, that makes no sense in terms of the stats and general style of play (Benteke obvious example). These tend to be players that played well against us once and therefore we want to sign them (Nunez/Minamino arguably the same). But that's where the checks and balances need to come in and the data needs to back it up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:40:23 pm
None of them were here bar Edwards who wasn't Sporting Director then.  ::)
Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot will move into Jurgen Klopp's £4million house when he takes Liverpool job.  The club bought the house from Brendan Rodgers.
[@MirrorFootball]
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,951
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.

Seems like multiple clubs may be what they are thinking doesn't it?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,787
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6213 on: Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm

I dont know whats real and what isnt in here anymore
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,552
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6214 on: Yesterday at 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm
I dont know whats real and what isnt in here anymore
Samie is an AI sexbot, ignore.

The house bit seems true though.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,787
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6215 on: Yesterday at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:05:59 pm
Samie is an AI sexbot, ignore.

The house bit seems true though.
I thought your first line was more likely real
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6216 on: Yesterday at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
I think we just have to accept that this was more a Rodgers failure than it was a committee error. Who knows how Bobby would've turned out had Rodgers stayed for another 6 months?

During 2012/13 Rodgers did a good job getting the younger players playing good football, but that ability declined after that. The names mentioned earlier all did better away from us so it shows we had the right idea just we overlooked some aspects including plans for integrating them into our way of playing.

Mistakes have been made in recruitment and we still make mistakes now, everyone does just we've improved quite a bit in that respect.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6217 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,612
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6218 on: Yesterday at 09:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:03:47 pm
There's probably different reasons they're doing it, but it's about practicalities. They don't want to be paying 80 million for Nunez or 100 million for Fernandez from a team like Benfica when they could have these kind of players at their own Portuguese club direct from South America and sell them on (to Liverpool or elsewhere).

They'll have looked at the way Brighton have done it (with Caicedo as well).

I don't think the way a multi club model works is up for debate. The end game could be to compete at the highest level.

The thing is when we were wheeling and dealing we were bringing in huge amounts of money from player trading and had a relatively low wage bill and pre covid were making huge profits. £125m in 17/18 and £40m in 18/19.

Last season the size of the wage bill resulted in a £9m loss and FSG having to sell off a. chunk of the club to rebuild. So what do we become a high risk club that challenges at the very highest level or a much safer proposition that brings players through the multi club model and then are sold off the way Torres, Suarez, Sterling and Coutinho were.

I think the proof will be in the pudding.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,934
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6219 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
I see you  more as a lemon meringue pie mate.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,970
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6220 on: Yesterday at 10:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm
I see you  more as a lemon meringue pie mate.
Nah, I'd say Boston Cream Pie
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,506
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6221 on: Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1789009404437639189

Hes also booked in to get his teeth and eyes done, and is off to Turkey for a Klopp wig transplant.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,424
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6222 on: Today at 01:36:48 am »
Im enjoying the measured and organised approach we have been taking. Makes me pretty excited about what the new era has in store.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6223 on: Today at 02:09:02 am »
We'll finally settle the argument, nature over nurture, data over coaching.

Was it Klopp that made Salah great, or did Salah come predestined to greatness?

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,831
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6224 on: Today at 02:34:45 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:09:02 am
We'll finally settle the argument, nature over nurture, data over coaching.

Was it Klopp that made Salah great, or did Salah come predestined to greatness?

Or was it data that found Klopp, who could make Salah great... 4D chess that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6225 on: Today at 02:40:22 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:34:45 am
Or was it data that found Klopp, who could make Salah great... 4D chess that.

But who created the Big Bang? I mean at the beginning beginning. Was there some unknown entity that was bored?
Logged

Online Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,300
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6226 on: Today at 03:20:46 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 08:26:22 pm
Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
This fucker has a real hard on for you it seems Samie lad 😂
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 