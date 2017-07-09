« previous next »
Offline Samie

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6200 on: Today at 07:15:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Their ancestor is Vasco de Gama.
Offline koptommy93

  @tharris113
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6201 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:14:52 pm
I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.

The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.

This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.
I think he means not letting them buy Christian Benteke because they've thrown a paddy, for example.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6202 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.
Online Eeyore

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6203 on: Today at 07:19:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Half expecting Shayne Ward to be representing Portugal in the Eurovision tomorrow.
Offline Samie

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6204 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.

There was a journo a few months back said that ideally FSG want to buy a European club, South American and MLS clubs with LFC at the top of it.
Online Dench57

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6205 on: Today at 07:29:42 pm »
Quote
@David_Ornstein
·
23m
Ugly scenes at LFC's AXA Training Centre as new appointments clash with coaching staff ahead of their return this summer. Jurgen Klopp reported to have offered Julian Ward out for a straightener and new Chief Executive of Football Michael Edwards seen operating a military drone from laptop. Police now have situation under control.
@TheAthleticFC
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Bobinhood

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6206 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm »
idk the Jorge in Izba "wanna do some rails off a strippers ass?" method of transfer planning was working pretty good. i suppose if you just want to put hand picked high value highly experienced next level data driven masters of their craft in positions of authority and set out vertically integrate the whole structure four-fold to create both sporting and financial outperformance you could just go ahead and try it, but man why screw with a good system like titties and beer? titties and beer have been outperforming since before there was beer!

Offline Knight

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6207 on: Today at 08:01:00 pm »
Some excellent posts in the last few pages chaps. Tepid in particular brought a giggle.
Online Fromola

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6208 on: Today at 08:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Isn't that exactly what I said?

FSG may be setting up a multi-club model to compete with the petro-dollar clubs. There is also the possibility that they are doing it to make money from player trading.

So maybe we shouldn't make assumptions and keep an open mind.

There's probably different reasons they're doing it, but it's about practicalities. They don't want to be paying 80 million for Nunez or 100 million for Fernandez from a team like Benfica when they could have these kind of players at their own Portuguese club direct from South America and sell them on (to Liverpool or elsewhere).

They'll have looked at the way Brighton have done it (with Caicedo as well).
Online Fromola

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6209 on: Today at 08:12:32 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:14:52 pm
I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.

The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.

This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.

It's about, or should be, operating by consensus. Slot needs to sign off on every signing and Edwards/Hughes sign off as well. The checks and balances approach that we had with Edwards/Klopp/Gordon that served us so well in building a title winning team.

As we learnt from the Rodgers era there's no use signing a player that the manager doesn't want because he won't play him. You may as well do something more useful with the money and donate it to charity. Also you need to guard against signing a player who is purely a suggestion of the manager, that makes no sense in terms of the stats and general style of play (Benteke obvious example). These tend to be players that played well against us once and therefore we want to sign them (Nunez/Minamino arguably the same). But that's where the checks and balances need to come in and the data needs to back it up.
Online istvan kozma

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6210 on: Today at 08:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:40:23 pm
None of them were here bar Edwards who wasn't Sporting Director then.  ::)
Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
Offline Samie

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6211 on: Today at 08:36:38 pm »
Quote
Arne Slot will move into Jurgen Klopp's £4million house when he takes Liverpool job.  The club bought the house from Brendan Rodgers.
[@MirrorFootball]
Offline Suareznumber7

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6212 on: Today at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.

Seems like multiple clubs may be what they are thinking doesn't it?
Online duvva 💅

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6213 on: Today at 09:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:36:38 pm

I dont know whats real and what isnt in here anymore
Online TepidT2O

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6214 on: Today at 09:05:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:04:04 pm
I dont know whats real and what isnt in here anymore
Samie is an AI sexbot, ignore.

The house bit seems true though.
Online duvva 💅

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6215 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:05:59 pm
Samie is an AI sexbot, ignore.

The house bit seems true though.
I thought your first line was more likely real
Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6216 on: Today at 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:26:22 pm
Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
I think we just have to accept that this was more a Rodgers failure than it was a committee error. Who knows how Bobby would've turned out had Rodgers stayed for another 6 months?

During 2012/13 Rodgers did a good job getting the younger players playing good football, but that ability declined after that. The names mentioned earlier all did better away from us so it shows we had the right idea just we overlooked some aspects including plans for integrating them into our way of playing.

Mistakes have been made in recruitment and we still make mistakes now, everyone does just we've improved quite a bit in that respect.
Offline Samie

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6217 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
