Wrong again, Julian Ward was our Portugal scout when we went and wasted £20m on Markovic
I think we just have to accept that this was more a Rodgers failure than it was a committee error. Who knows how Bobby would've turned out had Rodgers stayed for another 6 months?
During 2012/13 Rodgers did a good job getting the younger players playing good football, but that ability declined after that. The names mentioned earlier all did better away from us so it shows we had the right idea just we overlooked some aspects including plans for integrating them into our way of playing.
Mistakes have been made in recruitment and we still make mistakes now, everyone does just we've improved quite a bit in that respect.