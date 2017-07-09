« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Samie

  Reply #6200
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6200 on: Today at 07:15:41 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Their ancestor is Vasco de Gama.
koptommy93

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6201 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 07:14:52 pm
I think any manager worth their salt will want at least a little bit of input.

The way I like to think all this is gonna work is Arne giving our recruiters a profile of players he wants, they come back with a list and Arne eventually takes a hard look and picks who he wants. I think both sides would be happy with such arrangement. Arne doesn't strike me as a guy to walk in another club with a group of people he never worked with before and let them force any player(s) on him. It's his job on the line and I can't see this kind of scenario happening.

This arrangement will only work imo if they work together and are on the same page.
I think he means not letting them buy Christian Benteke because they've thrown a paddy, for example.
Too early for flapjacks?

  Reply #6202
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6202 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.
Eeyore

  Reply #6203
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6203 on: Today at 07:19:06 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:14:01 pm
What is with the Ward family and their perverse fancy to Portugal

Half expecting Shayne Ward to be representing Portugal in the Eurovision tomorrow.
Samie

  Reply #6204
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6204 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:17:53 pm
I'm starting to get the feeling that FSG are planning to buy more than 1 additional club.

There was a journo a few months back said that ideally FSG want to buy a European club, South American and MLS clubs with LFC at the top of it.
Dench57

  Reply #6205
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6205 on: Today at 07:29:42 pm
@David_Ornstein
Ugly scenes at LFC's AXA Training Centre as new appointments clash with coaching staff ahead of their return this summer. Jurgen Klopp reported to have offered Julian Ward out for a straightener and new Chief Executive of Football Michael Edwards seen operating a military drone from laptop. Police now have situation under control.
@TheAthleticFC
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Bobinhood

  Reply #6206
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6206 on: Today at 07:39:16 pm
idk the Jorge in Izba "wanna do some rails off a strippers ass?" method of transfer planning was working pretty good. i suppose if you just want to put hand picked high value highly experienced next level data driven masters of their craft in positions of authority and set out vertically integrate the whole structure four-fold to create both sporting and financial outperformance you could just go ahead and try it, but man why screw with a good system like titties and beer? titties and beer have been outperforming since before there was beer!

