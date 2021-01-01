You have to remember these appoinments are also for the second club FSG are buying, which in return will help us down the road.



Will it though Samie.There is the possibility that this is all being set up to allow us to compete with the Petro-funded clubs. There is also the possibility that it is being set up to turn us into a Redbull on steroids. A talent factory that goes back to selling its best players for huge profits.Klopp wanted to win trophies and create a project. There is a very real possibility that the suits are judged on another criterion. How much they generate from the transfer market and how profitable the club is.FSG are unwilling to compete with their US franchises so why should Liverpool be any different? Why compete with the Petro-Dollar clubs when Brighton have shown you can generate hundreds of millions by setting up a multi-club model and selling off your players to the highest bidder.