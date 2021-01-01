« previous next »
Crosby Nick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6160 on: Today at 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:31 pm
You have to remember these appoinments are also for the second club FSG are buying, which in return will help us down the road.

Trying not to think about that.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6161 on: Today at 05:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:38:37 pm
These nerds were not up to much under the Rodgers years tbf. Remember Markovic, Ballotelli, Moreno et al?

Balotelli was an epic clusterfuck but along with Lambert both far removed from the stats approach anyway.

The issue is more the difficulty in assessing how foreign players adapt to the Premier League from other leagues. Moreno for example - he's clearly a good La Liga left back. Aspas has been one of the best strikers in La Liga for a decade but wasn't right for the PL. Same with Luis Alberto who has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for a while but he needs the slower paced league. Similar with someone like Minamino - stats wise probably looks good, but he didn't have the physical attributes needed.

Under the Rodgers years too often we recruited players lacking the required mentality as well. That's a legacy that needs to stay from Klopp's time.


Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6162 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:47:18 pm
Trying not to think about that.

You have to though Nick.  ;D
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 05:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:41:58 pm
These new roles are confusing. How many suits do we need?
imagine after all of this they don't manage to get us a top defensive midfielder.

I'd imagine we aren't stopping at a second club, these are positions to manage and oversee several clubs and sporting directors.
b_joseph

  b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:41:58 pm
These new roles are confusing. How many suits do we need?
imagine after all of this they don't manage to get us a top defensive midfielder.
Keeping me up nights
Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 05:55:15 pm »
Quote
@JamesPearceLFC

Ian Ayre to return to LFC as Apprentice Car Wash Attendant. His promise to turn his bike leathers into shammies sealed the deal. #ComebackKid
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6166 on: Today at 05:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:40:23 pm
None of them were here bar Edwards who wasn't Sporting Director then.  ::)

Ward was our head of scouting for Spain and Portugal when we signed Markovic, Moreno, Aspas, Alberto, Sahin and llori.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6167 on: Today at 05:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:46:51 pm
No one has to take sides. Jurgen was such an influential figure. Eventually, I imagine, he got what he wanted. And it served us very well.

A new manager wouldnt have that much power, it wouldnt be sensible. So going back to this approach which served us well a few years back can hopefully be successful too.

Along the way some decisions might not have been the best, and maybe people fell out but nothing is ever perfect. It looks like we have a plan in place at the very least. If it works then its only upside for us. You cant replace Jurgen with another manager, no one could do what he did. If this approach gives us a different way of keeping us challenging then its all good.

Sensible post.
duvva 💅

  lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6168 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:56:04 pm
Sensible post.
Yep, very sensible

To say I was shocked is an understatement
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6169 on: Today at 06:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:55:49 pm
Ward was our head of scouting for Spain and Portugal when we signed Markovic, Moreno, Aspas, Alberto, Sahin and llori.

That's not the inner sanctum though is it mate? And none of them are terrible per se as its' been proved elsewhere from LFC.   ;D
Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6170 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
So is Wards position a promotion or demotion after he unceremoniously left us in the lurch in the middle of a season and played solitaire for months.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6171 on: Today at 06:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:45:31 pm
You have to remember these appoinments are also for the second club FSG are buying, which in return will help us down the road.

Will it though Samie.

There is the possibility that this is all being set up to allow us to compete with the Petro-funded clubs. There is also the possibility that it is being set up to turn us into a Redbull on steroids. A talent factory that goes back to selling its best players for huge profits.

Klopp wanted to win trophies and create a project. There is a very real possibility that the suits are judged on another criterion. How much they generate from the transfer market and how profitable the club is.

FSG are unwilling to compete with their US franchises so why should Liverpool be any different? Why compete with the Petro-Dollar clubs when Brighton have shown you can generate hundreds of millions by setting up a multi-club model and selling off your players to the highest bidder.
SerbianScouser

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6172 on: Today at 06:07:05 pm »
Very excited about this.

Our recruitment should be top class which means we're gonna have a great time in the future.
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6173 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:04:31 pm
That's not the inner sanctum though is it mate? And none of them are terrible per se as its' been proved elsewhere from LFC.   ;D

Edwards was on the transfer committee and his mate Ward was the one responsible for scouting those players.
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6174 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
I don't know mate time will tell. Why is the sky blue today?
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6175 on: Today at 06:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:05:00 pm
Will it though Samie.

There is the possibility that this is all being set up to allow us to compete with the Petro-funded clubs. There is also the possibility that it is being set up to turn us into a Redbull on steroids. A talent factory that goes back to selling its best players for huge profits.

Klopp wanted to win trophies and create a project. There is a very real possibility that the suits are judged on another criterion. How much they generate from the transfer market and how profitable the club is.

FSG are unwilling to compete with their US franchises so why should Liverpool be any different? Why compete with the Petro-Dollar clubs when Brighton have shown you can generate hundreds of millions by setting up a multi-club model and selling off your players to the highest bidder.


This is not necessarily a bad thing though if you don;t want to be state owned and live within our means. "Red Bull on steroids" for a club like LFC means we're sucessfull and mugs wanting to buy our players will be fleeced and we repalce them within our conveyor belt of clubs.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #6176 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Lets hope they all dont bail on the club again when they dont get their way.
